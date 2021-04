Why not? We score 1st and we can shake them as we will be only 1 goal away from kicking them out. 0-0 HT may give them a few counter chances in the early 2h.



Say we score after 5-10 mins. Would you back us to keep a clean sheet for 80-85 mins? I'd worry we might just go into our shell a bit, and we'd still need that second goal.I mean, who knows how it might pan out. But I think we'd have a better chance of a 2-0 win if we were to score around the 70 mins mark. It would put the shits up Madrid more so than an early goal would. They'd still back themselves to score if we score early.If we score later on, then Madrid are wondering, do we try to hold on or try to nick an away goal and kill the tie? Things like that can scramble a teams head. They might choose to sit back and hang on, and I think that would benefit us maybe. I dunno.I think the only way we win this tie is with a 2-0. Like I'd take an early goal if you offered me it. I'd also take 2 early goals.