I realise that's a trick question Cara and that you're trying to trip me up. But obviously I didn't know baby Phil - or 'Phyllis', as he was known until he was 18 (but that's another story).I can tell you this though. Andrew was a whiny lad. Phil knew my dad pretty well because they were both on the committee of Crosland Moor WMC. Phil was social secretary for a while and used to book the acts. I think he was the one who brought Eddie Flanagan to the club in the early 70s. Anyway, when Town weren't playing at home me and dad would sometimes go to Fartown to watch the Rugby League and Phil would bring his son Andrew. You maybe know him. He got into a spot of bother with a bit of paedophilia recently. I didn't like him a bit because he WAS whiny. "Where are the horses father?", "What are these horrible people shouting?" "Why can't they speak in English?" "Is that a black man over there?" You could tell Phil was embarrassed and I knew dad was embarrassed for him. But he seemed to have no control over his son. "If you think he's bad", he told me dad, "You should hear jug ears."I remember one time that Andrew was sent to get the bovrils at half time and there was a bit of a set-to. Andrew couldn't see the point of paying for them. "Mother never carries money, so why should I?" he said. That was never going to go down well in Yorkshire. Or anywhere I suspect. Not in the long run. In fact I do remember Phil saying to my dad at the end of the match that he couldn't understand why the fuck (his words), why the fuck the British put up with this medieval system any more. "I'm a republican" he said. "Anything else is so undignified."True story.