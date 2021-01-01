« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April  (Read 1223 times)

Online sinnermichael

Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 pm »
FRIDAY 9TH APRIL
      
Fulham V Wolves  20:00  BT SPORT   


SATURDAY 10TH APRIL
      
Man City V Leeds  12:30  BT SPORT   
Liverpool V Aston Villa  15:00  SKY SPORTS   
Crystal Palace V Chelsea  17:30  SKY SPORTS


SUNDAY 11TH APRIL
      
Burnley V Newcastle  12:00  SKY SPORTS   
West Ham V Leicester  14:05  SKY SPORTS
Spurs V Man Utd  16:30  SKY SPORTS   
Sheff Utd V Arsenal  19:15  BT SPORT   


MONDAY 12TH APRIL
      
West Brom V Southampton  18:00  SKY SPORTS   
Brighton V Everton  20:15  SKY SPORTS   
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:47:18 pm »
Some good games over the 4 days.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm »
Win ours and then we want Palace, West Ham and the Mancs to win, puts us back 4th.
Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm
Win ours and then we want Palace, West Ham and the Mancs to win, puts us back 4th.

How does that work? WH have 52 from 30 and we have 49 from 30. If WH wins and we win then.........?
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:05:47 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:15:13 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm
How does that work? WH have 52 from 30 and we have 49 from 30. If WH wins and we win then.........?

Yeah, he's wrong as West Ham would still be 4th.  With that said I'd take any result but a Leicester win.
Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:15:13 pm
Yeah, he's wrong as West Ham would still be 4th.  With that said I'd take any result but a Leicester win.

Why no Leicester win?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm
Why no Leicester win?

Assuming we win we would then still be within 3 points of West Ham but now also 4 points of Leicester which puts 2 places up for grabs instead of 1.
Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm
Assuming we win we would then still be within 3 points of West Ham but now also 4 points of Leicester which puts 2 places up for grabs instead of 1.

Hmm. Could be close, Leicester have Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham still to play but depending on how results go and if United are in the Europe league Final, which might influence their performances no result is a given. WH only have the EV and Chelsea, who on paper could provide some resistance, but not guaranteed.

Itll be close.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm
Win ours and then we want Palace, West Ham and the Mancs to win, puts us back 4th.

But that's an impossible goal anyway. Weve got no chance plus Trents shit. No point in watching really.

Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm »
Reckon Leicester beat West Ham. No Antonio or Rice for West Ham and Leicester have the 2nd best away record in the league.
Offline rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:58:58 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm
How does that work? WH have 52 from 30 and we have 49 from 30. If WH wins and we win then.........?

I had a Leicester win in my head initially, that is why I messed up.

West Ham winning is still better as it means Leicester will only be 2 ahead of us and we could then get 3rd.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm
But that's an impossible goal anyway. Weve got no chance plus Trents shit. No point in watching really.



True, we should all just give up.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:32:29 pm
But that's an impossible goal anyway. Weve got no chance plus Trents shit. No point in watching really.
He's not even good enough to play for Gareth 'Shit waistcoat' Southgate  :(
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm »
Wolves scored and VAR ruled out out.

Mad decision.
Offline swoopy

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm »
Absolutely shite goal to disallowed. No way they can say with 100% certainty that he's offside
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm
Absolutely shite goal to disallowed. No way they can say with 100% certainty that he's offside

Hes not offside. You can see from naked eye.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
Fuck VAR - what a load of shit

David Coote of course
Offline TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm »
100% offside

the Wolves players pubic hair was slightly off
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm »
Thats too tight to call. Go with the original decision
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm »
Yay VAR.  At this point I don't care if Jon Moss himself kicks it in for Fulham while David Coote asks for red card VAR reviews on every Wolves player.  Need a Fulham result here so Newcastle get closer and closer to relegation.
Offline Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm »
Yeah, shite decision again.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm »
English football is just garbage and it'll continue to be shite until they get rid of these incompetent cheating gobshites.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 08:50:23 pm
Thats too tight to call. Go with the original decision

Its not tight at all if they do away with this batshit crazy arm ruling.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm »
Fulham may hold onto the point here. They're a good side. Parker should be in the running for manager of the year.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm »
That Fulham v Newcastle match on last day of season could be good
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
If Newcastle win on the weekend that's Fulham done. They haven't been able to make up 2-3 points for weeks now let alone 5 with a game more.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm
If Newcastle win on the weekend that's Fulham done. They haven't been able to make up 2-3 points for weeks now let alone 5 with a game more.

Yeah - Fulham had their run but ultimately their oooe start will cost them
Offline Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:51:23 pm »
Yes! Nice one Traore.
Offline Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm »
What a fucking hit.
Offline Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm »
Heartbreak for brave Scotty's brave boys.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm »
What a finish from Traore. Worth it just because of Hoddle saying Scotty every two minutes.
Offline a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm
What a fucking hit.

Just came on to say the same. Keeper will be criticised for letting it in near post but fuck me Traore has fucking hammered that in. Right result given the absolute shithouse decision to disallow Wolves' earlier goal.

Saying that Fulham should've just equalised at the end as well. If only "Scottie's" players were as brave as him.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 pm »
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm »
Gah.  WTF Fulham.  Get a terrible VAR call and can't even do anything.  Traore's goal did at least make it worthwhile to watch but that's lame....
Offline a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:30:24 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm
Gah.  WTF Fulham.  Get a terrible VAR call and can't even do anything.  Traore's goal did at least make it worthwhile to watch but that's lame....

Makes it even harder to accept that they've just beaten us at Anfield.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:37:49 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:30:24 am
Makes it even harder to accept that they've just beaten us at Anfield.

Theres about 10 games where thats true.  Im more speaking as far as relegation race as personally Id love nothing more than Newcastle to go down.  So need Fulham to get some results somehow.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:04:55 pm »
De Bruyne, Dias, Foden, Rodri, Gundogan and Mahrez on the bench.

Dunno how Pep does it.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
Why is a minutes silence not enough? Everyone has lost the plot

City struggling to put a team out here, down to their 4th choice £50m centre back and backup £55m left back
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:33:33 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:04:55 pm
De Bruyne, Dias, Foden, Rodri, Gundogan and Mahrez on the bench.

Dunno how Pep does it.
I think it's great how he manages to rotate the squad by taking out players of that quality, putting the young lads from the academy in their place like we do AND maintains winning form - INCREDIBLE PEP!! UNBELIEVABLE, FANTASTIC CARDIOLA the demigod of football with his tactics, pedmasking and budget-busting.  Football's fucking chastity-belt is Pep.

And yes, I know you were being sarcastic sinnermichael
