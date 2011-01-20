I cannot believe this is now descending into smut and innuendo. As i think I explained before Phil did not enjoy even mildly risque jokes. He did ask Elizabeth, on the eve of their betrothal, whether she was a genuine John Virgo fan and some people did try to twist this into a disguting enquiry about her previous love life. But Phil was a snooker nut, as I think I might have mentioned, and he genuinely wanted to known whether she was a Virgo girl or a Pullman girl. Call his conversation boring if you must, but please do not try to make him out as some kind of snickering sexist. That was NOT the Phil I knew and loved.