To be honest I think they are glad to be able to talk about something else than covid and brexit.
Plus they must have prepped those programmes for a few years now.
Same. Its not for me, I'll just turn it off and do something else.
I've posted elsewhere that I'm anti-royalist, I believe in a democratically elected head of state and upper chamber.
Whatever you say, we've lived in stable times (Some hard times too) in England while countries around Europe and the world have descended in choas. Communist, authoritarian, dictators and puppet regimes have appeared, I think having a Constitutional monarchy over the years has helped us not go down that route. Democracy is still youthful thing which we shouldn't take for granted, but I think its time to move on from the monarchy.
I will never know what its like to be born in the Royal Family, the pressures and privileges they have. The same about them, they will never know what its like to be a lad from north Liverpool who went to a shit comprehensive school.