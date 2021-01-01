After the last game, part of my annoyance was the fact that Madrid would be stronger for the 2nd leg - potentially having Varane and Hazard back. But that didn't transpire and they have lost Vasquez too, so they are in fact weaker.



I understand why people are lobbying for Fabinho to go back into the defence but for me it isn't worth what you lose from midfield. I think people forget how improved we were once Fabinho came back out of defence and into midfield. This is the last roll of the dice - I am not sure if we can take the risk, same with dropping someone like Keita back in there. 1-0 on 70 minutes... we would all take that, right? How do we get that? I am not sure 4-2-3-1 is that. But maybe we need to prepare for them scoring and go hard offensively? But we haven't been scoring the goals - so do we have the confidence or muscle memory to get that?



I find this game really hard to try and predict. Mane was rested on Saturday in preparation for this game you would think. But he wasn't great when he came on, and Firmino had a brilliant game so he would be hard done by if he didn't play. Maybe Jota is the one to miss out if we go 4-3-3.



Their new injury is on Mane's side as we traditionally play? If he could just find his form very quickly in this game it would give me so much hope.



I just hope we don't make it easy for them. I want them to have to earn it if they do qualify, because that first leg was far too easy for them. An early goal for us would do so much for our confidence too - we haven't been scoring many of them at late, and not at Anfield but I hope we come out of the blocks angry and hungry.