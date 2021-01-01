No it isnt good enough. Look at the team we put out against Fulham and we got deservedly beat. We have lost 6 in a row at home. Winning matches isnt a given.



Personally, I guess I am not that fussed because I just want this season over but if there is a desperate need to win this game then it needs to be our strongest side.



I think Fabinho, Robertson and maybe Mane will be left out but thats it.



Ok I guess I get your point with the Fulham game. I guess it depends then on if we lose against Villa and win against Madrid, would it be worth it? Ergo are we desperate to win the Villa game?Coz like we're vying with Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Everton for that 1 fourth place. So a lot of competition from teams who are playing decently well. So even if we go all out for top 4, I think it'll be more likely that we will end up 5th - 7th, the Supernatural Purgatory Wilderness Black Hole Valley of Doom that is the Europa league, where we have to play same amount of games as the cl, but don't win a major trophy, and of which the prize money is substantially smaller.Whereas the alternative, if we end up in 8th - 10th, firstly we can afford to have a smaller squad next season, which would set us up better for transfers in the summer, as it means we can sell more players to fund a small pool of quality reliable players to build for the long term (for 2022-2026), secondly less games for us means more rest for our players, especially those who are out of form from exhaustion i.e. Mane, Robertson, and that extra rest would mean we perform better in the league, like the 13/14 season.So taking the above into consideration, that it would be best for us to finish either 4th or 8th and not 5th-7th, are we still that desperate to win this Aston Villa game? I guess for me personally the answer is no.Coz like even if we don't win against Villa, we can still turn on the heat for the remaining games in the top 4 race as we have an easier run in, so it's not too late. However if we don't get the needed result against Madrid, that's it then we're out.