Prince Phillip has died

a treeless whopper

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #400 on: Today at 06:49:26 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:28:08 am

Personally, I agree that the government will use this moment to try and smuggle all manner of bad news out to the country. Without a shadow of a doubt, because they are bastards to a man.

But anybody scratching their head as to why Philip is a big deal, you don't really know much about British servility.  It's the Queen's fucking husband.  The longest serving monarch in British History, and people are wondering why the death of her husband is such a big deal?  Bloody Hell, I really must be behind the times in some way if I can see what an impact it makes where others do not.

What is the impact? Its purely a ceremonial impact with no real world effect.
Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #401 on: Today at 07:04:59 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:01:41 am
I think a 73 year old marriage is something that should be respected, I think his service both during conflict and to charity is also something that should be respected.  That's as far as it goes for me.  The coverage shouldn't be a surprise, if you didn't expect this I don't know what to tell you.

Some of the comments here are vile to be honest, it's actually taken longer to compose them than just letting it be. 

This.
TSC

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #402 on: Today at 07:27:01 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:14:39 am
I've just put the telly on and BBC1 and BBC2 are still both showing the same programme about him

Only difference is the change of attire by presenters.  All dressed for the funeral it appears.
west_london_red

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #403 on: Today at 07:42:20 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:49:26 am
What is the impact? Its purely a ceremonial impact with no real world effect.

Some people will be sad at his passing, hes the queens husband and the queen remains very popular.

I do resent the wall to wall coverage however, that mourning is almost forced upon us because its nearly impossible to ignore, that does bother me. Hes died and its sad, its sad when anyone dies and the constant retelling of his life story is already getting tedious, and I wouldnt even call myself a Republican or someone who hates or loves the Monarchy, I dont really care too much about it one way or the other.
redbyrdz

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:48:42 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:14:39 am
I've just put the telly on and BBC1 and BBC2 are still both showing the same programme about him

To be honest I think they are glad to be able to talk about something else than covid and brexit.

Plus they must have prepped those programmes for a few years now.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #405 on: Today at 07:51:53 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:35:20 am
Prince Phillip has had the piss taken out of him all day whereas DMX has had tributes pour in from all sides. Funny how these things work, a rapper receiving more respect than a royal.

Sorry, I wasn't really a huge DMX fan but why is that strange exactly? For a start, Philip was almost 100 and DMX died suddenly at the age of 50.
OOS

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #406 on: Today at 08:33:24 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:48:42 am
To be honest I think they are glad to be able to talk about something else than covid and brexit.

Plus they must have prepped those programmes for a few years now.

Same. Its not for me, I'll just turn it off and do something else.

I've posted elsewhere that I'm anti-royalist, I believe in a democratically elected head of state and upper chamber.

Whatever you say, we've lived in stable times (Some hard times too) in England while countries around Europe and the world have descended in choas. Communist, authoritarian, dictators and puppet regimes have appeared, I think having a Constitutional monarchy over the years has helped us not go down that route. Democracy is still youthful thing which we shouldn't take for granted, but I think its time to move on from the monarchy.

I will never know what its like to be born in the Royal Family, the pressures and privileges they have. The same about them, they will never know what its like to be a lad from north Liverpool who went to a shit comprehensive school. ;D
dalarr

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #407 on: Today at 08:36:47 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:51:53 am
Sorry, I wasn't really a huge DMX fan but why is that strange exactly? For a start, Philip was almost 100 and DMX died suddenly at the age of 50.
DMX was a piece of shit who got multiple sentences for animal cruelty.
TSC

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #408 on: Today at 08:41:18 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:42:20 am
Some people will be sad at his passing, hes the queens husband and the queen remains very popular.

I do resent the wall to wall coverage however, that mourning is almost forced upon us because its nearly impossible to ignore, that does bother me.

Government gonna gaslight. 
rob1966

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #409 on: Today at 08:46:48 am
I'm on a round trip to Thurrock, 8 hours driving, looking at at 14 hour shift and all I've got to listen to is the radio and the constant fawning over him and the downbeat music.
Red-Soldier

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #410 on: Today at 08:48:07 am
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:36:47 am
DMX was a piece of shit who got multiple sentences for animal cruelty.

He also was the father of 15 children from 9 different women.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #411 on: Today at 08:53:11 am
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:36:47 am
DMX was a piece of shit who got multiple sentences for animal cruelty.

Yeah, I did say I wasn't a fan ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #412 on: Today at 08:55:55 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:46:48 am
I'm on a round trip to Thurrock, 8 hours driving, looking at at 14 hour shift and all I've got to listen to is the radio and the constant fawning over him and the downbeat music.

Surely 5 Live will have the football at least.
FlashGordon

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #413 on: Today at 09:00:58 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:28:08 am

Personally, I agree that the government will use this moment to try and smuggle all manner of bad news out to the country. Without a shadow of a doubt, because they are bastards to a man.

But anybody scratching their head as to why Philip is a big deal, you don't really know much about British servility.  It's the Queen's fucking husband.  The longest serving monarch in British History, and people are wondering why the death of her husband is such a big deal?  Bloody Hell, I really must be behind the times in some way if I can see what an impact it makes where others do not.

I think people take the piss because they are incredulous that in the year 2021 people still worship a family (forgeign  ;)) that were lucky enough to be descendants of some miserable c*nts back in the day who carried out atrocity after atrocity. No matter how much charity work or war service they do they'll never be able to redress the balance of destruction they have caused around the world.

