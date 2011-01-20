« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 13365 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 06:09:14 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1381186824681496576

Has the BBC gone mad?

I wonder if Rooney filled it in. I'm sure he's interested in a older single lady.
Offline Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:04:19 pm
I'll admit the name Tony Drago sounds familiar, but I'd have to google.

Snooker player with zero patience for safety game, but enthusiastic potter.
Offline rob1966

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1381186824681496576

Has the BBC gone mad?

I was trying to find a radio station that wasn't making me wanna puke and I ended up on radio 2. Fucking hell, it was like fawn fawn, bow, scrape, fawn and all kinds of shite like that, what would you say to the Queen, send us your thoughts. Some soft c*nt text in that he was in mourning and closed his business for 3 days as a mark of respect  :puke2 :puke2 :puke2
Offline PaulF

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm »
To be fair Rob,. I struggle to think of a media outlet that would be more fawny than R2.  They do like playing common people a lot, Sonu stick with them usually.
Offline rob1966

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm
To be fair Rob,. I struggle to think of a media outlet that would be more fawny than R2.  They do like playing common people a lot, Sonu stick with them usually.

Aye, it was sadly the only one I was getting a decent signal on. Then managed to get Absolute on and it was the footy show, so was 2 fellas dicking about and was a refreshing change, sadly I drove out of their area far too quickly.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Snooker player with zero patience for safety game, but enthusiastic potter.
He was Maltese...

Phil and the queen used to live there...  hence the link.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm
He was Maltese...

Phil and the queen used to live there...  hence the link.

Yorky mentioned Doug Mountjoy. It was some other legend who brought Drago into it.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm
Yorky mentioned Doug Mountjoy. It was some other legend who brought Drago into it.
Did he...

Oh fuck... Im losing it..
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 09:04:05 pm »
It was definitely Doug Mountjoy. Phil showed me a couple of the fan letters. In the last one he pretended to be a schoolboy from Merthyr Tydvil, just so he could get Doug's autograph. But like I said he never got a reply. It think it was Princess Anne who eventually faked a letter to Phil from Mountjoy, just to put a smile on her dad's face. But you could see the joins. It was obvious the letter hadn't come from a pro-snooker player. I believel she even talked about falling into the trout hatchery at Hicksteed. Phil was furious at the deception.

I should add that he did like Tony Drago though. Just not as much as Doug. He kept telling me how well Tony had withstood the Luftwaffe bombardment in 1942. He remembered seeing some picture of young 'Tone' (as he always called him) bringing down a Dornier with a home made catapult. I didnt have the heart to tell him that Tony was from Luton.   

Anyway, must be off. The local Labour party has decided to have a mass striptease in the town centre in honour of Phil.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm »
:lmao

Heaping ignominy on top of my humiliation.

Its Sabu pundit mark II
Offline John C

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm »
I know, I'm annoyed with myself that I was busy yesterday and didn't read the first one properly :)
Online Red Berry

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm »
The mad thing is, I want to believe Yorky. ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm
The mad thing is, I want to believe Yorky. ;D

The Duke of Yorky? :o

Don't sweat it.
Online Red Berry

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 09:52:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:40:43 pm
The Duke of Yorky? :o

Don't sweat it.

Or the Duke of Edinbury?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 10:08:39 pm »
I'm sensing some scepticism. Which is a pity. I would never joke about something so serious.

There's been a spontaneous outburst of genuine popular grief round these parts. Tomorrow morning the whole neighbourhood has agreed to make a communal moussaka to honour Phil. They reckon it will feed 10,000 people. I did say "he's not really Greek you know", but was told not to be such a racist. "Phil wouldn't like it" etc etc.

I can only ever remember such a hoolabaloo when John Spencer died. Though an Aussie friend tells me that his continent went into 40 days mourning when Eddie Charlton popped his clogs.

Strange times. Keep strong everyone. We can get through this together.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm »
I remember lip reading him at The wedding as he whispered into Liz's ear, "And for those watching in black and white, the brown is next to the red".
Offline 12C

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #576 on: Today at 12:19:00 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm
I remember lip reading him at The wedding as he whispered into Liz's ear, "And for those watching in black and white, the brown is next to the red".

I thought it was
For those watching in blue and white, this is what winning the European cup is like
Offline kavah

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:26:57 am »
No surprise they've got Andrew right to the fore in all the television pieces, shameless pricks
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #578 on: Today at 09:16:01 am »
In terms of the worst description of him its tied between Andrew calling him the grandfather of the nation and some tv presenter calling him the best of us.
Offline rob1966

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #579 on: Today at 09:19:49 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:16:01 am
In terms of the worst description of him its tied between Andrew calling him the grandfather of the nation and some tv presenter calling him the best of us.

