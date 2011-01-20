« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 7102 times)

Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:04:42 pm
I remember a story a few years ago where Philip pranked her.  He had dressed up as one of the guards, with full red uniform and bearskin hat.  The Queen clocked him as she walked by and was photographed tittering to herself.



I'm by no means certain of course, but if he can pull a stunt like that and get that kind of a response, they were probably still very close.

Not a prank.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/prince-philip-prank-queen/
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,706
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
Not a prank.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/prince-philip-prank-queen/

Ah right, interesting.  I remember the article vaguely back when I still read newspapers.  Think it popped up in the Mirror, but might be wrong.  I knew he did official duties and such in the uniform but clearly got the context wrong. 

To me they still came across as a close couple though.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm
Ah right, interesting.  I remember the article vaguely back when I still read newspapers.  Think it popped up in the Mirror, but might be wrong.  I knew he did official duties and such in the uniform but clearly got the context wrong. 

To me they still came across as a close couple though.

I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,625
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:44:14 pm
Believer

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 62,631
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,540
  • JFT 96
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm
I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.

It is very simple.



Apparently, Elizabeths attraction towards Philip was noted by his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who described their first meeting as a great success in his diary.

Philip was 13, Liz was 8.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/royal-family/prince-philip-death-queen-meet-marriage-b1784485.html

Lord Mountbatten was heavily linked to the Kincara boys home scandal.

Then we have Prince Charles and Jimmy Saville plus Prince Andrew and Epstein.

It would be unfortunate for a family to be associated with three paedophile rings. When you are protected by Royal protection officers and the security services then it goes beyond unfortunate for me. 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 38,706
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm
I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.

Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts. 

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts.

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"

No.

I don't see service in a war that many ordinary people were forced to participate in as something especially impressive. Apart from that, I don't recognise the "public service" that Liz and Phil have supposedly given.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 58,652
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts. 

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"

Tourists love the buildings and history. The royals do fuck all.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 24,338
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:04:42 pm
I remember a story a few years ago where Philip pranked her.  He had dressed up as one of the guards, with full red uniform and bearskin hat.  The Queen clocked him as she walked by and was photographed tittering to herself.



I'm by no means certain of course, but if he can pull a stunt like that and get that kind of a response, they were probably still very close.

That is a good pic that. If they were still close, it will be bad for her, likely she will pass away soon. My old next door neighbour was full of life, then his wife of 60 years died and he just wasted away, horrible to see, he was so lost without her.
Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,625
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Believer

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 16,001
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm
Whens the Fresh Prince of California flying back? Thatll be entertaining.
Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,641
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Sasha would be proud

Just cut into that too early, was waiting for the drop.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,540
  • JFT 96
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts. 

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"

Sorry but the bolded bit simply isn't good enough.

He was the father of Charles and Andrew and despite Royal protection officers and the security services he allowed them to be involved with paedophiles.

Allegedly calling them a nonce simply doesn't cut it.   
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,641
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:33:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Sorry but the bolded bit simply isn't good enough.

He was the father of Charles and Andrew and despite Royal protection officers and the security services he allowed them to be involved with paedophiles.

Allegedly calling them a nonce simply doesn't cut it.   

Thing is - nothing at all will be done or actioned until a) they're dead or b) they're incapacitated so are unable to be tried.

Standard Establishment. Always happens.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 36,014
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
I don't see service in a war that many ordinary people were forced to participate in as something especially impressive.
Yep, my great Uncle was one of two people that died in the sinking of a ship. We think he was shot in the water.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm
The royals do fuck all.
Some people may suggest that considering what I've posted above PP's actions may have prevented similar atrocities.

Who are the Royal's though? I'm not a Royalist, but I think you check the Queen and PP engagements they have been fairly busy over the years.
ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
Yep, my great Uncle was one of two people that died in the sinking of a ship. We think he was shot in the water.Some people may suggest that considering what I've posted above PP's actions may have prevented similar atrocities.

Who are the Royal's though? I'm not a Royalist, but I think you check the Queen and PP engagements they have been fairly busy over the years.

The vast majority of people work for a living. Again, it's the royals getting their arses licked for things that other people are expected to do without fanfare.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 38,706
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Sorry but the bolded bit simply isn't good enough.

He was the father of Charles and Andrew and despite Royal protection officers and the security services he allowed them to be involved with paedophiles.

