Madrid were excellent.
They are a quality side and when you play teams with exceptional quality without fans then it is always going to be hard to create the required intensity. Klopp called it before the match when he said we had to create our own intensity. Madrid are excellent at slowing the game down and making you play at their pace.
At Anfield we have to play the game at our pace.
This is possibly the worst post I've seen from you Al.
Madrid weren't excellent, if they were excellent we would be out of this tie.
Using Madrid's performance to excuse our own here doesn't wash.
That performance from us last night would have landed us the heaviest defeat in Europe against an excellent team.
That Madrid side we faced last night was easily the worst Madrid side I have ever seen, there was a reason reds fans had optimism.
Madrid done the basics, they were far from special & didn't have to play to their maximum to overcome us.
Not often I get really pissed with a performance..sometimes you get upset,angry,annoyed..last night,despite the improvement in the 2nd half we were fucking dreadful.
As for 3 errors that cost us..which 3?
There were 3 errors in their 3rd goal alone & that's without raising lethargy.
Errors to goals..you can just about take the first despite it being schoolyard stuff, Trent..even at his young age he has enough experience to know better for their second..the build up to the goal was more frustrating.
The third was a shocker & was a showcase of how to get punished for putting in a shit show of a performance.
The players deserve everything thrown at them today..Klopp too.
They have to brush themselves down & show us what they can do at Anfield.
The tie is far from over..we are lucky to still be in it..we are well capable of smashing Real Madrid here, we are also well capable of being smashed too.
We know what our players are capable of, this was an evening to forget..now is the time to create one we will remember next week.