Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
Alisson Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson Fabinho Gini Thiago Firmino Jota Salah

I like the look of this line up..

Just one question in my mind: Start with usual front 3 and bring on Jota as an impact sub or start with Jota, and hope Mane can make an impact if and when he comes on..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:52:42 am
Was a serious game that. Didn't mark wright have a header just over the bar from a corner late on that would have taken it to ET?

Managed to find a weird eastern european version of the game and the header over the bar in the last minute was actually from....David James.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I don't see how Madrid just doesn't run it back and do the same thing all over again.  Even with an improved second half performance the best we can say is we just played them even. Force LFC to prove they have answers this time before making any changes.

And that's kind of the rub, I'm not sure what LFC can do to change it where we're the dominant team.  I'd say we're hoping on luck or Madrid not playing to the same level.

It can happen and I'll be cheering them on hoping it does.  With that said the die has been cast on this season a long time ago and I'm content with whatever happens.  Honestly just getting to play once a week while Chelsea still have to do a semifinal is not a bad worst case scenario as it probably increases our top 4 chances further.  With that said I have no issue with winning #7 :)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
He was awful n that Barca game.

I wish we had our lucky charm, the Turkish Ref.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Madrid players fell down easily first game and won free kicks constantly. Hope ref is stronger this time.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
It will be interesting if we get an early goal. Honestly can't even remember the last time we scored an early goal in a game.
YWNA

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 07:09:33 pm
It will be interesting if we get an early goal. Honestly can't even remember the last time we scored an early goal in a game.

Mane against West Brom, 12th minute. haven't scored that early since.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
People really think that dropping Fabinho out of midfield is a wise choice against Modric, Kroos and Casemiro...? Madrid will try to hit us on the counter but they are equally capable of just dictating things. After the first half of the last game where we were struggling to put passes together, it's pretty important we do a much better job in midfield. I don't know much about tactics but I can't see how dropping our best midfielder back is a good idea.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 07:09:33 pm
It will be interesting if we get an early goal. Honestly can't even remember the last time we scored an early goal in a game.

We dont even need an early goal.

The key is probably ensuring we are still in the game come 70-75 minutes. Even 0-0 at that point would t be the worst score line in the World.

My big concern is Real manage the game and pick us off at some point. Cant see how we make it a mad game in a sterile atmosphere. Therefore keeping them to 0 and trying to still have a foothold in the game come the last 15-20 might be our most realistic way home to a win over 2 legs
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm
People really think that dropping Fabinho out of midfield is a wise choice against Modric, Kroos and Casemiro...? Madrid will try to hit us on the counter but they are equally capable of just dictating things. After the first half of the last game where we were struggling to put passes together, it's pretty important we do a much better job in midfield. I don't know much about tactics but I can't see how dropping our best midfielder back is a good idea.

It's the one thing I absolutely would not do. Then again I'm not Jurgen Klopp. I also don't know if Gini starts. We've really been playing him into the ground recently.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm
Mane against West Brom, 12th minute. haven't scored that early since.

Feels like, sometimes.  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Id switch the midfield and have Thiago at the base and Fabinho on the right to press and cover Trent.
If we had the crowd Id be 100% certain itd be Fab, Gini and Milner in the middle to press relentlessly and the front 3 with Jota on the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm
We dont even need an early goal.

The key is probably ensuring we are still in the game come 70-75 minutes. Even 0-0 at that point would t be the worst score line in the World.

My big concern is Real manage the game and pick us off at some point. Cant see how we make it a mad game in a sterile atmosphere. Therefore keeping them to 0 and trying to still have a foothold in the game come the last 15-20 might be our most realistic way home to a win over 2 legs
Which is fortunate as we're not really an early goals type of team  ;D

I think what you've described is how Klopp will approach it.  Try to control the game far better than we managed in Madrid and roll the dice near the end.  We're probably going to have all of Mane/Jota, Shaq, Ox and Keita on the bench and with the five subs rule we could go very attacking if required.

My head says we won't keep Real out or score two goals but crazier things happen every weekend.

