Even I can't make much of a case for my lot.
I am once again asking for... pity.
I actually think my defence is one of the better ones in the draft, but Van Basten is Van Basten and Huntelaar was a good striker in his day with his movement. Add to that Koeman's tendency to bring the ball forward we could be caught out of position. I like the blend of talent and experience in my centre half partnership though.
Where Trend wins it is his midfield base - Two dedicated holders who can try* to shackle Bergkamp and sit deep to shield from De Jong's ability to split a defence. I'm going for exciting PSV era goalscoring Zenden as opposed to PL workhorse Zenden, so hopefully having two true wide players would stretch Trend's 3 man defence that realistically only has one good player - Mathijsen is a dire pick in the same rank as Janmaat on my team - but in a much more important position as one of a back three. Vanenburg destroys him.
Overall maybe closer than at first sight, Trend's midfield is a beauty and Van Basten is a game winner (Bergkamp probably my closest who you can say the same of) so I think Trend shades it. Defence too crap to win the whole thing though, sorry Trend.