Allegedly calling them a nonce simply doesn't cut it.

Any father will scream his sons out in private.  I'm not justifying or excusing any alleged bad behaviour, but Philip would have left them in no doubt what he thought of them. 

I'm not pontificating on the potential scenarios.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 36,014
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm
The vast majority of people work for a living. Again, it's the royals getting their arses licked for things that other people are expected to do without fanfare.
That's different and I'm not being drawn down that route Shaka. KH said they do fuck all. That's not actually correct.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 38,706
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
That's different and I'm not being drawn down that route Shaka. KH said they do fuck all. That's not actually correct.

Aye.  They do stuff.  It's not stuff that us regular people would equate with "work", in the same way we might not equate footballers earning half a million a week as work.

That's not me justifying them, just clarifying.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,540
  • JFT 96
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Any father will scream his sons out in private.  I'm not justifying or excusing any alleged bad behaviour, but Philip would have left them in no doubt what he thought of them. 

I'm not pontificating on the potential scenarios.

Sorry I really respect you and your posts.

However, bad behaviour doesn't even come close.

Mountbatten, Saville and Epstein are inexcusable.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,549
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm
Aye.  They do stuff.  It's not stuff that us regular people would equate with "work", in the same way we might not equate footballers earning half a million a week as work.

That's not me justifying them, just clarifying.

Difference is, if you don't like footballers earnings you can opt out and not go the game, subscribe to Sky Sports etc.
Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
No.

I don't see service in a war that many ordinary people were forced to participate in as something especially impressive. Apart from that, I don't recognise the "public service" that Liz and Phil have supposedly given.

Phillip deserves no more or less respect than others who also served in that war. Which is quite a lot.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 7,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
Phillip deserves no more or less respect than others who also served in that war. Which is quite a lot.

He does get more of it though, doesn't he?
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 74,276
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
He does get more of it though, doesn't he?
Well, depends where you look.  There are people on Twitter saying he was a nazi. Stuff like this is absurd of course, but quite common.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:34:22 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
No.

I don't see service in a war that many ordinary people were forced to participate in as something especially impressive. Apart from that, I don't recognise the "public service" that Liz and Phil have supposedly given.

It cuts both ways though doesn't it. I don't disagree with your point but at the same time I don't think that the courage of any 20 year old taking part in front line service should be downplayed - whatever their background.

It should be possible to acknowledge both the positives and the negatives of somebody's life. Unfortunately the internet is not particularly conducive to those kind of subtleties. Everything has to either be black or white and everybody needs to immediately know exactly what your position is on that question.     
BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
Fox & Friends host links Harry and Meghan to Prince Philips death

A Fox & Friends host linked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the death of Prince Philip just minutes after the announcement by Buckingham Palace, saying their recent public comments had evidently added to the 99-year-olds stress.

Host Brian Kilmeade immediately raised the issue of the royal couples damning interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month while Queen Elizabeth IIs husband was in hospital for heart surgery and treatment for an infection.

In the interview, which made headlines worldwide, the couple claimed a royal family member had debated the skin colour of their first child, Archie, prompting a storm of accusations that the institution was racist.

Mr Kilmeade said: There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and hes hit with that.

He then referenced commentsfrom Piers Moron, who resigned from his UK morning show, Good Morning Britain, after numerous complaints about his criticisms aimed at Meghan and her mental health struggles.

Piers Moron was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like Really? Mr Kilmeade said, referencing Morgans attacks on Harry and Meghans interview last month.

Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know hes not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview? the host continued.

Mr Kilmeade added: Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced: It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh officially retired from public life in 2017, having spent more than seven decades supporting his wife as her consort in a role which defined his life.

https://www.independent.co.uk
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 38,706
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Difference is, if you don't like footballers earnings you can opt out and not go the game, subscribe to Sky Sports etc.

Well as I don't watch football matches for the most part outside of the occasional stream, and as I've never been able to watch a competitive game at Anfield I'd guess I qualify?

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm
Sorry I really respect you and your posts.

However, bad behaviour doesn't even come close.

Mountbatten, Saville and Epstein are inexcusable.

I respect you also.

Mountbatten also did quite a bit for the war, and the IRA dealt with him.

