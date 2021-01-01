« previous next »
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Going through is an incredibly difficult and very unlikely thing.

But this isn't like the 0-3 vs Barca when we needed 4 without reply. This is a much more "normal" game. Assuming we turn up and play as we can, not as we did in the first half over there, we are very capable of getting the first goal and that changes everything. We "only" need 2.

My head says Real will kill the game, deploy shithousery never before seen (since the last time we played them) and despite brief moments of hope, the tie will go to them.

I should know by now not to listen to my head with this team. We've done this before in more difficult circumstances and I can't wait for kick-off and the "Messi facial expressions" to start to come over the Real players when we score a few and they realise what is happening.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Play Fab, Thiago, Shaq in midfiled. Gini on the bench. Make him angry. Bring him on at half time. He scores 2. Well all go home happy 😁
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
That video from the Barca game has done me. No work being done today  ;D

In to these fucking c*nts Redmen.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
We've said the same thing every time we've played them since 2009 and we've been beaten each time.

They are by no means the Real of a few years ago & I do believe we can beat them and get a result, but I'm pretty sure our manager and players wont be going into the match against the 13 time European champions, who currently sit top of La Liga thinking they are 'fuck all'.  :lmao

Therefore we should also treat the game with the respect it deserves and know we're in for a very hard battle & are big underdogs.
Spot on. In England this is our competition but to the world this is Real Madrid's competition and the way they raise their game for it is unparalleled. They are a much tougher test for us tonight than Barcelona were two years ago.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I might not watch.  I think the shithousery they'll employ will do my head in too much.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:10:23 am
That video from the Barca game has done me. No work being done today  ;D

In to these fucking c*nts Redmen.
I am not lying. I need that video today. Hahaha.  ;D  ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I am not lying. I need that video today. Hahaha.  ;D  ;D
I am not lying. I need that video today. Hahaha.  ;D  ;D
I dont know about cheer me up, it made me blub like a baby ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Happy Liverpool are going to do a madness Day, everyone.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Happy Liverpool are going to do a madness Day, everyone.
Happy Liverpool are going to do a madness Day, everyone.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:26 am
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!
Tomorrows just another day.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:26 am
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!

If it's any consolation, everything that you need in there *taps head* is already there - prep at this stage will probably just make you 'feel better' about it.

All the very best with it by the way (that is: concentrating, the match, and indeed the interview  ;))
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: jackh on Today at 09:54:21 am
If it's any consolation, everything that you need in there *taps head* is already there - prep at this stage will probably just make you 'feel better' about it.

All the very best with it by the way (that is: concentrating, the match, and indeed the interview  ;))

Haha cheers. Its an internal role so Im not too stressed about it as expectations are low. But its a ballache as the interview structure is always give an example of... so theres a shitload of questions to prepare for that theyll only ask a handful. But if I dont prepare for it Ill die on my arse.

Anyway, up the Reds!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:00:03 am
Haha cheers. Its an internal role so Im not too stressed about it as expectations are low. But its a ballache as the interview structure is always give an example of... so theres a shitload of questions to prepare for that theyll only ask a handful. But if I dont prepare for it Ill die on my arse.

Anyway, up the Reds!

Just quote some Des'ree lyrics and you'll be fine.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:17:21 am
To cheer you all up a bit, lads...  :)  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ik-DhHJM8eo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ik-DhHJM8eo</a>
Great stuff. And if anyone wondered why Barcelona of all clubs are interested in Gini, there's your answer!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
The boys are going to have to do it without the Kop and that makes the hill steeper and higher. But it's Liverpool isn't it? And it's Klopp's team talk. And it's Mo-stick-that-ball-in-the-back-of-the-fucking-net-Salah. So who knows?

An early goal would do wonders and even though we haven't scored an early goal for what seems like decades, maybe this is the one. Then it's anybody's.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Just quote some Des'ree lyrics and you'll be fine.
Just quote some Des'ree lyrics and you'll be fine.

Mané dont make my world go round...
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:45:45 am
That's harsh for a player that hasn't had Henderson or Fabinho next to him for most of the season. Which are the games where he hasn't he put a foot right? There's lots of critics of him this season with very little evidence to back it up. If you're using goal output, dribbling, or defence splitting passes as your criteria then you'll be disappointed. If you're using ball retention, ball recycling in transition, tackling, retaining rhythm, pressing, cutting out passing lanes and covering every blade of grass in midfield (i.e. the exact role Klopp has given him for 5 seasons), then you'll see what he brings and why he is picked so regularly. Players don't have to always have the ball at their feet to be performing their role well.

Spot on and well said.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:19:48 am
The boys are going to have to do it without the Kop and that makes the hill steeper and higher. But it's Liverpool isn't it? And it's Klopp's team talk. And it's Mo-stick-that-ball-in-the-back-of-the-fucking-net-Salah. So who knows?

An early goal would do wonders and even though we haven't scored an early goal for what seems like decades, maybe this is the one. Then it's anybody's.
Yep, that away goal in the first leg was vital. An early Liverpool goal tonight would be brilliant for us and for the tie in general.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:10:23 am
That video from the Barca game has done me. No work being done today  ;D

Watched that last night, so I guess I'll have to watch the full game today. :)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Mané dont make my world go round...
Mané dont make my world go round...

ha ha good luck :)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:26 am
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!

Just watch the first 15 minutes of the first leg ... work will become a sweet sweet release

(Also good luck with the interview)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Dortmund were cooked before theyd even got to the ground ;D
Dortmund were cooked before theyd even got to the ground ;D

And then they went 2-0 up within ten minutes. ;D

Dortmund and Istanbul (and Olympiacos) were among the greatest comebacks because we only had 45 minutes to turn things around, but in none of those games did we have a mountain to climb at kickoff. It was only after we made a mess in the first place that we had to mount a comeback.

