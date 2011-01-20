Ahem...https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347540.msg17690963#msg17690963
Because we're all imbeciles who aren't capable of finding the news channels if that's what we actually want to watch/listen to... It's infuriating.I have 6music on as background noise while I'm working from home. No disrespect to the old racist bastard, but my deadlines aren't going away just because he has died - I haven't got time to stop and listen to the tributes whether I'm a royalist or not. Just put some fucking music on, you sods!
When I heard 'Phillips dead!!' I thought, "oh, for fuck sake, I thought our centre-back crisis couldn't possibly get worse."
Minute silence in the Bundesliga this weekend I expect
Could he not have waited a few more days? I can't even escape to the pub to get away from the constant shite on the TV.
