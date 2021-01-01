« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo  (Read 20228 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,616
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool ‘27 ‘64 Vinicius 36’ Arsensio ‘51 Mo
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 08:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm
You don't think a combination of Origi/Firmino (am not sure if he's injured or not), Jones, Keita, Milner, Shaq, Tsimikas, Mane, is good enough to win against Aston Villa? I mean, I remember Klopp resting some players for the game before the Leipzig second leg, and we played well in the second leg while ended up winning both games.
 
Also there 's the urgency factor for the cl, in that if we lose against Villa, we'll still have time to catch up in the league. If we fail to get the proper result against R.Madrid, we won't have time to "catch up" in the cl. That and also if we go out even after putting in 100% against R.Madrid while failing to get 3 points against Villa, we would then be able to put additional energy in the rest of the season, so it would like even out the points gained in a sense.

No it isnt good enough. Look at the team we put out against Fulham and we got deservedly beat. We have lost 6 in a row at home. Winning matches isnt a given.

Personally, I guess I am not that fussed because I just want this season over but if there is a desperate need to win this game then it needs to be our strongest side.

I think Fabinho, Robertson and maybe Mane will be left out but thats it.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm
This can be definitely done next week. The away goal makes things doable. We'll more than likely concede, so we've got to score 5. And we will.

If they score one wed just (just!) need three for extra time, or four to win outright.
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,812
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 08:18:55 pm »
Quote

Stop being shit

Its better than This Means More

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm »
We should play the home game at Clubmoor Rec, furthest pitch from the changies - that'll fuck them up.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,406
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 pm »
I say we rebrand ourselves as Budapest Liverpool and move over there.
Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 08:23:28 pm »
Suppose Marine could lend us their place as well. Loads of options
Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 08:35:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:00:39 pm
No it isnt good enough. Look at the team we put out against Fulham and we got deservedly beat. We have lost 6 in a row at home. Winning matches isnt a given.

Personally, I guess I am not that fussed because I just want this season over but if there is a desperate need to win this game then it needs to be our strongest side.

I think Fabinho, Robertson and maybe Mane will be left out but thats it.
Ok I guess I get your point with the Fulham game. I guess it depends then on if we lose against Villa and win against Madrid, would it be worth it? Ergo are we desperate to win the Villa game?

Coz like we're vying with Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Everton for that 1 fourth place. So a lot of competition from teams who are playing decently well. So even if we go all out for top 4, I think it'll be more likely that we will end up 5th - 7th, the Supernatural Purgatory Wilderness Black Hole Valley of Doom that is the Europa league, where we have to play same amount of games as the cl, but don't win a major trophy, and of which the prize money is substantially smaller.

Whereas the alternative, if we end up in 8th - 10th, firstly we can afford to have a smaller squad next season, which would set us up better for transfers in the summer, as it means we can sell more players to fund a small pool of quality reliable players to build for the long term (for 2022-2026), secondly less games for us means more rest for our players, especially those who are out of form from exhaustion i.e. Mane, Robertson, and that extra rest would mean we perform better in the league, like the 13/14 season.

So taking the above into consideration, that it would be best for us to finish either 4th or 8th and not 5th-7th, are we still that desperate to win this Aston Villa game? I guess for me personally the answer is no.

