« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo  (Read 14124 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #560 on: Today at 09:00:11 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:58:21 am
Wouldn't be adverse to seeing Milner next week. Never lets you down and I don't think Kroos and Modric would have the time they did.

Agreed. Hes a good few years past his best obviously, but I dont see us succeeding in big games without a captain on the pitch.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #561 on: Today at 09:01:12 am »
Zidane got his tactics spot on and, from my position of ignorance, it seems Klopp got his wrong.  Real without the ball quickly dropped into a 6-3-1 formation to squeeze the space for our forwards and launched counter attacks behind Trent that exposed Nat's lack of pace.

Vinicius Jr is cut from the same cloth as Neymar Jr, fantastic dribbling ability but so much snide play-acting.

I hope Keita can come back from that.  From what I could see he was doing what was being asked of him - carrying the ball through the midfield - but the balance of our right hand side was clearly off with three attack minded players.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #562 on: Today at 09:02:36 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:26:11 am
Firmino was missed terribly. He is phenomenal at finding space and time in the center of the pitch, and has no problem with handling the pressing. Jota is fantastic in the box, but in the buildup aspects of the game he is even worse than Salah and Mane IMO.

This affected the whole midfield as well. Normally we play something like a 442 diamond, with Firmino dropping quite deep in buildup. Now it was a more flat 433, and then we were outnumbered and outclassed in the center.

Klopp has some thinking to do here for next season, for sure.
Firmino has done nothing over the past 6 months to start this game.
No one mentions Robertson's fall: he is a player who relies on his physical ability. When he is tired, overplayed by Clarke for Scotland, he is piss poor, as he was last night in Madrid.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #563 on: Today at 09:03:32 am »
Not clear who was supposed to press Kroos? Was that what Naby was in there to do? Would Bobby have done it normally? Gini?

Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #564 on: Today at 09:04:15 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:59:34 am
I would say we should return the favour and play the return at our training ground but its not exactly lucky for us...

Do we know why it wasnt in an actual football ground?
They are playing the whole season there I believe, whilst their stadium is being renovated.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #565 on: Today at 09:04:21 am »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 06:02:37 am
I'm gonna suggest something that I would usually laugh at if someone else had posted it but drastic circumstances and all...

Fit 1000s of small screens on the Kop with supporters watching live on cam, as they've done in some other stadiums. Take it further and do a City and pump stadium noise into the ground and hope psychologically you have a positive effect on the players.

Is that as mad as it sounds? We'd probably (rightfully) be laughed at, but if it means going through to the semis and clinching top 4 then I couldn't give a fuck to be fair.

I'm guessing this is not allowed.

Must be shite playing in total silence though.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #566 on: Today at 09:04:53 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 09:02:36 am
Firmino has done nothing over the past 6 months to start this game.
No one mentions Robertson's fall: he is a player who relies on his physical ability. When he is tired, overplayed by Clarke for Scotland, he is piss poor, as he was last night in Madrid.

Robbos a funny one. Even Trent has been rested once or twice for Neco Williams - but we spent £12m on a back-up left back, and also have Milner who can play there and Robbos had about 25 minutes off the pitch all season.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,253
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #567 on: Today at 09:05:21 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:04:15 am
They are playing the whole season there I believe, whilst their stadium is being renovated.

We should play the 2nd leg at Goodison - it's so shit it's bound to throw the Madrid players off.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #568 on: Today at 09:05:22 am »
Find it really weird how people are making a 2-0 win out to be some kind of unclimbable mountain.

Its obviously harder, and last night isnt any great indicator that its going to happen, but at the end of the day we need to win 2-0, its a perfectly normal result and one which many were predicting last night. This doesnt require some epic comeback like it did against Barca, we just need to win a game 2-0.

I saw Si Hughes last night saying how he didnt understand people referencing the power of anfield because its an empty ground, but being bluntly honest, although having a ground full of supporters would really help, what Liverpool need in the return leg is to keep the ball better and not have half a match where they look like a conference team.

Gonna be difficult, underdogs, all of that, but I think far more is being made of it than needed.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #569 on: Today at 09:05:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:04:15 am
They are playing the whole season there I believe, whilst their stadium is being renovated.

Makes sense. Also a good season for it to happen.

Still a set of Franco supporting pricks though.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #570 on: Today at 09:05:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:17 am
Wouldnt Firmino have disrupted Kross?
Not in this seasons form, no.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #571 on: Today at 09:06:53 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:04:53 am
Robbos a funny one. Even Trent has been rested once or twice for Neco Williams - but we spent £12m on a back-up left back, and also have Milner who can play there and Robbos had about 25 minutes off the pitch all season.

