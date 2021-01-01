Why doesn't Bielsa last at clubs long term? Does his style of football burn his players out? Looking at Bielsa's club record he's never lasted longer than 2 seasons at any one club until Leeds.



Will be interesting to see how they fair in their 2nd season now that teams have all had a chance to see them up close.







He falls out with higher levels of club management every single time. He has almost too much integrity and not enough compromise.The Lille story is funny, he took them over, spent loads on players, had a shit start and was sacked. The replacement coach then did really well with the same group of players in the same style as him and he sued the club for the full compo package because he felt he had clearly been in the right the whole time