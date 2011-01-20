« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 11841 times)

Offline No666

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #520 on: Today at 11:02:05 am »
I actually did meet him twice. He was f*cking rude both times, including to his equerry in front of me. The second time was just before Andrew and Fergie's wedding. They bounced into the room at Buck House at the end of my allotted hour with him; I believe they were returning from pressing the well-meaning proletariat flesh. 'How did it go?' he asked them. 'They were all tugging their forelocks,' Fergie answered. And they all snickered. True story.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #521 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Had the pleasure of meeting him at a charity do once. He was surprisingly down to earth, and VERY funny.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:04:28 am
Had the pleasure of meeting him at a charity do once. He was surprisingly down to earth, and VERY funny.

Im so sad that Limmy didnt bring that out of retirement just this once.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #523 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Fuck me... queues of cars to get into Windsor today.

What the hell is it with people? Please dont come, please dont leave flowers...

Fucking heaving...
Online Shankly998

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #524 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm »
I just find the whole thing very weird to be honest, its sad when someone loses their husband of 74 years of course but rolling wall to wall coverage of a 99 year olds death and people taking their kids at 1am to leave flowers outside Buckingham Palace is just very odd. I'm completely disconnected from a large part of society.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #525 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:17:02 pm
I just find the whole thing very weird to be honest, its sad when someone loses their husband of 74 years of course but rolling wall to wall coverage of a 99 year olds death and people taking their kids at 1am to leave flowers outside Buckingham Palace is just very odd. I'm completely disconnected from a large part of society.
I think though that its a historical thing...

He literally has spanned ages of this country (more so the queen obviously).  Hes a genuine historical figure, we look back on Albert, everyone knows who he was,  but hes nothing on Phillips longevity. 

Thats the context I see it in really.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #526 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
I don't know why anyone would think I was trying to deceive RAWK with my story. I just thought people might be interested in my own personal memory of Phil. And before anyone gets aggravated by my calling him that and not HRH or Prince or Duke etc let me tell you that it the chap himself who told me to call him Phil. Like i said before he hated all the rigmarole around the monarchy. He was always complaining about the medals they made him wear, not least because he had to take them off each time he dry cleaned his jacket.

I bumped into him once in an amusement arcade in Blackpool. He was playing that game where you used to roll those old twopenny bits down a slot and time it so that the moving roller sent a whole cliff of other twopenny bits into a cascade and into your pocket. I thought "Is it him?" because you don't expect to see royals working the slots off Blackpool prom. But he saw me and waved and shouted "Ey up Mark" and I joined him at the table. I even gave him a few of my own coins after he'd run out. He told me he loved coming to Blackpool on his own because no one ever recognised him and he could just get on doing what he loved doing. Hiding in plain sight he said. Only once had someone said "You look like the Queen's husband" and Phil replied, "What, the Greek bloke? Cheers." The bloke then had got a bit defensive. "Didn't mean to insult you by calling you a Greek", he said. And then Phil said "Well, depends what you mean by Greek. Are we talking race, nationality, ethnicity or ancestry?" That ended the conversation of course. Always does. In actual fact he was descended from Agamemnon, but he never publicised the fact. "It'd sound like I were boasting", he said. Typical Phil, that.

I heard today, by the way, that he left me 14 pence in his will. He hadn't forgotten. Class.

I shall be giving my own 14 minutes of silence some time today. I hope Liverpool do the right thing and rename the Kop the Phil Stand.

Miss you Phil.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #527 on: Today at 01:28:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:19:48 pm
I think though that its a historical thing...

He literally has spanned ages of this country (more so the queen obviously).  Hes a genuine historical figure, we look back on Albert, everyone knows who he was,  but hes nothing on Phillips longevity. 

Thats the context I see it in really.

I was thinking that this morning. He's been in the background all my life, part of the historical furniture.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #528 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:17:02 pm
I just find the whole thing very weird to be honest, its sad when someone loses their husband of 74 years of course but rolling wall to wall coverage of a 99 year olds death and people taking their kids at 1am to leave flowers outside Buckingham Palace is just very odd. I'm completely disconnected from a large part of society.