People need to get a grip and get over it. He was fucking 99, anyone that is shocked or saddened by his passing needs to give their head a wobble. All of that is before you actually get in to what a vile human being this particular royal was as well.
Pistolero

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #414 on: Today at 09:02:42 am
Just been reading about the DMX dog cruelty stuff.....RIP dickhead
The North Bank

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #415 on: Today at 09:05:57 am
Every bloody channel, Tv and Radio.

Do I have to stand outside my house and cry for the next 3 days like in North Korea.
Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #416 on: Today at 09:14:09 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:00:58 am
I think people take the piss because they are incredulous that in the year 2021 people still worship a family (forgeign  ;)) that were lucky enough to be descendants of some miserable c*nts back in the day who carried out atrocity after atrocity. No matter how much charity work or war service they do they'll never be able to redress the balance of destruction they have caused around the world.

People need to get a grip and get over it. He was fucking 99, anyone that is shocked or saddened by his passing is deranged. All of that is before you actually get in to what a vile human being this particular royal was as well.

I was brought up to respect the elderly unless they actively show they are unworthy of such, and what Phillip was directly accused of doesn't approach nulling that respect (unless you want to condemn him for the actions of others, as some have done here). And relating to that, I was also brought up to respect those who took part in WWII, when we needed them most, and he served in the British forces when he didn't have to; we don't disrespect the Irish, Americans and Poles who volunteered, so why are we doing so with this Greek?

I don't mourn him, and I'm not shocked by his death. But why is there so much vitriol directed his way? If a cranky old man on your street dies of old age, there wouldn't be so much gloating. Or at least there shouldn't be. His family should be allowed to mourn him, and the rest of us just respect the passing of another veteran from that war.
Henry Kissinger

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #417 on: Today at 09:17:00 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:46:48 am
I'm on a round trip to Thurrock, 8 hours driving, looking at at 14 hour shift and all I've got to listen to is the radio and the constant fawning over him and the downbeat music.

Don't you have Spotify? For the past four years I've done similar shifts driving all over the UK and have never had the radio on. Much prefer to listen to the music I like.
FlashGordon

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #418 on: Today at 09:20:05 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:14:09 am
I was brought up to respect the elderly unless they actively show they are unworthy of such, and what Phillip was directly accused of doesn't approach nulling that respect (unless you want to condemn him for the actions of others, as some have done here). And relating to that, I was also brought up to respect those who took part in WWII, when we needed them most, and he served in the British forces when he didn't have to; we don't disrespect the Irish, Americans and Poles who volunteered, so why are we doing so with this Greek?

I don't mourn him, and I'm not shocked by his death. But why is there so much vitriol directed his way? If a cranky old man on your street dies of old age, there wouldn't be so much gloating. Or at least there shouldn't be. His family should be allowed to mourn him, and the rest of us just respect the passing of another veteran from that war.

Because he's a massive bigot/racist.

There's no allegation there, his own words prove it. Could you tell me what he actually did in WWII?

Yes his family should be allowed to mourn him, they shouldn't be forcing that on a whole country though or the rest of the world.

There's absolute hell raging in my country right now just about 50 miles across the sea, hell instigated and carried out in the name of the British monarchy. Not a peep from the media about it though, or the PM, instead it's wall to wall coverage of a 99 year old man dying.

Forgive me for not giving a fuck.
Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #419 on: Today at 09:21:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:46:48 am
I'm on a round trip to Thurrock, 8 hours driving, looking at at 14 hour shift and all I've got to listen to is the radio and the constant fawning over him and the downbeat music.

If I didn't already have a plentiful mp3 collection, I'd have turned those history podcasts I linked to earlier into mp3s. I don't listen to the radio unless I want news, and I'm certainly not interested in wall to wall coverage of Phillip's death.
Pistolero

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #420 on: Today at 09:22:23 am
6 Music's been great this morning.... like an extended version of the Gloomy Sunday theme weekend from a few months back....My Morning Jacket, Haim, Eno, Duritti Column, Aqualung, Zero 7, Cinematic Orchestra....boss mellow soundtrack to working in the garden .....👍
Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #421 on: Today at 09:28:06 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:20:05 am
Because he's a massive bigot/racist.

There's no allegation there, his own words prove it. Could you tell me what he actually did in WWII?

Yes his family should be allowed to mourn him, they shouldn't be forcing that on a whole country though or the rest of the world.

There's absolute hell raging in my country right now just about 50 miles across the sea, hell instigated and carried out in the name of the British monarchy. Not a peep from the media about it though, or the PM, instead it's wall to wall coverage of a 99 year old man dying.

Forgive me for not giving a fuck.

Yeah, he's a bigot/racist. Not appreciably worse than some of the comments directed at him in this thread though. And I've noticed at least one supposedly racist comment from him noted on here was originally a regional joke among the peoples of another country. One which people from that country, and indeed people from that region, regularly repeat of themselves.

I might give less of a shit than many of those in this thread. Except that my not-shit-giving manifests in a desire to just turn elsewhere, and allow his the space they need to mourn, whereas others manifest it as an ever-escalating tide of vitriol. If you don't give a shit, why the venom?
Cruiser

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #422 on: Today at 09:31:24 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:02:42 am
Just been reading about the DMX dog cruelty stuff.....RIP dickhead

Haven't got a clue who DMX is, but he sounds like a fucking c*nt.