Villa at home he should not be even in the squad. No point having two 5/10 performance, would rather gamble to one solid 8/10 in the return leg.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #572 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:05:21 am
We should play the 2nd leg at Goodison - it's so shit it's bound to throw the Madrid players off.

Budapest is the best place to get a 2-0 win.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #573 on: Today at 09:10:06 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:05:50 am
Not in this seasons form, no.
Firmino's pressing and cutting off passes has been at a similar level to how it always is - it's been his link-up play that has suffered this season.  I really like Jota but he's a bit prone to getting sucked into the wrong areas still and leaving opposition players with the time to get their head up and pick passes.  He had the same problem in the Villa game a number of times (not that he was by any means the sole reason for us getting hammered that day!).

Jota earnt the right to start with his performance at the weekend but I thought it would be in place of Mane.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #574 on: Today at 09:10:36 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:05:21 am
We should play the 2nd leg at Goodison - it's so shit it's bound to throw the Madrid players off.
A champions league quarter final game of any kind, at Goodison park? Nah, cant see that ever happening.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #575 on: Today at 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 07:53:38 am
Lol.
They had our whole team in a chokehold in the first half. We didn't have a sniff at their goal and barely had any forward passing lanes open when we had the ball. Second half we had 1 shot on target. They only sat back the last 15 or  so.

Spot on. Can't believe how many want to act as though Madrid were shite and it was only us making them look good. It was weirdly the same on TAWs post match show. We were terrible in the first half, no getting away from it, but I don't understand people sticking their head in the sand and acting as though our performance occurs in a vacuum and as though the opposition didn't also do very well against us.

They were up for it and got most things right. We weren't up for it for 45 minutes and got punished. Simple as that. I still believe the second leg is winnable for us as Madrid will struggle to replicate that and we can frankly only improve on last night's humbling.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #576 on: Today at 09:14:52 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 07:42:24 am
based on our own shit season it wasnt

Well basically that means we had next to no chance against anyone. If thats the case and were not good enough this year, so be it.

Id still rather be 3-2 down to Real than to three teams in the other half and maybe Chelsea. The draw, including the semi final was about as good as I hoped for. If youre not allowed a little optimism then, when are you

As I said, if Teal do out us out then I think we accept we were never going to win it this year and I can find that ok to deal with. If we do get through we can get optimistic again

Ultimately a bit of a reality check last night though after recent improvements.
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #577 on: Today at 09:19:30 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 09:06:53 am
Villa at home he should not be even in the squad. No point having two 5/10 performance, would rather gamble to one solid 8/10 in the return leg.

Yes, if Tsimikas can't get a game at home to Villa, sandwiched between two Champions League quarter-finals coming off an international break, then I'm not really sure why he's here.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #578 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
Still shocked Keita started to be honest. Thought that was a bad call by Klopp.

The first half was worse that Fulham away and we were just letting it happen.

At 2 -1 I don't understand why didn't shut up shop.

The ref was a joke but Mane needs to have a word with himself because he just isn't the same player this season.

We are not out of this but its going to be mega tough to turn this around without the fans being at Anfield.

Oh and no way should have Madrid been allowed to play the QF of the CL at that training base. Joke!
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,239
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #579 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:58:21 am
Wouldn't be adverse to seeing Milner next week. Never lets you down and I don't think Kroos and Modric would have the time they did.

I thought we were trying to limit his appearances a bit, and at the same time play a more compact midfield yesterday, which is why Keita started. Obviously it went spectacularly wrong. Milner instead might have been a different story.


I think though that we'll see an aggressive line up at Anfield, with at least four out of Thiago/Bobby/Jota/Mane/Salah starting, which would only leave Gini's place for Milner, and not sure if we'll do that.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #580 on: Today at 09:22:15 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:10:06 am
Firmino's pressing and cutting off passes has been at a similar level to how it always is - it's been his link-up play that has suffered this season.  I really like Jota but he's a bit prone to getting sucked into the wrong areas still and leaving opposition players with the time to get their head up and pick passes.  He had the same problem in the Villa game a number of times (not that he was by any means the sole reason for us getting hammered that day!).