Another excuse to update their social media content, that's all.
Online Escorcio

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #529 on: Today at 01:31:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:50:17 am
You can and you cant I believe. If you look at my DNA in isolation you cant tell that I am Indian. However if you compared my DNA to the majority of people in this country you can detect differences that would suggest my lineage is not from this country. If you then take a sample of DNA from people in Punjab, India and compared mine to theres you would see that there are similarities that show that is where my ethnic lineage comes from. Likewise, if you looked at Prince Philips DNA and compared it to a sample of Greek people you would see his as an outlier, if you did the same with people from Germany or Denmark for example you would see some similarities.

Thats how it works I believe.

Ethnicity =/= race
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #530 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
48 hours later BBC radio still playing sombre music ffs.
Offline kavah

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #531 on: Today at 02:13:41 pm »
Yorky  ;D
Online Red_Mist

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #532 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Online Shankly998

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #533 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:19:48 pm
I think though that its a historical thing...

He literally has spanned ages of this country (more so the queen obviously).  Hes a genuine historical figure, we look back on Albert, everyone knows who he was,  but hes nothing on Phillips longevity. 

Thats the context I see it in really.

I think it is a generational thing all royalists seem to be of a certain age mostly, I can't say I know a single young person who is positive about the monarchy (indifferent at best). I think it'll be a slow decline personally before Britain finally gets rid of the house of Windsor as Will and Kate seem pretty bland and inoffensive only thing I can really see causing a sudden big drop in support is a Charles fuck up.
Offline Classycara

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #534 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:37 pm
I don't know why anyone would think I was trying to deceive RAWK with my story. I just thought people might be interested in my own personal memory of Phil. And before anyone gets aggravated by my calling him that and not HRH or Prince or Duke etc let me tell you that it the chap himself who told me to call him Phil. Like i said before he hated all the rigmarole around the monarchy. He was always complaining about the medals they made him wear, not least because he had to take them off each time he dry cleaned his jacket.

I bumped into him once in an amusement arcade in Blackpool. He was playing that game where you used to roll those old twopenny bits down a slot and time it so that the moving roller sent a whole cliff of other twopenny bits into a cascade and into your pocket. I thought "Is it him?" because you don't expect to see royals working the slots off Blackpool prom. But he saw me and waved and shouted "Ey up Mark" and I joined him at the table. I even gave him a few of my own coins after he'd run out. He told me he loved coming to Blackpool on his own because no one ever recognised him and he could just get on doing what he loved doing. Hiding in plain sight he said. Only once had someone said "You look like the Queen's husband" and Phil replied, "What, the Greek bloke? Cheers." The bloke then had got a bit defensive. "Didn't mean to insult you by calling you a Greek", he said. And then Phil said "Well, depends what you mean by Greek. Are we talking race, nationality, ethnicity or ancestry?" That ended the conversation of course. Always does. In actual fact he was descended from Agamemnon, but he never publicised the fact. "It'd sound like I were boasting", he said. Typical Phil, that.

I heard today, by the way, that he left me 14 pence in his will. He hadn't forgotten. Class.

I shall be giving my own 14 minutes of silence some time today. I hope Liverpool do the right thing and rename the Kop the Phil Stand.

Miss you Phil.

Class! ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #535 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:30:14 pm
Another excuse to update their social media content, that's all.

Or to demonstrate how subservient they are to their betters. Health doesn't matter, but must go and bow and scrape to their "highnesses".
Online smutchin

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:37 pm
Miss you Phil.

A really touching tribute. Thanks so much for sharing.
Offline John C

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #537 on: Today at 03:16:34 pm »
 :lmao
Offline Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #538 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 01:49:54 pm
48 hours later BBC radio still playing sombre music ffs.

