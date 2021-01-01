I was nervous last night after a long time..

Don't usually get nervous before our games.. I think the last time I was this nervous was also in the same city against Spurs in 2019.



Thinking back to last night, I think the nerves came due to the magnitude of the game. Not because it was against the most successful team in the competitions history.. Not because they still have great quality and class despite an average season by their standards.. Not because we have been decimated by injuries (so have they been to be honest) and have not been the same force.



But because this game, this tie could define not just this season for us, but the next one as well.



There is a very real (no pun intended) chance that we crash out of the CL next week.. There is also a very real chance that we miss out on the top 4..



The impact of not being in the champions league next season could be catastrophic for us and not just from a financial standpoint.

If there is even a small chance we can get the likes of Mbappe and Haaland, then that would surely disappear. CL qualification seems to be the bare minimum requirement in the negotiations for the very top players now.



Forget Mbappe and Haaland.. what about the other targets.. Would they still want to come without CL. Do we have or will we want to splash huge cash to negate the CL factor, like some other clubs have done in the past?



And what about the impact on the top players we have with us?

The likes of Salah and Mane probably have 1 last big contract in them at their age. There's been enough shite written in the rags across Europe. Would they want to stay without CL?



But I also woke up with some hope this morning.

A 2-0 win is not beyond the realms of possibility.

A 2-0 win in Europe, with our backs against the wall is what this club lives for.

There are enough glorious chapters of our recent European exploits to keep us going till next Wednesday.



I'm hoping my nerves from last night turn into hope, passion, fighting spirit and belief a week from today.