I'm not saying what's inexcusable and what isn't.  What I'm saying is I'm not commentating on what I don't know or is simply alleged. What I will say is - perhaps Philip would have happily burst the bubble, if he himself wasn't trapped inside the bubble of royalty.  It's this weird schism between what a person wants and what is within their means. To an outsider it seems simple.  That's all I can say.

It's all purely speculative.  I'll say no more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:46 pm by Red Berry »
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,540
  • JFT 96
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 11:40:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
Phillip deserves no more or less respect than others who also served in that war. Which is quite a lot.

What is it with the deifying of war.

Are you really saying that people who served in war but who were part of ethnic cleansing or raped women deserve respect because they fought in a war.

From the man himself.

"It was part of the fortunes of war. We didn't have counsellors rushing around every time somebody let off a gun, asking 'Are you all right  are you sure you don't have a ghastly problem?' You just got on with it!" when asked about stress counselling for soldiers.

He was a prick.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:40:22 pm
What is it with the deifying of war.

Are you really saying that people who served in war but who were part of ethnic cleansing or raped women deserve respect because they fought in a war.

From the man himself.

"It was part of the fortunes of war. We didn't have counsellors rushing around every time somebody let off a gun, asking 'Are you all right  are you sure you don't have a ghastly problem?' You just got on with it!" when asked about stress counselling for soldiers.

He was a prick.

Did he do these things?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,540
  • JFT 96
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 11:55:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm
Did he do these things?

No he just allowed the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, Jimmy Saville and Lord Mountbatten to become friends with his kids.

Despite having the Royal protection officers, MI5, MI6 and the CIA looking out for him.

 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 74,276
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #391 on: Today at 12:11:14 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:05:45 am

Mountbatten (or Prince Louis of Battenberg before the German Battenberg-Hess by Rhine family living in the UK Anglicised their name in WW1) was also involved in a coup plot against Wilson's government by a group of right-wing businessmen, press barons and aristos who hated having a Labour government. He was to be the post-coup figurehead.

Fucking wanker.
Well...... can we not go into fiction? It doesnt help.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 4,113
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #392 on: Today at 12:17:33 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:11:14 am
Well...... can we not go into fiction? It doesnt help.


https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2006/mar/15/comment.labour1
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk_politics/4789060.stm

Draw your own conclusions about the seriousness of intent or level of involvement, but it's not total fiction.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov 
Isaac Asimov

I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,955
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #393 on: Today at 12:35:20 am
Prince Phillip has had the piss taken out of him all day whereas DMX has had tributes pour in from all sides. Funny how these things work, a rapper receiving more respect than a royal.
mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #394 on: Today at 01:09:08 am
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:40:06 pm
Only the US Masters on the telly. Suits me

All I can find at the moment, golf or Prince Phillips death.

Over pampered posh folk getting shitloads of money for doing sweet fuck all, and Prince Phillips death.
MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,095
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #395 on: Today at 01:48:07 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm
Maybe some people empathise because they lost a husband due to Covid and have some form of empathy towards the queens loss?

.
Just a guess like, far be it from me to spell it out to you.
that's kind of my point, we have had days when there 2000 deaths in this country, they weren't wearing black ties, dresses and suits then.

I get it that the Queen's husband has died but don't see the need for this collective outpouring of grief over it. Far more important things going on in my opinion for the government to effectively shut down
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,401
  • Boss Tha
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #396 on: Today at 01:54:00 am
Elton Johns composing a somber ditty as we speak.

Remember the b-side on English Rose, the one about Mother Theresa?

Sandels In The Bin
We are Liverpool!

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 38,706
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #397 on: Today at 02:28:08 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:48:07 am
that's kind of my point, we have had days when there 2000 deaths in this country, they weren't wearing black ties, dresses and suits then.

I get it that the Queen's husband has died but don't see the need for this collective outpouring of grief over it. Far more important things going on in my opinion for the government to effectively shut down


Personally, I agree that the government will use this moment to try and smuggle all manner of bad news out to the country. Without a shadow of a doubt, because they are bastards to a man.

But anybody scratching their head as to why Philip is a big deal, you don't really know much about British servility.  It's the Queen's fucking husband.  The longest serving monarch in British History, and people are wondering why the death of her husband is such a big deal?  Bloody Hell, I really must be behind the times in some way if I can see what an impact it makes where others do not.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