Are you talking about Portishead?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #539 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:37 pm
I don't know why anyone would think I was trying to deceive RAWK with my story. I just thought people might be interested in my own personal memory of Phil. And before anyone gets aggravated by my calling him that and not HRH or Prince or Duke etc let me tell you that it the chap himself who told me to call him Phil. Like i said before he hated all the rigmarole around the monarchy. He was always complaining about the medals they made him wear, not least because he had to take them off each time he dry cleaned his jacket.

I bumped into him once in an amusement arcade in Blackpool. He was playing that game where you used to roll those old twopenny bits down a slot and time it so that the moving roller sent a whole cliff of other twopenny bits into a cascade and into your pocket. I thought "Is it him?" because you don't expect to see royals working the slots off Blackpool prom. But he saw me and waved and shouted "Ey up Mark" and I joined him at the table. I even gave him a few of my own coins after he'd run out. He told me he loved coming to Blackpool on his own because no one ever recognised him and he could just get on doing what he loved doing. Hiding in plain sight he said. Only once had someone said "You look like the Queen's husband" and Phil replied, "What, the Greek bloke? Cheers." The bloke then had got a bit defensive. "Didn't mean to insult you by calling you a Greek", he said. And then Phil said "Well, depends what you mean by Greek. Are we talking race, nationality, ethnicity or ancestry?" That ended the conversation of course. Always does. In actual fact he was descended from Agamemnon, but he never publicised the fact. "It'd sound like I were boasting", he said. Typical Phil, that.

I heard today, by the way, that he left me 14 pence in his will. He hadn't forgotten. Class.

I shall be giving my own 14 minutes of silence some time today. I hope Liverpool do the right thing and rename the Kop the Phil Stand.

Miss you Phil.
A true Arcadian.
Online TSC

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #540 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
So headline on bbc news site now is a eulogy from Prince Andrew.  Weve lost the grandfather of the nation is the quote from Andrew on the bbc site.
Online 12C

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #541 on: Today at 03:32:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:59:33 am
No but he got me a rum and coca-cola.


Ps yorkykopite, were your words about him true, or a bit of a piss-take?

Yorky used to bevvy with Phillip in the Cabbage before the game, back in the day.
Online spen71

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #542 on: Today at 03:35:14 pm »
Fuck the establishment.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #543 on: Today at 03:40:04 pm »
Bet security at the funeral will be unreal.

God forbid that Harry's kid(s) will be next in line - with Meghan as Queen Mother!
Offline Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #544 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 03:40:04 pm
Bet security at the funeral will be unreal.

God forbid that Harry's kid(s) will be next in line - with Meghan as Queen Mother!

William has a few sprog. It's more likely that the active royals will be cut in number than that Harry will be called on for reinforcements.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #545 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:48:00 pm
William has a few sprog. It's more likely that the active royals will be cut in number than that Harry will be called on for reinforcements.]


Ah, I assumed they would be going to the funeral.
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #546 on: Today at 03:59:24 pm »
A Racist has died.

Not my opinion, the opinion of the rest of the world. And I'd rather listen to them, that the supposed media here.

And yet Brexit country seems to be having yet another breakdown. Note the BBC has closed down that page for complaints over its coverage, can't be linked to the fact that certain right-wing, anti-BBC groups have called such an page an example of the BBC's anti-British agenda.

Meanwhile, there's Andrew the Alleged N*nce, breaking his own media blackout with a tribute, and people are asking us to show compassion to him? Showing compassion to an alleged Nonce? In the same way as he showed compassion to those girls at Epstein's parties? Fuck Off.

The only time I want to see that bastard on our screens is when he's in shackles in an New York Court room.

Just another week on Normal Island.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #547 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm »
Im surprised no one picked up Yorkys previous post where he said Phil the Greek admired Tony Drago...



Quite a nice Maltese link there
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #548 on: Today at 04:41:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:07:20 pm
Im surprised no one picked up Yorkys previous post where he said Phil the Greek admired Tony Drago...



