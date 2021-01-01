« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:21:12 pm
Paddy Power are such absolute dirtbags. Had City in my bet card at 2.5/1 to come back and win when the red card is shown and they won't let me place the bet now and odds are locked. Shithouses.

Cheers Paddy :)
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:52:40 pm
Cheers Paddy :)

Brilliant, bet you were spewing at the time as well :lmao
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:55:10 pm »
Shots were 29-2.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:57:24 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 02:43:06 pm
Why doesn't Bielsa last at clubs long term?  Does his style of football burn his players out?  Looking at Bielsa's club record he's never lasted longer than 2 seasons at any one club until Leeds.

Will be interesting to see how they fair in their 2nd season now that teams have all had a chance to see them up close.



He falls out with higher levels of club management every single time. He has almost too much integrity and not enough compromise.

The Lille story is funny, he took them over, spent loads on players, had a shit start and was sacked. The replacement coach then did really well with the same group of players in the same style as him and he sued the club for the full compo package because he felt he had clearly been in the right the whole time ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:54:59 pm
Brilliant, bet you were spewing at the time as well :lmao

"Spewing" doesn't even cover it, mate. I was so angry I was gonna put a tenner on Leeds who were still 5/1 to win it.

I'm truly the worst gambler ever haha.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:04:22 pm »
Keon really is a prick.

Talking about us.........

 Theyve lost their way a little bit as a football club.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 03:04:22 pm
Keon really is a prick.

Talking about us.........

 Theyve lost their way a little bit as a football club.


Did he have any explanation for saying that.

Liverpool's season has been a pile of shite for the most part, but itd be really nice if these thick pundits who qualify their pearls of absolute shite once in a while.   Cos Id love to know what they would do to improve things, being as they  are such experts an all.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:54:25 pm »
Honestly..just fuck off.

How many time do you see a player make an attempt for the ball & that is enough to flag or be called off.
Cash clearly makes that attempt..nice one modern day football/VAR.
You have done me..45 years watching football & you fucking done me.
Laters..I'm fucking done.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:54:54 pm »
Nor really. The usual platitudes, steady the ship. Bla fucking bla.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm »
Owl Time Now!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:01:58 pm »

Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm
But that's an impossible goal anyway. Weve got no chance plus Trents shit. No point in watching really.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:58:58 pm
True, we should all just give up.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm
He's not even good enough to play for Gareth 'Shit waistcoat' Southgate  :(
High fives all round  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:09:00 pm »
Cant believe this - odd feeling

Come on Roy ✊
A win for the Liverpool country

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 05:09:00 pm
Come on Roy ✊

And we all will at 7.30pm this evening. Hopefully.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm »


Ha ha. Fuck off Pep, hope Dortmund do you like this on Wednesday.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:12:11 pm »
Come on Hodgson!!!
