« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 14414 times)

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)

Yep I come from a hotbed of monarchism - Royal Deeside - though there is still plenty of support elsewhere in Scotland too, although it is lower than most of the UK.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)

Weren't the Greek royals banned from setting foot in the country for a while? Was Philip included in that?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline smutchin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm
Weren't the Greek royals banned from setting foot in the country for a while? Was Philip included in that?

Yes, he was exiled when he was 18 months old.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,197
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Yes, he was exiled when he was 18 months old.

Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,734
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #604 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?

Well his kids have to get it from somewhere, and they certainly don't get it from Lizzie's side of the family.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,374
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #605 on: Today at 07:26:44 am »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,374
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:27:53 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)
Haha way to piss on me chips there, laaa..... ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,494
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #607 on: Today at 08:07:21 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.


I assume the purple dots in the green sea of the shires are Cambridge and Oxford.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,197
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #608 on: Today at 08:41:26 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:27:53 am
Haha way to piss on me chips there, laaa..... ;D
;D

Hey, just want to make sure people realise how widespread this lunacy is :P

Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:07:21 am
I assume the purple dots in the green sea of the shires are Cambridge and Oxford.

Good spot, think you're right.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #609 on: Today at 09:14:51 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:41:26 am
;D

Hey, just want to make sure people realise how widespread this lunacy is :P

Good spot, think you're right.

Brighton too I think.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
  • The first five yards........
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?

I realise that's a trick question Cara and that you're trying to trip me up. But obviously I didn't know baby Phil - or 'Phyllis', as he was known until he was 18 (but that's another story). 

I can tell you this though. Andrew was a whiny lad. Phil knew my dad pretty well because they were both on the committee of Crosland Moor WMC. Phil was social secretary for a while and used to book the acts. I think he was the one who brought Eddie Flanagan to the club in the early 70s. Anyway, when Town weren't playing at home me and dad would sometimes go to Fartown to watch the Rugby League and Phil would bring his son Andrew. You maybe know him. He got into a spot of bother with a bit of paedophilia recently. I didn't like him a bit because he WAS whiny. "Where are the horses father?", "What are these horrible people shouting?" "Why can't they speak in English?" "Is that a black man over there?" You could tell Phil was embarrassed and I knew dad was embarrassed for him. But he seemed to have no control over his son. "If you think he's bad", he told me dad, "You should hear jug ears."

I remember one time that Andrew was sent to get the bovrils at half time and there was a bit of a set-to. Andrew couldn't see the point of paying for them. "Mother never carries money, so why should I?" he said. That was never going to go down well in Yorkshire. Or anywhere I suspect. Not in the long run. In fact I do remember Phil saying to my dad at the end of the match that he couldn't understand why the fuck (his words), why the fuck the British put up with this medieval system any more. "I'm a republican" he said. "Anything else is so undignified."

True story.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:05 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,374
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
This is why you're a RAWK Writer :lmao
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
  • The first five yards........
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:42:56 pm
This is why you're a RAWK Writer :lmao

I'm not getting through to you 24 mate. This is not fiction.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,374
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:16 pm
I'm not getting through to you 24 mate. This is not fiction.


Writers can reflect reality too, bro :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,707
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #614 on: Today at 01:54:41 pm »
If you want the truth, read fiction.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,041
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #615 on: Today at 02:08:43 pm »
I am loving your custom title Yorky.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,121
  • BAGs
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #616 on: Today at 05:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:16 pm
I'm not getting through to you 24 mate. This is not fiction.
Another porky from Yorky. 😁

What would Phil say?
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,386
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #617 on: Today at 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:35:07 pm
Another porky from Yorkie. 😁

What would Phil say?
Bugger off yer little shit
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
  • The first five yards........
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #618 on: Today at 05:46:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:08:43 pm
I am loving your custom title Yorky.



As long as I still miss Danny Boy with a passion, which I apparently I do, then I am content.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #619 on: Today at 06:30:47 pm »
i think PP will be chuffed to bits with all the complaints made about him being on the telly too much  ;D
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 