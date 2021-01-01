Im actually not as worried about any possible shithousery tactics from them, as I normally would be. If anything, we should be well used to this now because, as we have seen recently, the PL is as bad, if not worse at the moment. I have always noted, however, that the Officials never budge from the allocated time added on. If its 4 minutes, they will blow on 4 minutes, regardless of what happens during it (like last night when Navas was down).



This is going to be a monumental task. I noticed on the video of the 4-0 victory over Barcelona that was posted earlier, that on the final whistle several of our players just dropped to the ground on the final whistle  Henderson, Milner etc. That is what it is going to take. Every last drop of blood and sweat must be given tonight.

It is such a pity that we are missing Henderson (and VVD) tonight, as they are great leaders. The standards that they show (and insist on from others) has such a tremendous effect on our play. The Tempo MUST be high, we MUST get the ball moving quickly. Henderson is great at dictating this. Unfortunately he is not available.



Therefore, I would not be surprised at all to see Milner in action tonight. He is a hell of a leader too. He demands the high standards that are required from all as well. It was also noticeable in that video that he was the one on the ball at the end, running down the clock. I dont think it is a coincidence either that our return to form over the last few games has also coincided with Milner playing a significant amount. What we lose in his athletic attributes now (and its not too much) is well made up with his leadership and professionalism. He will stand up for you, protect you, demand high standards from you, and take a yellow card when needed. I would be astonished if we do not see Milner tonight.



As I said, this will take a monumental effort to go through tonight, but its there for us if we want it. Everyone is commenting on the lack of the 12th man to see us through, and by God, Id love Real to have to endure that, but perhaps on this eve of Hillsborough, the souls of the 96 will be looking down on us. Maybe, just maybe, we WILL have our 12th man. God bless the 96.