Quite a nice Maltese link there

Some of us did. We're not all peasants you know.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #549 on: Today at 04:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 04:41:48 pm
Some of us did. We're not all peasants you know.
;D
Offline mikeb58

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #550 on: Today at 04:58:05 pm »
He never made one hundred.
So nearly but not quite.
A dinosaur a relic.
Who talked a load of shite,
A man who shot the tigers
And known for racist gaffe.
And now The chase is cancelled
You're avin a fuckin laugh!

Allez, Allez Allez

Fuck off with that tale Yorkie
You're gonna need more bait!
You're talkin like this fella
Was some kind of best mate!
14 new pence 'Phil' left you.
Your claim to fame I guess!
I think you're talking bollocks.
He would have left you less!

Allez, Allez, Allez
Online slotmachine

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #551 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:37 pm
I don't know why anyone would think I was trying to deceive RAWK with my story. I just thought people might be interested in my own personal memory of Phil. And before anyone gets aggravated by my calling him that and not HRH or Prince or Duke etc let me tell you that it the chap himself who told me to call him Phil. Like i said before he hated all the rigmarole around the monarchy. He was always complaining about the medals they made him wear, not least because he had to take them off each time he dry cleaned his jacket.

I bumped into him once in an amusement arcade in Blackpool. He was playing that game where you used to roll those old twopenny bits down a slot and time it so that the moving roller sent a whole cliff of other twopenny bits into a cascade and into your pocket. I thought "Is it him?" because you don't expect to see royals working the slots off Blackpool prom. But he saw me and waved and shouted "Ey up Mark" and I joined him at the table. I even gave him a few of my own coins after he'd run out. He told me he loved coming to Blackpool on his own because no one ever recognised him and he could just get on doing what he loved doing. Hiding in plain sight he said. Only once had someone said "You look like the Queen's husband" and Phil replied, "What, the Greek bloke? Cheers." The bloke then had got a bit defensive. "Didn't mean to insult you by calling you a Greek", he said. And then Phil said "Well, depends what you mean by Greek. Are we talking race, nationality, ethnicity or ancestry?" That ended the conversation of course. Always does. In actual fact he was descended from Agamemnon, but he never publicised the fact. "It'd sound like I were boasting", he said. Typical Phil, that.

I heard today, by the way, that he left me 14 pence in his will. He hadn't forgotten. Class.

I shall be giving my own 14 minutes of silence some time today. I hope Liverpool do the right thing and rename the Kop the Phil Stand.

Miss you Phil.

Great man last of a dying breed. I once saw him in Morecambe playing Galaxian during the Falklands. I told him to thank Prince Andrew for his bravery and service as a Helicopter pilot to which he replied 'Its not the bloody Argies i feel sorry for with Andy out there its the bloody sheep!!!! Such a funny man and i knew i was in the presence of greatness. It was the funniest hour of my life alongside seeing Bernard Manning at the Embassy in 84.

RIP YNWA
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #552 on: Today at 05:28:41 pm »
Quote
What would you say to the Queen today?

https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1381186824681496576

Has the BBC gone mad?
Online Shankly998

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #553 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:28:41 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1381186824681496576

Has the BBC gone mad?

They're feeling the heat from the powers that be don't want to agitate those who control the purse strings.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #554 on: Today at 05:40:02 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:20:50 pm
Great man last of a dying breed. I once saw him in Morecambe playing Galaxian during the Falklands. I told him to thank Prince Andrew for his bravery and service as a Helicopter pilot to which he replied 'Its not the bloody Argies i feel sorry for with Andy out there its the bloody sheep!!!! Such a funny man and i knew i was in the presence of greatness. It was the funniest hour of my life alongside seeing Bernard Manning at the Embassy in 84.

RIP YNWA

I mean yeah, if you find Bernard Manning funny it's not surprising you like Phil.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #555 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 05:40:02 pm
I mean yeah, if you find Bernard Manning funny it's not surprising you like Phil.
Woooossssshh
