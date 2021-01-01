Going through is an incredibly difficult and very unlikely thing.



But this isn't like the 0-3 vs Barca when we needed 4 without reply. This is a much more "normal" game. Assuming we turn up and play as we can, not as we did in the first half over there, we are very capable of getting the first goal and that changes everything. We "only" need 2.



My head says Real will kill the game, deploy shithousery never before seen (since the last time we played them) and despite brief moments of hope, the tie will go to them.



I should know by now not to listen to my head with this team. We've done this before in more difficult circumstances and I can't wait for kick-off and the "Messi facial expressions" to start to come over the Real players when we score a few and they realise what is happening.