They all think they are superior to the rest of us, all this Highness shite and fawning, cap doffing bowing and courtseying shite that has no place in the 21st century.

Let the Americans come over and do all that shite, the rest of the UK needs to fuck this they are your betters shit right off.
Offline PaulF

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #580 on: Today at 09:25:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm
:lmao

Heaping ignominy on top of my humiliation.

Its Sabu pundit mark II
to be fair, I think I was the first to put my head above the parapet as suggesting Yorky might be telling the truth :(
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #581 on: Today at 10:37:24 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm
I remember lip reading him at The wedding as he whispered into Liz's ear, "And for those watching in black and white, the brown is next to the red".
I thought he whispered "The brown is next to the pink for a good reason old girl."
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #582 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
I cannot believe this is now descending into smut and innuendo. As i think I explained before Phil did not enjoy even mildly risque jokes. He did ask Elizabeth, on the eve of their betrothal, whether she was a genuine John Virgo fan and some people did try to twist this into a disguting enquiry about her previous love life. But Phil was a snooker nut, as I think I might have mentioned, and he genuinely wanted to known whether she was a Virgo girl or a Pullman girl. Call his conversation boring if you must, but please do not try to make him out as some kind of snickering sexist. That was NOT the Phil I knew and loved.
Online MacAloolah

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #583 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:24:37 pm
I don't know why anyone would think I was trying to deceive RAWK with my story. I just thought people might be interested in my own personal memory of Phil. And before anyone gets aggravated by my calling him that and not HRH or Prince or Duke etc let me tell you that it the chap himself who told me to call him Phil. Like i said before he hated all the rigmarole around the monarchy. He was always complaining about the medals they made him wear, not least because he had to take them off each time he dry cleaned his jacket.

I bumped into him once in an amusement arcade in Blackpool. He was playing that game where you used to roll those old twopenny bits down a slot and time it so that the moving roller sent a whole cliff of other twopenny bits into a cascade and into your pocket. I thought "Is it him?" because you don't expect to see royals working the slots off Blackpool prom. But he saw me and waved and shouted "Ey up Mark" and I joined him at the table. I even gave him a few of my own coins after he'd run out. He told me he loved coming to Blackpool on his own because no one ever recognised him and he could just get on doing what he loved doing. Hiding in plain sight he said. Only once had someone said "You look like the Queen's husband" and Phil replied, "What, the Greek bloke? Cheers." The bloke then had got a bit defensive. "Didn't mean to insult you by calling you a Greek", he said. And then Phil said "Well, depends what you mean by Greek. Are we talking race, nationality, ethnicity or ancestry?" That ended the conversation of course. Always does. In actual fact he was descended from Agamemnon, but he never publicised the fact. "It'd sound like I were boasting", he said. Typical Phil, that.

I heard today, by the way, that he left me 14 pence in his will. He hadn't forgotten. Class.

I shall be giving my own 14 minutes of silence some time today. I hope Liverpool do the right thing and rename the Kop the Phil Stand.

Miss you Phil.
:lmao :lmao
Offline 24∗7

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #584 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Yorky ya loon - thanks for the laughs :lmao
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #585 on: Today at 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:54:50 am
I cannot believe this is now descending into smut and innuendo. As i think I explained before Phil did not enjoy even mildly risque jokes. He did ask Elizabeth, on the eve of their betrothal, whether she was a genuine John Virgo fan and some people did try to twist this into a disguting enquiry about her previous love life. But Phil was a snooker nut, as I think I might have mentioned, and he genuinely wanted to known whether she was a Virgo girl or a Pullman girl. Call his conversation boring if you must, but please do not try to make him out as some kind of snickering sexist. That was NOT the Phil I knew and loved.
Lots of other stories leaking out about him in the broadsheets now. Apparently he always attended the Clitheroe black pudding tickling summit, where he once famously won the gurning competition although only there as a spectator, "Cheeky buggers".
Offline Libertine

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #586 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm »
@tompeck
As a hugely talented person he could have been enormously successful, says May. It was that willingness to put himself second and to serve. That will be his legacy, as an inspiration to us all.

Dont do anything with your talents. Coming soon to a fridge magnet near you.

