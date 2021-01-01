I don't see how Madrid just doesn't run it back and do the same thing all over again. Even with an improved second half performance the best we can say is we just played them even. Force LFC to prove they have answers this time before making any changes.And that's kind of the rub, I'm not sure what LFC can do to change it where we're the dominant team. I'd say we're hoping on luck or Madrid not playing to the same level.It can happen and I'll be cheering them on hoping it does. With that said the die has been cast on this season a long time ago and I'm content with whatever happens. Honestly just getting to play once a week while Chelsea still have to do a semifinal is not a bad worst case scenario as it probably increases our top 4 chances further. With that said I have no issue with winning #7