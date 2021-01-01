« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Real Madrid  (Read 43713 times)

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:45:17 pm
@MattCritchley1
A window of the Real Madrid coach has been smashed on arrival into Anfield, stewards believe a bottle was thrown.

Hope thats not true
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 06:57:49 pm »
Find the idiot that smashed the window, arrest him, and charge him with destruction of property. See if anyone is brave enough to repeat that kind of idiocy again.

As for the team, I'm surprised that Thiago isn't starting but can understand why.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 06:57:53 pm »
Thought Jota would start to be honest.

Need some players to turn their form around in this game to merit their place.

Mane, Gini and Bobby to name a few.

Keep. The faith..
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 06:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:45:17 pm
@MattCritchley1
A window of the Real Madrid coach has been smashed on arrival into Anfield, stewards believe a bottle was thrown.


It's. Fucking. On.

Phase 1 of Operation Koppaberg complete.
Phase 2 commencing at 8.00
yeah just heard that too tut tut ..
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm »
I don't get starting Wijnaldum and/or Milner ahead of Thiago. I also don't get Mane starting over Jota. I hope they don't turn out to be wrong calls like Keita starting last week.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
Where do we expect to get goals from? Lack of creativity in that side is obvious, like the decision to go with Milner to protect Trent but would have gone with all 4 of our attackers.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
No Jota or Thiago. I don't understand it at all.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 06:58:18 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:57:33 pm
Hope thats not true

It is. Videos on Twitter of the smashed window.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 06:58:18 pm »
Aim to keep it tight and then unleash the cavalry would be my guess.

But its hardly as if this front three havent put sides to the sword before in Europe. It can be done.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 06:58:44 pm »
So, on the evening the club is remembering the fans who died at Hillsborough, some idiot decides to smash a window on the RM coach.  :butt

As for the game, an early goal would certainly benefit us.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 06:59:04 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 06:56:40 pm
Strange lineup. No Thiago or Jota starting. Klopp trying to keep some firepower in reserve?
mmm well let's hope game not over by then .
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 06:59:42 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:58:18 pm
It is. Videos on Twitter of the smashed window.

Fucking dumb pricks
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 07:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:55:25 pm
Let's hope it has the same effect as last time

Let's hope UEFA don't take action as its not the first time..
Complete knobs..  :no
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm »
Wijnaldjum has been bang average these last few weeks, lets hope him and Mane can step up, and its not a case of misplaced loyalty.
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 07:00:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:58:05 pm
No Jota or Thiago. I don't understand it at all.

I can live with no Thiago, hes not set the world on fire and Milner brings a lot of hussle which is well needed against these lot!

Jota Im disappointed with to be honest but lets hope it pays off!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm »
The midfield lineup indicates to me that we're really going to try to keep it tight, have high intensity, and hopefully close the gaps that popped all over the place last time that allowed Kroos and Modric to have a field day. The midfield also hopefully provides more protection to our center backs, while allowing Robertson and Trent to push forward while knowing that midfielders will provide protection against counter attacks.

I feel like we might see our attacking impetus in the middle third come mostly from the wingbacks, to be honest.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
Surprised by that, thought Thiago and Jota should be starting this game.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 07:00:44 pm »
Frankly glad Milner is playing as it will give us some leadership in the middle. Never thought Id say that, but weve been spineless and abject with almost every other combo.

Big chance for the front 3 too - can they throw it back? Might be their last dance.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:58:05 pm
No Jota or Thiago. I don't understand it at all.

Jota I totally get - we missed Firmino last week and he was good vs Villa, so he totally deseves the start. Jota has also shown he's very effective off the bench, so it makes sense he's held back for a push in the second half.

Thiago not starting is a head-scratcher though. Finally found a bit of form with Fabinho beside him in midfield, and he gets benched for three games in a row. Unless he's carrying a knock, I don't get it at all.
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm »
Are we surprised he's starting Milner? He started against Barcelona too.

It's for intensity and a bit of steel in the middle, which Thiago may not give us.

Same with Jota.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 07:02:03 pm »
Thatd be a weird line up at the best of times, never mind when we need to score at least 2 goals...

Feel like I already know exactly what game Im about to watch but lets hope its an inspired tactical decision... its certainly not based on form/merit.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:58:44 pm
So, on the evening the club is remembering the fans who died at Hillsborough, some idiot decides to smash a window on the RM coach.  :butt


Precisely Jill, fucking scumbags.
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 07:02:51 pm »
The Madrid players look a bit rattled getting off that bus.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm »
Quote from: abhred on Today at 07:01:11 pm
Are we surprised he's starting Milner? He started against Barcelona too.

It's for intensity and a bit of steel in the middle, which Thiago may not give us.

Same with Jota.

I'm happy to see Milner start, but I'm just confused there's no place for Thiago over Wijnaldum. It's not like he's even been playing too much lately.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:00:29 pm
Surprised by that, thought Thiago and Jota should be starting this game.

Could be we are targeting their fitness (with the assumption that after 70 min they will be more vulnerable)...

I seem to remember Barca wilting as well as the game progressed.

Would have preferred Millie as sub - especially if we get to pens but que sera sera
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm »
Thing is if you want to keep it tight then why pick Milner ....
Without doubt hes the most misunderstood player in the squad by the fan base - he isnt good defensively, he is good on the ball.

Its fine to pick him as the progressive passer of the 3 - its the choice of Wijnaldam over Thiago thats the really odd one ... I dont get why you wouldnt want our best deep lying passer (whose also great defensively) on the pitch against this opposition and the way they play us
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 07:03:45 pm »
I think Firmino will be tremendously important, even more than usual, to our attacking impetus today. I can understand the choices and tradeoffs made for this game but a lot of things have to click for us to progress. Let's go boyssss!!!!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 07:04:36 pm »
Surprised at that lineup with no Thiago and Jots starting. Not feeling that confident anymore..... must trust klopps plan tho.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
No Thiago is mind blowing. We need two goals and leave Jota on the bench too :o
Hope we can pull something out the bag here
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm »
Quote from: abhred on Today at 07:01:11 pm
Are we surprised he's starting Milner? He started against Barcelona too.

It's for intensity and a bit of steel in the middle, which Thiago may not give us.

Same with Jota.

Thiago is pretty intense, makes loads of tackles and interceptions, good at pressing. He might not be the best athlete in the world but he certainly doesn't shy away from all the work.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Milner starting 2 games in the space of 4 days then. We struggled to keep the ball last time and we leave out one of our few players whos capable of doing this in place of a 35 year old who struggles to play on the turn and offers not much going forwards. Only reason I can see him starting is to offer protection to Trent. Hope the gamble pays off as well as mane for jota.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 07:06:02 pm »
Just me who likes the idea of Thiago coming on later?

He'd be on a yellow within 10 minutes with this lot anyway, wait until you see their antics tonight.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm »
Thiago is made for such games, so that's an odd one. All the best, and see you all on the other side.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:58:44 pm
So, on the evening the club is remembering the fans who died at Hillsborough, some idiot decides to smash a window on the RM coach.  :butt


First thing that came to my mind.

Some people really are dense.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 07:06:44 pm »
Not starting Thiago in either tie of a quarter final of champions league is pretty bizzare... he was signed to be the difference maker in these type of games.

I dont know, maybe he has a knock or something.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm »
Both Milner & Thiago are likely to get booked.
Milner scores us the pen and then Thiago is available to replace him and for ET if necessary.

I think it will be 2 or 3 nil personally :)
