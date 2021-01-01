« previous next »
Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.

Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« on: Today at 07:01:35 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Not sure if I missed the memo about stopping pre match threads but I have always enjoyed reading and participating and so here goes.
Villa are a team I have some good memories of. Best of all was taking the afternoon off work and watching us beat them to win the league. Think it was early May 1980. It was level at half time then Avi Cohen scored and we went on to win 4-1. We were all bevies having had the afternoon drinking in the Scottie Rd pubs. Our spec was behind a crash barrier about one third of the way back in the Kop, behind the left goal post. My mate was feeling rough after half time so ducked down under the barrier to get the pocket of air. Cohen scored, the Kop went mad and the kids sitting on the barrier jumped down and landed on him. Are you reading Dizzy Diamond?
Moving to more recent events. We got torn apart by them away and I suppose that was a taste of what has been a difficult few months for us. They certainly exposed our high line and lack of effective pressing and Grealish particularly played through us time and again. A low point in a mixed season at best so far.
After three good wins in the league we played poorly on Tuesday and could hardly string a passing move together. We all know Anfield has not been a happy  hunting ground recently and I am sure we fans are being missed.
Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall. Back five will be the same and I suspect Mane is on the bench (I said that on Tuesday, he started and again looked not quite right). Thiago and Fabinho are likely to make up the starting XI imho.
Grealish is as far as I know still possible for them. If not, he will be a big miss for them. They are solid defensively but seem to lack a spark without him and only won their last game with a late rally.
I see us winning and keeping us in the run for top four. 2-0 is my prediction.
Thoughts?
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:32:54 am »
It's fine Roger mate, I think the posters that have been carrying the weight all season have understandably grew weary.

I see a Liverpool win also. I'll see an empty stadium again also. YNWA.

Up the fucking Reds.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:41:57 am »
Still can't believe we lost 7-2. Guess the car crash of a season at times has kind of just pushed it in to just being one of many things as opposed to the one terrible result though.

Not expecting many changes. Firmino, Milner and Thiago I imagine will be the ones who might come back in. Hopefully a different attitude and performance to mid week.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:47:28 am »
Will be a tough game. Most likely a draw.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:26:02 am »
Go with the same team that are likely to play against Madrid next Wednesday, give them a warm-up game together.

So for me it would be the same team but with Thiago in for Keita and maybe Jones in for Wijnaldum.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:40:24 am »
Grealish ruled out for them i believe. I would like to see Thiago, Jones, Bobby, Tsimikas all come in. Going by Tuesday night, rotation is going to be important for us as we are clearly on our ass.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:45:14 am »
A win would be great
Hopefully a reaction from midweek

Hopefully a reaction from earlier in this season. They battered us....I'd like us to show that it pissed us off and we want to put it right.

I just want to see us not accept losing points again to be honest

We are better than them even with a depleted squad. Show it
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:42:46 am »
Big game, would be nice to do our job then spend the weekend seeing if the rest fuck up. Would be good to see Tsimikas get a go, obviously it's always awkward changing your defence when you are already missing all your CB's but Robbo has been struggling for months and I'm amazed we haven't broken him yet. If there's no Grealish there's really little excuse for not beating these though probably said similar about every home game we've lost lately!
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:55 am »
