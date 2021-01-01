Win ours and then we want Palace, West Ham and the Mancs to win, puts us back 4th.
How does that work? WH have 52 from 30 and we have 49 from 30. If WH wins and we win then.........?
Yeah, he's wrong as West Ham would still be 4th. With that said I'd take any result but a Leicester win.
Why no Leicester win?
Assuming we win we would then still be within 3 points of West Ham but now also 4 points of Leicester which puts 2 places up for grabs instead of 1.
But that's an impossible goal anyway. Weve got no chance plus Trents shit. No point in watching really.
But that's an impossible goal anyway. Weve got no chance plus Trents shit. No point in watching really.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Absolutely shite goal to disallowed. No way they can say with 100% certainty that he's offside
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Thats too tight to call. Go with the original decision
If Newcastle win on the weekend that's Fulham done. They haven't been able to make up 2-3 points for weeks now let alone 5 with a game more.
What a fucking hit.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Gah. WTF Fulham. Get a terrible VAR call and can't even do anything. Traore's goal did at least make it worthwhile to watch but that's lame....
Makes it even harder to accept that they've just beaten us at Anfield.
De Bruyne, Dias, Foden, Rodri, Gundogan and Mahrez on the bench.Dunno how Pep does it.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]