Barcelona was different, that was full 90 minutes of brilliant football, knowing we couldn't afford a single mistake. Given the enormity of the task, the importance of the game, and the strength of the opposition, it was probably the best 90 minutes of football we ever played.

Tonight's task is slightly easier, in that 2-0 will do, and even if we do concede a goal, 3-1 would take us to extra time, but it's also more difficult, as it will be played in an empty ground. You only have to watch that Inside Anfield video above to see what a difference that makes.

We can still do it, though. :)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Madrid will go full on shithousery tonight mark my words from the first minute. It will be like AM last season and the European referees as we seen last week and indeed in the final a few years back tend to favour them in a very bias fashion.

Have a funny feeling Shaq is going to play a huge part tonight for some reason
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
And then they went 2-0 up within ten minutes. ;D
And then they went 2-0 up within ten minutes. ;D
;D haha! Thats a very good point BR!

The thing about that Dortmund night was that even when Reus scored nobody gave up, on the pitch or in the stands. Three goals with half an hour left shouldve been all over, but weirdly it didnt feel like it was. And when Coutinho scored the mood on the Kop was that the next two were only a matter of time. I mean, theres being confident, then theres the Kop v Dortmund. I wasnt at the Barca game so I dont know if it was the same feeling of inevitability.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
If we can win tonight and qualify - we are making that final. Mark those words
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
5 years to the day since the Dortmund comeback. It's happening!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Im actually not as worried about any possible shithousery tactics from them, as I normally would be. If anything, we should be well used to this now because, as we have seen recently, the PL is as bad, if not worse at the moment. I have always noted, however, that the Officials never budge from the allocated time added on. If its 4 minutes, they will blow on 4 minutes, regardless of what happens during it (like last night when Navas was down).

This is going to be a monumental task. I noticed on the video of the 4-0 victory over Barcelona that was posted earlier, that on the final whistle several of our players just dropped to the ground on the final whistle  Henderson, Milner etc. That is what it is going to take. Every last drop of blood and sweat must be given tonight.
It is such a pity that we are missing Henderson (and VVD) tonight, as they are great leaders. The standards that they show (and insist on from others) has such a tremendous effect on our play. The Tempo MUST be high, we MUST get the ball moving quickly. Henderson is great at dictating this. Unfortunately he is not available.

Therefore, I would not be surprised at all to see Milner in action tonight. He is a hell of a leader too. He demands the high standards that are required from all as well. It was also noticeable in that video that he was the one on the ball at the end, running down the clock. I dont think it is a coincidence either that our return to form over the last few games has also coincided with Milner playing a significant amount. What we lose in his athletic attributes now (and its not too much) is well made up with his leadership and professionalism. He will stand up for you, protect you, demand high standards from you, and take a yellow card when needed. I would be astonished if we do not see Milner tonight.

As I said, this will take a monumental effort to go through tonight, but its there for us if we want it. Everyone is commenting on the lack of the 12th man to see us through, and by God, Id love Real to have to endure that, but perhaps on this eve of Hillsborough, the souls of the 96 will be looking down on us. Maybe, just maybe, we WILL have our 12th man. God bless the 96. 
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:10:55 am
Im actually not as worried about any possible shithousery tactics from them, as I normally would be. If anything, we should be well used to this now because, as we have seen recently, the PL is as bad, if not worse at the moment. I have always noted, however, that the Officials never budge from the allocated time added on. If its 4 minutes, they will blow on 4 minutes, regardless of what happens during it (like last night when Navas was down).

Who cares? They'll be wasting their own time.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:00:03 am
Haha cheers. Its an internal role so Im not too stressed about it as expectations are low. But its a ballache as the interview structure is always give an example of... so theres a shitload of questions to prepare for that theyll only ask a handful. But if I dont prepare for it Ill die on my arse.

Anyway, up the Reds!

Good luck mate. Best to check with them if you get a clean slate on sexual harassment if you change roles in the same Company.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
From my memory I think in the last month or so we have missed a few really early chances to stick the ball in the net, thinking Salah a couple of times, then also going back to Origi missing one also and others. Most of these matches as in the past would then settle into an easy win but our luck was just not there though it has come back recently.

As everyone says an early goal would just be immense, that said I would also be very happy with 1-0 at HT. The biggest fear is going into the last 30 minutes needing to score, we all know they will shithouse us to death if that happens and would be unwatchable. Would not be impossible but teams like them can easily waste the entire second half and squeeze it to just one or two clear chances we would have to take.

So I am dreaming of us coming out in the first half like we did in the second half in the first leg. If we smash out tons of intensity with and without the ball they, or anyone else in world football, just can not deal with it. Then as long as we get the last third clicking it could be a great night. I'm hoping Jota starts as we just need a spark that has been lost a little with the front three.

I think we will all know what the most likely outcome will be 30/40 minutes in.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
i hope we do just go for it

fuck defending - trent will be happy with that (joke joke don't get all worked up will yers) - as we've got to score a least 2 so why not the alamo

come on mighty reds  :scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
We can do this, you Mighty Reds!! Hope that I won't see any heart attack lineup, like Trent in midfield or whatsoever.

But who knows, take his winning goal against Villa where it was a shot straight out of the Steven Gerrard textbook. Hahhahahah!!!

We are Liverpool though, where our journey is full of crazy high-end drug stuffs.

In office and keep thinking about the game while doing programming. Fuck this shit.

UEFA Champions League, second leg quarter-final game, against Real fucking Madrid, a glorious night at Anfield...

You can't get this always. And seems like it's quite impossible for us to get this through in our current centre-backs situation... Seems impossible.

If Liverpool win against Real Madrid tonight, I will sacrifice my penis to my chicken.

