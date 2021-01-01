Come on Redmen!!

Not sure if I missed the memo about stopping pre match threads but I have always enjoyed reading and participating and so here goes.

Villa are a team I have some good memories of. Best of all was taking the afternoon off work and watching us beat them to win the league. Think it was early May 1980. It was level at half time then Avi Cohen scored and we went on to win 4-1. We were all bevies having had the afternoon drinking in the Scottie Rd pubs. Our spec was behind a crash barrier about one third of the way back in the Kop, behind the left goal post. My mate was feeling rough after half time so ducked down under the barrier to get the pocket of air. Cohen scored, the Kop went mad and the kids sitting on the barrier jumped down and landed on him. Are you reading Dizzy Diamond?

Moving to more recent events. We got torn apart by them away and I suppose that was a taste of what has been a difficult few months for us. They certainly exposed our high line and lack of effective pressing and Grealish particularly played through us time and again. A low point in a mixed season at best so far.

After three good wins in the league we played poorly on Tuesday and could hardly string a passing move together. We all know Anfield has not been a happy hunting ground recently and I am sure we fans are being missed.

Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall. Back five will be the same and I suspect Mane is on the bench (I said that on Tuesday, he started and again looked not quite right). Thiago and Fabinho are likely to make up the starting XI imho.

Grealish is as far as I know still possible for them. If not, he will be a big miss for them. They are solid defensively but seem to lack a spark without him and only won their last game with a late rally.

I see us winning and keeping us in the run for top four. 2-0 is my prediction.

Thoughts?