Prince Phillip has died

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #720 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:16:21 pm
Ceremonial head of state (to give a serious answer).

Royalty as a concept is nuts, but I quite like the separation of political and ceremonial roles of head of state.  In most countries they are the same job.

It's a job that with a small amount of training most people could do, and she gets paid an absolute fortune to do and lives a life of luxury for.

It deserves no special treatment or recognition compared to your average person.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #721 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:16:21 pm
Ceremonial head of state (to give a serious answer).

Royalty as a concept is nuts, but I quite like the separation of political and ceremonial roles of head of state.  In most countries they are the same job.


Luckily I live in Republic where we get to vote for our ceremonial head of state every 7 years. Ye should try it out, it's the 21st century after all.

I'd be very slow to call it an actual job as well.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #722 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:52:22 am
You're probably going to need to isolate yourself from the telly, the internet and the circulation of the planet when the Queen dies.
I'll definitely be logging off RAWK for a while when that happens :wave I'm so happy to be living in a constitutional republic at the moment, if I was back in the UK now I'd lose my mind.......
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #723 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm
Black and white thinking pervades humanity and will not go away unfortunately.

For instance; when I was training to be a counsellor a question came up as to whether or not we would be ok with counselling a paedophile? It's been mentioned on mental health sites I used to go on too. Thing is, yes, I would counsel a paedophile, but in the eyes of some, that means you are suspect in some way. They say how can you empathise with them if you aren't like them? Thing is, I counsel human beings, not labels.

Point I'm making being that, in the eyes of many, if you can do A, you must also sympathise with B, so that means you must be C. As you said, there is no nuance whatsoever with a lot of people. It's all black and white, and when it is, wildly inaccurate conclusions can be jumped to. This happens in all manner of scenarios.

Nail on the head and a great post once again SOS
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #724 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:21:48 pm

Luckily I live in Republic where we get to vote for our ceremonial head of state every 7 years. Ye should try it out, it's the 21st century after all.

I'd be very slow to call it an actual job as well.

Have you still got Norris Coles dad in charge?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #725 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:21:48 pm

Luckily I live in Republic where we get to vote for our ceremonial head of state every 7 years. Ye should try it out, it's the 21st century after all.

I'd be very slow to call it an actual job as well.
I think the republic have chosen their presidents quite well. Im not sure Id have the same trust in the British public though ;D

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #726 on: Today at 12:33:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:31:16 pm
I think the republic have chosen their presidents quite well. Im not sure Id have the same trust in the British public though ;D



Quite. Do they have to come from a political background? Because well be fucked then. And even if we dont, well end up with President Gemma Collins.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #727 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm
We just need to be like those small towns in the US who keep electing dogs to be their mayors.

Make sure there is a dog on the ticket and it would probably win.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #728 on: Today at 12:39:33 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:34:25 pm
We just need to be like those small towns in the US who keep electing dogs to be their mayors.

Make sure their is a dog on the ticket and it would probably win.
My worry would be someone like thatcher ... 
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #729 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:39:33 pm
My worry would be someone like thatcher ...

Or Boris.  Or some other slick con-artist.

For all their faults - and my goodness there's no shortage of those - at least we've had years to get used to the idea of Charlie-boy and Wills being next in line. The thought of the British public being dumb enough to elect the likes of Farrage as President makes my piss turn to ice.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #730 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:56:39 pm
Or Boris.  Or some other slick con-artist.

For all their faults - and my goodness there's no shortage of those - at least we've had years to get used to the idea of Charlie-boy and Wills being next in line. The thought of the British public being dumb enough to elect the likes of Farrage as President makes my piss turn to ice.
That only works if you have someone in post who is not a cock of course.  And youre just relying on pure luck for that.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #731 on: Today at 01:02:38 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:34:25 pm
We just need to be like those small towns in the US who keep electing dogs to be their mayors.

Make sure there is a dog on the ticket and it would probably win.

Sounds a bit rough that
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #732 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm
At least you can vote Farage out.

Always amazed at the collective lack of ambition and self confidence.... we can't possibly do this good thing because we'll fuck it up. Best leave it to our betters.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:57 pm by Just Elmo? »
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #733 on: Today at 01:07:33 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:03:03 pm
At least you can vote Farage out.

Always amazed at the lack of ambition and self confidence.... we can't possibly do this good thing because we'll fuck it up. Best leave it to our betters.
No one is saying leave it to our betters ;D

Just wary of what shit we might end up with. 

It would be interesting to see what happened if Prince Andrew were next in line to the throne, it might make people think differently
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #734 on: Today at 01:11:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:59:27 pm
That only works if you have someone in post who is not a cock of course.  And youre just relying on pure luck for that.

Absolutely.  It seems, though, that the heir at least seems to have a lot of effort invested in them these days.  Charlies is sus af, but compared to Andrew and Edward I know which I'd rather have (which isn't really a vote of confidence as just stating the obvious). William seems almost-normal, which I mostly put down to his missus.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:03:03 pm
At least you can vote Farage out.

Always amazed at the collective lack of ambition and self confidence.... we can't possibly do this good thing because we'll fuck it up. Best leave it to our betters.

Not leave it to our betters as much as better the devil you know, instead of watching in disbelief as people elect an outright pr!ck. ;D
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #735 on: Today at 01:12:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:33 pm
No one is saying leave it to our betters ;D

Just wary of what shit we might end up with. 

It would be interesting to see what happened if Prince Andrew were next in line to the throne, it might make people think differently

You covered both points I was making far more adroitly than I did. ;D
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #736 on: Today at 01:18:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:11:51 pm
Absolutely.  It seems, though, that the heir at least seems to have a lot of effort invested in them these days.  Charlies is sus af, but compared to Andrew and Edward I know which I'd rather have (which isn't really a vote of confidence as just stating the obvious). William seems almost-normal, which I mostly put down to his missus.

Not leave it to our betters as much as better the devil you know, instead of watching in disbelief as people elect an outright pr!ck. ;D

Well we are by a stroke of luck getting Charles (hardly a win) instead of Andrew... and he would have been the monarch for the rest of his life with no way to vote him out.
