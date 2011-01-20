« previous next »
Prince Phillip has died

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #280 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #281 on: Today at 05:59:46 pm
Null and void the season as a mark of respect for the horrible racist old parasite.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #282 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm
Be nice if the Premier League do the minutes silence at the same time as the players kneel against racists.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:03:42 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:46:33 pm
Because we're all imbeciles who aren't capable of finding the news channels if that's what we actually want to watch/listen to... It's infuriating.

I have 6music on as background noise while I'm working from home. No disrespect to the old racist bastard, but my deadlines aren't going away just because he has died - I haven't got time to stop and listen to the tributes whether I'm a royalist or not. Just put some fucking music on, you sods!

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #284 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm
Cousin Liz must devastated.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #285 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm
Minute silence in the Bundesliga this weekend I expect
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #286 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:27:02 pm
When I heard 'Phillips dead!!' I thought, "oh, for fuck sake, I thought our centre-back crisis couldn't possibly get worse."

;D
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #287 on: Today at 06:12:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:06:52 pm
Minute silence in the Bundesliga this weekend I expect

And the Greeks or is that still a sore issue?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #288 on: Today at 06:14:30 pm
Could he not have waited a few more days? I can't even escape to the pub to get away from the constant shite on the TV.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #289 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm
They should hold a minutes silence on the Acropolis.  He was after all an ancient fella.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #290 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:14:30 pm
Could he not have waited a few more days? I can't even escape to the pub to get away from the constant shite on the TV.

The pubs would have been just as bad.
