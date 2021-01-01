Find it really weird how people are making a 2-0 win out to be some kind of unclimbable mountain.
Its obviously harder, and last night isnt any great indicator that its going to happen, but at the end of the day we need to win 2-0, its a perfectly normal result and one which many were predicting last night. This doesnt require some epic comeback like it did against Barca, we just need to win a game 2-0.
I saw Si Hughes last night saying how he didnt understand people referencing the power of anfield because its an empty ground, but being bluntly honest, although having a ground full of supporters would really help, what Liverpool need in the return leg is to keep the ball better and not have half a match where they look like a conference team.
Gonna be difficult, underdogs, all of that, but I think far more is being made of it than needed.