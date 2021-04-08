Even I can't make much of a case for my lot.I am once again asking for... pity.I actually think my defence is one of the better ones in the draft, but Van Basten is Van Basten and Huntelaar was a good striker in his day with his movement. Add to that Koeman's tendency to bring the ball forward we could be caught out of position. I like the blend of talent and experience in my centre half partnership though.Where Trend wins it is his midfield base - Two dedicated holders who can try* to shackle Bergkamp and sit deep to shield from De Jong's ability to split a defence. I'm going for exciting PSV era goalscoring Zenden as opposed to PL workhorse Zenden, so hopefully having two true wide players would stretch Trend's 3 man defence that realistically only has one good player - Mathijsen is a dire pick in the same rank as Janmaat on my team - but in a much more important position as one of a back three. Vanenburg destroys him.Overall maybe closer than at first sight, Trend's midfield is a beauty and Van Basten is a game winner (Bergkamp probably my closest who you can say the same of) so I think Trend shades it. Defence too crap to win the whole thing though, sorry Trend.