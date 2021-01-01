« previous next »
Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm
People really think that dropping Fabinho out of midfield is a wise choice against Modric, Kroos and Casemiro...? Madrid will try to hit us on the counter but they are equally capable of just dictating things. After the first half of the last game where we were struggling to put passes together, it's pretty important we do a much better job in midfield. I don't know much about tactics but I can't see how dropping our best midfielder back is a good idea.

The question is whether its a better or worse idea than going with that centre back pairing that was horribly exposed in the first leg
We had a huge problem playing out in the first leg - as someone posted a while back - why wouldn't Madrid do the same thing and press high again?
Having Fabinho's ability on the ball at centre back makes a ton of sense in that context

I guess the counter argument is that we can start with the double pivot we should've started the first leg with (thiago/ fab) and try and dictate more of the play
Dunno glad I don't have to pick the team for this
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I think Firmino needs to start, he's a player who can drag an inexperienced defence around a bit, and free up some space. If we just have direct players playing we will need quick goals or they will settle and counter us, leaving no space in behind for ourselves.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:45:05 am
I think Firmino needs to start, he's a player who can drag an inexperienced defence around a bit, and free up some space. If we just have direct players playing we will need quick goals or they will settle and counter us, leaving no space in behind for ourselves.

I'd be tempted to go with Bobby, Mo and Sadio from the start so we've then got a second wind off the bench with Jota. If we're a goal up with half hour left I'd then be very confident in getting what we need with firepower to come, and I dont think Bobby or currently Sadio really offer it.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Would love Curtis to be fit for this one and used from the start. Bit of a joker card.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:59:46 am
I'd be tempted to go with Bobby, Mo and Sadio from the start so we've then got a second wind off the bench with Jota. If we're a goal up with half hour left I'd then be very confident in getting what we need with firepower to come, and I dont think Bobby or currently Sadio really offer it.
I would play Bobby and Salah 100%. I think I would also play Jota but see what you are saying about Mane coming off the bench. Jota played well at the weekend too and you have to pick in form players.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
After the last game, part of my annoyance was the fact that Madrid would be stronger for the 2nd leg - potentially having Varane and Hazard back. But that didn't transpire and they have lost Vasquez too, so they are in fact weaker.

I understand why people are lobbying for Fabinho to go back into the defence but for me it isn't worth what you lose from midfield. I think people forget how improved we were once Fabinho came back out of defence and into midfield. This is the last roll of the dice - I am not sure if we can take the risk, same with dropping someone like Keita back in there. 1-0 on 70 minutes... we would all take that, right? How do we get that? I am not sure 4-2-3-1 is that. But maybe we need to prepare for them scoring and go hard offensively? But we haven't been scoring the goals - so do we have the confidence or muscle memory to get that?

I find this game really hard to try and predict. Mane was rested on Saturday in preparation for this game you would think. But he wasn't great when he came on, and Firmino had a brilliant game so he would be hard done by if he didn't play. Maybe Jota is the one to miss out if we go 4-3-3.

Their new injury is on Mane's side as we traditionally play? If he could just find his form very quickly in this game it would give me so much hope.

I just hope we don't make it easy for them. I want them to have to earn it if they do qualify, because that first leg was far too easy for them. An early goal for us would do so much for our confidence too - we haven't been scoring many of them at late, and not at Anfield but I hope we come out of the blocks angry and hungry.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:17:00 am
Referee
Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistant referees
Sander van Roekel (NED)
Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

Fourth official
Tasos Sidiropoulos (GRE)

Video Assistant Referee
Pol van Boekel (NED)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Dennis Higler (NED)
All eyes on the van Roekel/van Boekel axis. No idea what the van Foekel happen
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:34:01 am
All eyes on the van Roekel/van Boekel axis. No idea what the van Foekel happen

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Why on earth would we put our best midfielder further away from goal, when we need to score? Madness.

I hate 4231 as well. Looks great on paper, but it hardly ever works out for us. Our wingers end up too far away from goal.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:08:11 am
Would love Curtis to be fit for this one and used from the start. Bit of a joker card.
Agree. If nothing else, he would learn a lot from playing against some fantastic midfielders.