 ;D

https://twitter.com/tompeck/status/1381612336604123136
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #587 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
Yes he was very upset by that Doc. Very upset indeed. When the Queen found out she suggested a naval bombardment of Clitheroe and was only talked down when it became apparent to her that the town wasn't anywhere near the coast. She then suggested that the naval guns be trained on Liverpool instead. "It's in the same county after all" - that's what she said. Fortunately the 1972 Local Government Act had just been pushed through parliament and the Privy Council was able to persuade her that because Liverpool was now in a new county called Merseyside such gunboat diplomacy might look vindictive and arbitrary. But it was a very close thing.

I should add that Phil was a moderating voice throughout. He liked Liverpool and was in fact going out with Nerys Hughes at the time. Later, as you probably know, he was Bleasdale's script editor on Boys from the Blackstuff.

I wish this was more widely known.  It does my nut in when people call him a snob.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #588 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Phil the Greek telling interviewer that the NHS is a 'sacred cow'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEqILsI4WDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEqILsI4WDI</a>

I'm guessing he ideally would have loved to add the head of this scared cow to his collection of tiger and rhino hunting trophies.



Offline fucking appalled

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #589 on: Today at 03:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:24:37 pm
I don't know why anyone would think I was trying to deceive RAWK with my story. I just thought people might be interested in my own personal memory of Phil. And before anyone gets aggravated by my calling him that and not HRH or Prince or Duke etc let me tell you that it the chap himself who told me to call him Phil. Like i said before he hated all the rigmarole around the monarchy. He was always complaining about the medals they made him wear, not least because he had to take them off each time he dry cleaned his jacket.

I bumped into him once in an amusement arcade in Blackpool. He was playing that game where you used to roll those old twopenny bits down a slot and time it so that the moving roller sent a whole cliff of other twopenny bits into a cascade and into your pocket. I thought "Is it him?" because you don't expect to see royals working the slots off Blackpool prom. But he saw me and waved and shouted "Ey up Mark" and I joined him at the table. I even gave him a few of my own coins after he'd run out. He told me he loved coming to Blackpool on his own because no one ever recognised him and he could just get on doing what he loved doing. Hiding in plain sight he said. Only once had someone said "You look like the Queen's husband" and Phil replied, "What, the Greek bloke? Cheers." The bloke then had got a bit defensive. "Didn't mean to insult you by calling you a Greek", he said. And then Phil said "Well, depends what you mean by Greek. Are we talking race, nationality, ethnicity or ancestry?" That ended the conversation of course. Always does. In actual fact he was descended from Agamemnon, but he never publicised the fact. "It'd sound like I were boasting", he said. Typical Phil, that.

I heard today, by the way, that he left me 14 pence in his will. He hadn't forgotten. Class.

I shall be giving my own 14 minutes of silence some time today. I hope Liverpool do the right thing and rename the Kop the Phil Stand.

Miss you Phil.

:D

NotFatSam-esque that
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #590 on: Today at 04:09:44 pm »
Quote
Keir Starmer says the monarchy is the one institution for which the faith of the British people has never faltered.

Starmer adds that Prince Philip loved this country and the British people loved him in return."

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1381606438141890562

 :puke2
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #591 on: Today at 04:14:43 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:09:44 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1381606438141890562

 :puke2



These Starmer comments we've been hearing since Friday... were they all said at the same time and they're just being drip-fed out by the media?

Or does he keep trying to out-gush himself? The way it's going he'll soon be giving press conferences from in front of a Phil the Greek shrine.

It would have been worth keeping Corbyn just for the pithy condolences uttered through gritted teeth.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #592 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:56:21 pm
Yes he was very upset by that Doc. Very upset indeed. When the Queen found out she suggested a naval bombardment of Clitheroe and was only talked down when it became apparent to her that the town wasn't anywhere near the coast. She then suggested that the naval guns be trained on Liverpool instead. "It's in the same county after all" - that's what she said. Fortunately the 1972 Local Government Act had just been pushed through parliament and the Privy Council was able to persuade her that because Liverpool was now in a new county called Merseyside such gunboat diplomacy might look vindictive and arbitrary. But it was a very close thing.

I should add that Phil was a moderating voice throughout. He liked Liverpool and was in fact going out with Nerys Hughes at the time. Later, as you probably know, he was Bleasdale's script editor on Boys from the Blackstuff.

I wish this was more widely known.  It does my nut in when people call him a snob.
Of course, he picked up his horse and carriage skills working on the coal, where he was always willing to lend a hand - saved that leather apron going to waste too.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #593 on: Today at 05:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:42 pm
Phil the Greek telling interviewer that the NHS is a 'sacred cow'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEqILsI4WDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEqILsI4WDI</a>

I'm guessing he ideally would have loved to add the head of this scared cow to his collection of tiger and rhino hunting trophies.




This whole interview (theres more of it on you tube) is absolutely fascinating... 
