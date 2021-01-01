If they're just going to hit it long at Trent like last time, may as well get Jota, Bobby, Mane and Salah on the pitch at the same time.



Bobby and Thiago to mark out Kroos and Modric. That takes away their main supply line. Annoy the fuck out of Casemiro cause he'll be looking to do that to us. Like I said, we dont have a chance if we are not going to being out World Class shithousery here. Fabinho, Robbo, Trent all have that in them, even Jota to some extent. Let them have it. They'll be doing it to us for sure. Time wasting, diving, killing the tempo, it'll all happen from minute one because that's just how Spanish teams succeed in Europe. We showed that we can beat that against Barca and even Atletico (until we gifted the tie back to them and then some), so we know what has to be done. We just need to be up for it to happen.