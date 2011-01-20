I think people take the piss because they are incredulous that in the year 2021 people still worship a family (forgeign ) that were lucky enough to be descendants of some miserable c*nts back in the day who carried out atrocity after atrocity. No matter how much charity work or war service they do they'll never be able to redress the balance of destruction they have caused around the world.



People need to get a grip and get over it. He was fucking 99, anyone that is shocked or saddened by his passing is deranged. All of that is before you actually get in to what a vile human being this particular royal was as well.



I was brought up to respect the elderly unless they actively show they are unworthy of such, and what Phillip was directly accused of doesn't approach nulling that respect (unless you want to condemn him for the actions of others, as some have done here). And relating to that, I was also brought up to respect those who took part in WWII, when we needed them most, and he served in the British forces when he didn't have to; we don't disrespect the Irish, Americans and Poles who volunteered, so why are we doing so with this Greek?I don't mourn him, and I'm not shocked by his death. But why is there so much vitriol directed his way? If a cranky old man on your street dies of old age, there wouldn't be so much gloating. Or at least there shouldn't be. His family should be allowed to mourn him, and the rest of us just respect the passing of another veteran from that war.