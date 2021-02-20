its not as big an ask as two years ago v Barcelona i guess if you compare the 2 situations. i know we were in better form back then but we were 3-0 down to a team containing Messi and had to play the second leg without 2 key players. no one thought we had a hope in that game and expected Barcelona to at least score one. this time we have an away goal.



On the way out of the ground, one of their fans handed me his scarf and said they had travelled to pretty much every stadium in Europe watching Madrid play, and he had never experienced an atmosphere like we produced that night.There is absolutely no chance that result would have happened without the fans. No chance.Tomorrow, we only trail by 2 goals on paper, and yes we have an away goal, but i honestly believe our supporters are worth 1 or 2 goals a game in Europe.Someone suggested we'll have to score 4 to win as they will score one - to do would take one of the best all time Liverpool results in European football, without fans. It's a big, big ask....but doable. I really cant wait.