Coz like even if we don't win against Villa, we can still turn on the heat for the remaining games in the top 4 race as we have an easier run in, so it's not too late. However if we don't get the needed result against Madrid, that's it then we're out.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,078
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm »
We're gonna win Three-Nil,
We're gonna win Three-Nil,
I know you won't believe me,
I know you won't believe me,
We're gonna win Three-Nil.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,346
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm »
Have to tighten up the team for the return leg as we dont have to go out gung hu as just need to win each half 1-0. I dont see us scoring 3 and even 2 will be a huge effort but if we cant keep a clean sheet at home next week we are done I fear. Play the likes of fab, Milner (I have him filling in when Trent needs support as he is soft at the moment), Gini and Thiago in midfield as we need to control the tempo, drop mane and Firmino even as the likes of Jota and Salah can hurt them with balls over the top. Wont be pretty but Mane needs a kick up his ass and can come on at 65 mins if we need to chase a goal or two.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,372
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm
We're gonna win Three-Nil,
We're gonna win Three-Nil,
I know you won't believe me,
I know you won't believe me,
We're gonna win Three-Nil.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Don't we need just 2 clear goals to go through?  :D
Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 08:35:09 pm
Self quote.
Ok to expand on our competitors for top 4 topic, I calculated the points per game just for fun. I included 2nd and 3rd, along with the 4 other teams mentioned, for points per game from past 7 games, which is from mid February.

Last 7 games total points accumulated:
Man Utd: 12 points
Leicester: 13 points
West Ham: 12 points
Chelsea: 12 points
Tottenham: 13 points
Liverpool: 6 points
Everton: 10 points

Last 7 games points per game:
Man Utd: 1.71
Leicester: 1.85
West Ham: 1.85
Chelsea: 1.71
Tottenham: 1.85
Liverpool: 0.86
Everton: 1.43

So like disregarding Man Utd and Leicester, all of our competitors for the 4th place have a points per game that is twice of us. Which means that we have to suddenly up our level from 0.86 to more than 1.85 points per game in order to jump over all 4 our competitors. And in order to do that, there needs to be a cause or catalyst for that. I just can't think of the catalyst for it, due to players still out from injuries, or out of form, or still having patterns of play that don't work well against low blocks, hence I think even if we give 100% to get top 4, it'll be quite likely that we end up 5th - 7th.

In contrast the CL is more tactical, one off games, so it's more open and anything could happen.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 12:43:21 pm
Anyone who has watched them this season has seen them struggle vs some awful teams at home. That, yesterday, was the outlier of what they have looked like for most of this season.
Which is why it was so disappointing to see us look so amateur



Yep. They've lost a number of games at "home" this season.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • Up the Red Men
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 09:34:43 pm »
We were fkn terrible... I thought I had dropped out of a time machine and watching Brendan Rodgers team in Europe.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,413
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
Have faith 2-0 isn't impossible.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,078
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm
Don't we need just 2 clear goals to go through?  :D

Yes.

That's why we'll win 3-0... 8)
Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,972
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Carlos Eunuch Alberto on Yesterday at 08:27:07 am
we wont be coming back this time unfortunately, last time against barca which everyone is mentioning we had fans and also that season we was having a great season, the confidence and morale is high this season is shit and its highly unlikely they will have the confidence to beat madrid with 2 clear goals, we can score 2 but i can't see us keeping a clean sheet against them

If we hadn't been so diabolical at home I'd have said I'm confident we can turn it around at Anfield. But 6 defeats in a row at home inspires absolutely no confidence in me. In basically all of those bar one we haven't even scored a goal. It's a horrible run of games that has essentially killed our PL season.

And I agree, i can't see us keeping a clean sheet regardless. Very deflating seeing Chelsea stroll to the semis after beating Porto tonight.

But like i was saying last night, we had our time. We were also drawn against Porto on our way to winning #6. I don't know what will happen before now and the end of the season, but I don't feel hesitant at all in saying i just want this season to end.
Offline MakeUsDream2005

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • We are Liverpool tra la la la la!
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:04:02 pm
Don't we need just 2 clear goals to go through?  :D

Not quite.

2-0 - We're through
3-1 - Extra Time
4-2 - Madrid are through

Still don't think this is over by any means.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Red since '64
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #737 on: Today at 12:17:35 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDream2005 on Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
Not quite.

2-0 - We're through
3-1 - Extra Time
4-2 - Madrid are through

Still don't think this is over by any means.

Nor do I. Watched the game again tonight, and to say we were crap is a gross understatement.