Jota earnt the right to start with his performance at the weekend but I thought it would be in place of Mane.
Disagree.  Apart from Spuds and West Ham this season, his entire game has been off and he hasn't been closing down opposition players with anything like the effectiveness that he used to.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,171
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #581 on: Today at 09:30:06 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:48:55 am
My logic is, if we can score one in Madrid, easily we could score two or three at Anfield.

Have you watched us this season? ;D
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,260
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #582 on: Today at 09:30:13 am »
For all the excuses being trotted out by everyone, there is simply no excuse for being outworked and outrun by Madrid side in decline whose legs themselves are on the way out. Yes they raised their game on the biggest stage, but why is it that we couldn't?

The minimum I expect from this team is workrate and concentration, and it just wasn't there.

I don't see any way back for us next week unless we can change our mentality. There will be weaknesses to our game and gaps owing to the players missing but too many players look like they just turned up at this level and I'm not talking about Philips and Kabak.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #583 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:21:27 am
Still shocked Keita started to be honest. Thought that was a bad call by Klopp.

The first half was worse that Fulham away and we were just letting it happen.

At 2 -1 I don't understand why didn't shut up shop.

The ref was a joke but Mane needs to have a word with himself because he just isn't the same player this season.

We are not out of this but its going to be mega tough to turn this around without the fans being at Anfield.

Oh and no way should have Madrid been allowed to play the QF of the CL at that training base. Joke!

Easy to say why didnt we shut up shop. Firstly Im not sure we can. And secondly their third stemmed from our corner where Trent did really well to stop the breakaway and then we switched off.

When did we last score by a corner by the way? Was it Bobby at home to Spurs? Weve scored more from opposition corners since then!
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #584 on: Today at 09:36:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:03:32 am
Not clear who was supposed to press Kroos? Was that what Naby was in there to do? Would Bobby have done it normally? Gini?
It did cross my mind last night that it was Keita and that's possibly one of the reasons he got dragged off before half-time.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,180
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:39:49 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:12:15 am
Spot on. Can't believe how many want to act as though Madrid were shite and it was only us making them look good. It was weirdly the same on TAWs post match show. We were terrible in the first half, no getting away from it, but I don't understand people sticking their head in the sand and acting as though our performance occurs in a vacuum and as though the opposition didn't also do very well against us.
Agreed. That line of thinking can be applied to many of the disappointing results this season, usually in cases where we've managed to make lower half PL teams look more dangerous than they are. It's ridiculous to say the same about the likes of Kroos and Modric. Unlike some of those PL defeats, Madrid didn't just win because we were poor. They outclassed us. We've done the same to plenty of European sides under Klopp. I think it's a sore losers mentality not to acknowledge when it's done to us.

I'm hoping the nature of the defeat may actually hint towards a way in which we can find a way to redeem ourselves. Our world class players didn't get a look in against their world class players. I hope our pride is hurt enough to spur us on in the return leg.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:41:07 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:30:13 am
I don't see any way back for us next week unless we can change our mentality. There will be weaknesses to our game and gaps owing to the players missing but too many players look like they just turned up at this level and I'm not talking about Philips and Kabak.

It's just a wrong mentality thing tonight as you say, maybe trying to protect two defenders in an away game, getting it all wrong etc. I think just an off night personally, no way Modric at 35 and Kroos at 31 should be outrunning anyone in our team and they barely had to do anything all night. They should be dead on their feet at 30 mins in and we are more than capable of doing that.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #587 on: Today at 09:41:26 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:30:06 am
Have you watched us this season? ;D
Put Origi in and we'll score at least two at Anfield, mate... Hahahahahah!!  ;D  ;D

"Corner taken quickly... Origggiiiiiiiiiii... !!!!!!!"



We'll do it. Hahhaha!!  ;D  ;D  8)
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Follow the gourd
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #588 on: Today at 09:42:35 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:03:32 am
Not clear who was supposed to press Kroos? Was that what Naby was in there to do? Would Bobby have done it normally? Gini?
Just been looking back at the goal and our positioning seems weird. It looks like Jota and Mane have temporarily switched positions, maybe Jota is unaware of what he should be doing but he lets Kross receive the pass, turn and play the long ball.

Keita looks like he is in no mans land, Id have thought he should be closer to where the referee is to make the midfield more compact. Maybe hes anticipated a pass to the Madrid player hes standing near but hes left the right side of midfield empty and made the pass easier to play.

And lastly Trent needs to be closer to Phillips making the back four more compact. There is a massive gap for Vinicius to run into which Phillips is slow to notice. 
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:10 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 