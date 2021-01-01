That only works if you have someone in post who is not a cock of course. And youre just relying on pure luck for that.



At least you can vote Farage out.



Always amazed at the collective lack of ambition and self confidence.... we can't possibly do this good thing because we'll fuck it up. Best leave it to our betters.



Absolutely. It seems, though, that the heir at least seems to have a lot of effort invested in them these days. Charlies is sus af, but compared to Andrew and Edward I know which I'd rather have (which isn't really a vote of confidence as just stating the obvious). William seems almost-normal, which I mostly put down to his missus.Not leave it to our betters as much as better the devil you know, instead of watching in disbelief as people elect an outright pr!ck.