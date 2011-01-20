It was definitely Doug Mountjoy. Phil showed me a couple of the fan letters. In the last one he pretended to be a schoolboy from Merthyr Tydvil, just so he could get Doug's autograph. But like I said he never got a reply. It think it was Princess Anne who eventually faked a letter to Phil from Mountjoy, just to put a smile on her dad's face. But you could see the joins. It was obvious the letter hadn't come from a pro-snooker player. I believel she even talked about falling into the trout hatchery at Hicksteed. Phil was furious at the deception.



I should add that he did like Tony Drago though. Just not as much as Doug. He kept telling me how well Tony had withstood the Luftwaffe bombardment in 1942. He remembered seeing some picture of young 'Tone' (as he always called him) bringing down a Dornier with a home made catapult. I didnt have the heart to tell him that Tony was from Luton.



Anyway, must be off. The local Labour party has decided to have a mass striptease in the town centre in honour of Phil.