A Fox & Friends host linked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the death of Prince Philip just minutes after the announcement by Buckingham Palace, saying their recent public comments had evidently added to the 99-year-olds stress.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately raised the issue of the royal couples damning interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month while Queen Elizabeth IIs husband was in hospital for heart surgery and treatment for an infection.In the interview, which made headlines worldwide, the couple claimed a royal family member had debated the skin colour of their first child, Archie, prompting a storm of accusations that the institution was racist.Mr Kilmeade said: There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and hes hit with that.He then referenced commentsfrom Piers Moron, who resigned from his UK morning show, Good Morning Britain, after numerous complaints about his criticisms aimed at Meghan and her mental health struggles.Piers Moron was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like Really? Mr Kilmeade said, referencing Morgans attacks on Harry and Meghans interview last month.Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know hes not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview? the host continued.Mr Kilmeade added: Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.In a statement on Friday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced: It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.The Duke of Edinburgh officially retired from public life in 2017, having spent more than seven decades supporting his wife as her consort in a role which defined his life.