(I don't think our defence is good enough to beat Chelsea across two games so wouldn't cry into my bovril if we win on the night but go out.  Keep the momentum and raid what seemed an unlikely CL qualifying spot just a few weeks ago)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I think we do need an early goal, very unlikely we score 2 goals in the last 20 minutes while also not having to concede.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Would like to see us go with a 4231 with Fabinho and Thiago holding. The only player Im not sure about starting is mane. Hes been so out of form its ridiculous. He came on against villa at the weekend there and kept running into players or making the wrong choices. If we had a fit and firing Sadio for this game, Id be so confident of us going through.

Need everyone to be up for it and be right in their faces from the first whistle. Need to attack their right hand side as much as possible.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
I think we do need an early goal, very unlikely we score 2 goals in the last 20 minutes while also not having to concede.

I think as long as the first goal comes before the hour mark we should be ok.  I'll gladly take goals in the 59th and 89th minutes. :D
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
I think we do need an early goal, very unlikely we score 2 goals in the last 20 minutes while also not having to concede.
Disagree. 0 - 0 at half time keeps us in the tie. If someone offered me LFC go 1 - 0 up around 75 mins id snap the hand off. I reckon we are about 4/1 to qualify right now. Go 1 nil up at 75 mins and we  would be around 2/1. We can not realistically do enough to have qualification sown up by half time but concede a couple and we are gone. We need to have them at 0 come the break.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Its going to be tough and the first thing we need to do is to press their midfield and not give them time to pick their passes. We dont want the ball over the top for our centre halves to turn and chase back.

We also need our midfield moving the ball quickly and making their midfield move around.

I think Jota will play instead of Mane. Both he and Salah are more than capable of scoring the goals we need. We can bring Mane on when they tire and if we need goals. Hopefully TAA and Robertson get lots of space to whip crosses in. No silly mistakes and we have a good chance to go through.
#JFT96

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Who is brave enough to stick their head above the parapet and confidently predict that we'll go through?

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:24:48 pm
Who is brave enough to stick their head above the parapet and confidently predict that we'll go through?

Me.

We'll go through.

Winning out in the League as well.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm
Would like to see us go with a 4231 with Fabinho and Thiago holding. The only player Im not sure about starting is mane. Hes been so out of form its ridiculous. He came on against villa at the weekend there and kept running into players or making the wrong choices. If we had a fit and firing Sadio for this game, Id be so confident of us going through.

Need everyone to be up for it and be right in their faces from the first whistle. Need to attack their right hand side as much as possible.

Sort of agree with this. But the idea of a front 4 without Sadio is a bit bonkers...! Oh well, cometh the hour, cometh the Divock!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Keep faith in Mane.

He's low in confidence but he's still incredibly busy and putting the work in. It will come
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:25:30 am
Keep faith in Mane.

He's low in confidence but he's still incredibly busy and putting the work in. It will come
On current form ... Front 3 of Salah Jota and Bobby probably offers a bit more
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Come on you mighty reds  :scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I'm feeling exactly how I felt just prior to the Barca 2nd leg in 2019.  Hopefully that's a good thing.

Felt impossible that time to have to score 4 without reply to get through. Difference this time is we 'only' need 2.

It's doable and if we get an early one I'm all in!
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Referee
Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistant referees
Sander van Roekel (NED)
Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

Fourth official
Tasos Sidiropoulos (GRE)

Video Assistant Referee
Pol van Boekel (NED)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Dennis Higler (NED)

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
If they're just going to hit it long at Trent like last time, may as well get Jota, Bobby, Mane and Salah on the pitch at the same time.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I wish we just win, even if we don't go through. Those Rafa games are more than a decade away now, and we just keep losing against them, time and again.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
I think it'll be beyond us this time. People talk about Real Madrid going defensive to see it out but they'll probably come thinking that they can go on and score a few more and win the tie handily given our awful home record this year. I mean, wouldn't we think the same? I don't think we'll lose but I just don't think we've shown enough in recent weeks to instill confidence in overcoming a two goal deficit against a side like Real. At least we can focus exclusively on the top four after this tie.
