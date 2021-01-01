« previous next »
Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #880
Quote from: MNAA
Alisson Trent Phillips Kabak Robertson Fabinho Gini Thiago Firmino Jota Salah

I like the look of this line up..

Just one question in my mind: Start with usual front 3 and bring on Jota as an impact sub or start with Jota, and hope Mane can make an impact if and when he comes on..
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #881
Quote from: Sharado
Was a serious game that. Didn't mark wright have a header just over the bar from a corner late on that would have taken it to ET?

Managed to find a weird eastern european version of the game and the header over the bar in the last minute was actually from....David James.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #882
I don't see how Madrid just doesn't run it back and do the same thing all over again.  Even with an improved second half performance the best we can say is we just played them even. Force LFC to prove they have answers this time before making any changes.

And that's kind of the rub, I'm not sure what LFC can do to change it where we're the dominant team.  I'd say we're hoping on luck or Madrid not playing to the same level.

It can happen and I'll be cheering them on hoping it does.  With that said the die has been cast on this season a long time ago and I'm content with whatever happens.  Honestly just getting to play once a week while Chelsea still have to do a semifinal is not a bad worst case scenario as it probably increases our top 4 chances further.  With that said I have no issue with winning #7 :)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #883
He was awful n that Barca game.

I wish we had our lucky charm, the Turkish Ref.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #884
Madrid players fell down easily first game and won free kicks constantly. Hope ref is stronger this time.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #885
It will be interesting if we get an early goal. Honestly can't even remember the last time we scored an early goal in a game.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #886
Quote from: Number 7
It will be interesting if we get an early goal. Honestly can't even remember the last time we scored an early goal in a game.

Mane against West Brom, 12th minute. haven't scored that early since.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #887
People really think that dropping Fabinho out of midfield is a wise choice against Modric, Kroos and Casemiro...? Madrid will try to hit us on the counter but they are equally capable of just dictating things. After the first half of the last game where we were struggling to put passes together, it's pretty important we do a much better job in midfield. I don't know much about tactics but I can't see how dropping our best midfielder back is a good idea.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #888
Quote from: Number 7
It will be interesting if we get an early goal. Honestly can't even remember the last time we scored an early goal in a game.

We dont even need an early goal.

The key is probably ensuring we are still in the game come 70-75 minutes. Even 0-0 at that point would t be the worst score line in the World.

My big concern is Real manage the game and pick us off at some point. Cant see how we make it a mad game in a sterile atmosphere. Therefore keeping them to 0 and trying to still have a foothold in the game come the last 15-20 might be our most realistic way home to a win over 2 legs
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #889
Quote from: B0151?
People really think that dropping Fabinho out of midfield is a wise choice against Modric, Kroos and Casemiro...? Madrid will try to hit us on the counter but they are equally capable of just dictating things. After the first half of the last game where we were struggling to put passes together, it's pretty important we do a much better job in midfield. I don't know much about tactics but I can't see how dropping our best midfielder back is a good idea.

It's the one thing I absolutely would not do. Then again I'm not Jurgen Klopp. I also don't know if Gini starts. We've really been playing him into the ground recently.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #890
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards
Mane against West Brom, 12th minute. haven't scored that early since.

Feels like, sometimes.  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #891
Id switch the midfield and have Thiago at the base and Fabinho on the right to press and cover Trent.
If we had the crowd Id be 100% certain itd be Fab, Gini and Milner in the middle to press relentlessly and the front 3 with Jota on the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #892
Quote from: Jookie
We dont even need an early goal.

The key is probably ensuring we are still in the game come 70-75 minutes. Even 0-0 at that point would t be the worst score line in the World.

My big concern is Real manage the game and pick us off at some point. Cant see how we make it a mad game in a sterile atmosphere. Therefore keeping them to 0 and trying to still have a foothold in the game come the last 15-20 might be our most realistic way home to a win over 2 legs
Which is fortunate as we're not really an early goals type of team  ;D

I think what you've described is how Klopp will approach it.  Try to control the game far better than we managed in Madrid and roll the dice near the end.  We're probably going to have all of Mane/Jota, Shaq, Ox and Keita on the bench and with the five subs rule we could go very attacking if required.

My head says we won't keep Real out or score two goals but crazier things happen every weekend.

(I don't think our defence is good enough to beat Chelsea across two games so wouldn't cry into my bovril if we win on the night but go out.  Keep the momentum and raid what seemed an unlikely CL qualifying spot just a few weeks ago)
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #893
I think we do need an early goal, very unlikely we score 2 goals in the last 20 minutes while also not having to concede.