Their goals were all piss poor defending from us. They really are not a great Real Madrid team, and some of the fawning over their performance in yesterdays post match thread was as wrong headed as it was puke making.

Were nothing like the team that won this competition two years ago, and then the Premiership. Nevertheless this is far from over, and if we score first, its game on.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #738 on: Today at 12:19:10 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm
We should play the home game at Clubmoor Rec, furthest pitch from the changies - that'll fuck them up.


ha ha :D
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:44:57 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:17:35 am
Nor do I. Watched the game again tonight, and to say we were crap is a gross understatement.

Their goals were all piss poor defending from us. They really are not a great Real Madrid team, and some of the fawning over their performance in yesterdays post match thread was as wrong headed as it was puke making.

Were nothing like the team that won this competition two years ago, and then the Premiership. Nevertheless this is far from over, and if we score first, its game on.

People talk about our defence but the big difference was the fact we gave away possession and Real did not, add that to Kloos and his delivery, better finishing by them than us and a defence struggling under pressure after lost possession and super fast breaks and 3-1 looks not too bad.
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:13:24 am »
Quote from: damomad on April  6, 2021, 10:07:33 pm
Get the first goal at Anfield and then its game on.

When was the last time we scored from a corner? Is there even any point us crossing it in directly?



Half the reason we cross so much is to create a bit of chaos on the clearance, which plays to our strength, which is counter pressing.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:24:31 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:17:35 am
Nor do I. Watched the game again tonight, and to say we were crap is a gross understatement.

Their goals were all piss poor defending from us. They really are not a great Real Madrid team, and some of the fawning over their performance in yesterdays post match thread was as wrong headed as it was puke making.

Were nothing like the team that won this competition two years ago, and then the Premiership. Nevertheless this is far from over, and if we score first, its game on.

Their attack is pretty poor, I've looked at their stats a couple of times over the season and they just don't score much at all. The problem is they have plenty of pace which absolutely destroys us, and we seem to lack the interest or ability to change our approach. I figured we would've tried to use Davies now, assuming he's a little bit quicker than Nat, the fact that we haven't makes me think we're just going to stick to the same approach for the season and what happens happens.
Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #742 on: Today at 01:32:44 am »
Weve been incapable of sustaining pressure, or creating chances for going on four months now.

Its really going to take something extraordinary given our current state to go through. Madrid will be doing the same ball in behind Phillips tactic, with the knowledge they can run past him all day long. Our midfield has completely lacked intensity for months too (arguably all season - Villa and Leeds goals spring to mind). And there are no fans.

Klopp has to put a huge rocket up them - Im not sure we have anything in the tank though. Thats perhaps the pertinent question - why has our intensity dropped off so much?


Online jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,746
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #743 on: Today at 04:00:26 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Ok to expand on our competitors for top 4 topic, I calculated the points per game just for fun. I included 2nd and 3rd, along with the 4 other teams mentioned, for points per game from past 7 games, which is from mid February.

Last 7 games total points accumulated:
Man Utd: 12 points
Leicester: 13 points
West Ham: 12 points
Chelsea: 12 points
Tottenham: 13 points
Liverpool: 6 points
Everton: 10 points

Last 7 games points per game:
Man Utd: 1.71
Leicester: 1.85
West Ham: 1.85
Chelsea: 1.71
Tottenham: 1.85
Liverpool: 0.86
Everton: 1.43

So like disregarding Man Utd and Leicester, all of our competitors for the 4th place have a points per game that is twice of us. Which means that we have to suddenly up our level from 0.86 to more than 1.85 points per game in order to jump over all 4 our competitors. And in order to do that, there needs to be a cause or catalyst for that. I just can't think of the catalyst for it, due to players still out from injuries, or out of form, or still having patterns of play that don't work well against low blocks, hence I think even if we give 100% to get top 4, it'll be quite likely that we end up 5th - 7th.

In contrast the CL is more tactical, one off games, so it's more open and anything could happen.
So disheartening to see those stats!
