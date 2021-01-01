« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:58:18 pm
Nearly 4 months without a home win  :o

We'll overtake the length of time between our last home win before lockdown and first home win after it if we don't win tomorrow.

In the league at least (Leipzig was technically a home game).
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU!
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:46:32 pm »
Villa are not in very good form at all, 3 wins in their last 10 games and 2 of those were back in Feb.
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:46:32 pm
Villa are not in very good form at all, 3 wins in their last 10 games and 2 of those were back in Feb.

In that case expect the keeper to have the game of his life. ;D
UntouchableLuis

Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:09:36 pm »
I think he'll rest at least one if not both of Robbo and Trent and definitely think Mane and Jota will start from the bench. Shaq, Bobby and Mo up top perhaps. Curtis will surely come into midfield with probably Fabinho and Thiago.
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984.
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:44:12 pm »
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
VAR: Andy Madley.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:45:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:09:36 pm
I think he'll rest at least one if not both of Robbo and Trent and definitely think Mane and Jota will start from the bench. Shaq, Bobby and Mo up top perhaps. Curtis will surely come into midfield with probably Fabinho and Thiago.

I hope we don't do a Fulham and put a team out that's doomed to fail. It's a vital game for us.

I'd expect a few changes but Thiago and Firmino being two of them is a boost.
CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper.
  Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:46:40 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:46:32 pm
Villa are not in very good form at all, 3 wins in their last 10 games and 2 of those were back in Feb.

Its gotta be night and day, just a matter of time and we got nothing to be sorry for.
a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU!
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:47:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:09:36 pm
I think he'll rest at least one if not both of Robbo and Trent and definitely think Mane and Jota will start from the bench. Shaq, Bobby and Mo up top perhaps. Curtis will surely come into midfield with probably Fabinho and Thiago.

That feels a bit too bold considering the situation.
