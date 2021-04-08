Poll

Who wins

Trend
4 (33.3%)
Drinks Sangria
8 (66.7%)

Total Members Voted: 12

Voting closes: April 8, 2021, 01:27:58 am

Author Topic: T.O. Elimination Match 3  (Read 77 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

T.O. Elimination Match 3
« on: Today at 01:27:58 am »
Trend





DS


Online Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 3
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:13 am »
Even I can't make much of a case for my lot.

I am once again asking for... pity.  ;D

I actually think my defence is one of the better ones in the draft, but Van Basten is Van Basten and Huntelaar was a good striker in his day with his movement. Add to that Koeman's tendency to bring the ball forward we could be caught out of position. I like the blend of talent and experience in my centre half partnership though.

Where Trend wins it is his midfield base - Two dedicated holders who can try* to shackle Bergkamp and sit deep to shield from De Jong's ability to split a defence. I'm going for exciting PSV era goalscoring Zenden as opposed to PL workhorse Zenden, so hopefully having two true wide players would stretch Trend's 3 man defence that realistically only has one good player - Mathijsen is a dire pick in the same rank as Janmaat on my team - but in a much more important position as one of a back three. Vanenburg destroys him.

Overall maybe closer than at first sight, Trend's midfield is a beauty and Van Basten is a game winner (Bergkamp probably my closest who you can say the same of) so I think Trend shades it. Defence too crap to win the whole thing though, sorry Trend.
Online fucking appalled

Re: T.O. Elimination Match 3
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm »
Gone for Drinks Sangria here

Trends ended up doing what we've all done loads in drafts :D Left it right to the end for one position and then gone 'oh shit actually there's no-one decent left' and then ended up with a back 3 and Krol away from his best position. Plus dont like Ake at all. Mathijsen and then maybe Van Der Wiel on picks 8 and 9 would have left much better options late on I think (not that I can talk with some of the double picks I made) and left it all a bit unbalanced
