Liverpool vs Real Madrid

mkingdon

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:01:27 am
Going through is an incredibly difficult and very unlikely thing.

But this isn't like the 0-3 vs Barca when we needed 4 without reply. This is a much more "normal" game. Assuming we turn up and play as we can, not as we did in the first half over there, we are very capable of getting the first goal and that changes everything. We "only" need 2.

My head says Real will kill the game, deploy shithousery never before seen (since the last time we played them) and despite brief moments of hope, the tie will go to them.

I should know by now not to listen to my head with this team. We've done this before in more difficult circumstances and I can't wait for kick-off and the "Messi facial expressions" to start to come over the Real players when we score a few and they realise what is happening.
MNAA

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:03:28 am
Play Fab, Thiago, Shaq in midfiled. Gini on the bench. Make him angry. Bring him on at half time. He scores 2. Well all go home happy 😁
FlashGordon

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1042 on: Today at 09:10:23 am
That video from the Barca game has done me. No work being done today  ;D

In to these fucking c*nts Redmen.
alonsoisared

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:19:57 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
We've said the same thing every time we've played them since 2009 and we've been beaten each time.

They are by no means the Real of a few years ago & I do believe we can beat them and get a result, but I'm pretty sure our manager and players wont be going into the match against the 13 time European champions, who currently sit top of La Liga thinking they are 'fuck all'.  :lmao

Therefore we should also treat the game with the respect it deserves and know we're in for a very hard battle & are big underdogs.
Spot on. In England this is our competition but to the world this is Real Madrid's competition and the way they raise their game for it is unparalleled. They are a much tougher test for us tonight than Barcelona were two years ago.
wah00ey

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:24:17 am
I might not watch.  I think the shithousery they'll employ will do my head in too much.
NarutoReds

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:25:18 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:10:23 am
That video from the Barca game has done me. No work being done today  ;D

In to these fucking c*nts Redmen.
I am not lying. I need that video today. Hahaha.  ;D  ;D
Red_Mist

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1046 on: Today at 09:32:20 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:25:18 am
I am not lying. I need that video today. Hahaha.  ;D  ;D
I dont know about cheer me up, it made me blub like a baby ;D
Rhi

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1047 on: Today at 09:36:48 am
Happy Liverpool are going to do a madness Day, everyone.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:49:26 am
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!
Red_Mist

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:53:38 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:36:48 am
Happy Liverpool are going to do a madness Day, everyone.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:26 am
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!
Tomorrows just another day.
jackh

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:54:21 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:26 am
Trying to prepare for an interview that I have tomorrow and concentration is proving difficult!

If it's any consolation, everything that you need in there *taps head* is already there - prep at this stage will probably just make you 'feel better' about it.

All the very best with it by the way (that is: concentrating, the match, and indeed the interview  ;))
