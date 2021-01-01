« previous next »
I was nervous last night after a long time..
Don't usually get nervous before our games.. I think the last time I was this nervous was also in the same city against Spurs in 2019.

Thinking back to last night, I think the nerves came due to the magnitude of the game. Not because it was against the most successful team in the competitions history.. Not because they still have great quality and class despite an average season by their standards.. Not because we have been decimated by injuries (so have they been to be honest) and have not been the same force.

But because this game, this tie could define not just this season for us, but the next one as well.

There is a very real (no pun intended) chance that we crash out of the CL next week.. There is also a very real chance that we miss out on the top 4..

The impact of not being in the champions league next season could be catastrophic for us and not just from a financial standpoint.
If there is even a small chance we can get the likes of Mbappe and Haaland, then that would surely disappear. CL qualification seems to be the bare minimum requirement in the negotiations for the very top players now.

Forget Mbappe and Haaland.. what about the other targets.. Would they still want to come without CL. Do we have or will we want to splash huge cash to negate the CL factor, like some other clubs have done in the past?

And what about the impact on the top players we have with us?
The likes of Salah and Mane probably have 1 last big contract in them at their age. There's been enough shite written in the rags across Europe. Would they want to stay without CL?

But I also woke up with some hope this morning.
A 2-0 win is not beyond the realms of possibility.
A 2-0 win in Europe, with our backs against the wall is what this club lives for.
There are enough glorious chapters of our recent European exploits to keep us going till next Wednesday.

I'm hoping my nerves from last night turn into hope, passion, fighting spirit and belief a week from today.
My logic is, if we can score one in Madrid, easily we could score two or three at Anfield.

I still BELIEVE we are still in this and we are going to make it.

But hey, nobody thinks Vinicius Jr is a good player? I thought he was rock last night. Good player to have around, like Origi.

His positioning was really "on-time". He knew where to be and where to run. Credit where it's due.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:51:23 am
Madrid were excellent.

They are a quality side and when you play teams with exceptional quality without fans then it is always going to be hard to create the required intensity. Klopp called it before the match when he said we had to create our own intensity. Madrid are excellent at slowing the game down and making you play at their pace.

At Anfield we have to play the game at our pace.

Agree that Madrid were superb, but I don't think they played at any kind of slow pace. They worked unbelievably hard and passed very quickly around us constantly. Early in the game I thought they'd tire if it stayed 0-0, as their effort was massive, but unfortunately throughout the game we gave them goals just when we needed to hang on for another five or ten, which helped them sustain what they were doing.

I don't follow Madrids league games at all, but I'd be astonished if they've played as well as that (or run as much and worked as hard) in any other game this season. We were poor, but no side (not even City) have passed it as well against us for a good while. I'm predicting they get walloped in the Clasico, because they put a huge amount into beating us and they can't replicate that performance too often.
Kroos and Modric are absolutely unbelievable. We played into their hands but even when we pressed well they found a way round every time and released their attackers to run at our defence. I don't watch them a lot in the league but clearly they are made for these big games because those two in particular have taken games away from practically every top team in Europe over the last few years. Twice for us now.

Get past them next week and it's 100% a bigger shock than the Barcelona result. We aren't anything like the side we were back then

I was at the Calderon when they beat Atletico in the semi finals the other year, the final European game in that stadium. As emotional a crowd as they come, Atleti went 2 up early after losing the first leg 3-0 and it was game on. Kroos and Modric barely gave them a touch for the rest of the night. They've got ice in their veins and blood and thunder won't cut it. We have to be a million times smarter than we were last night.
Early goal for them at Anfield and it kills the tie - they will know this. They aren't coming for a draw next week.

We need to freshen it up next week and change the system as it didn't work last night. Not sure what Klopp was thinking in leaving Thiago out, but he realised his mistake and we played a bit better after half time for a period.

I'd go 4-2-4 next week - which easily changes to 4-4-2 when defending


                                                       Becker

TAA                            Kabak                          Fabinho               Robbo

                                 Jones                           Thiago

Salah                         Firmino                         Jota                     Shaqiri


If we really want to believe, maybe chuck Origi in.  (Jokes)


We need a HUGE performance next week . With fans in the ground, i'd be fully confident of a turnaround. Just don't see RM letting this slip.

Focus turns to Saturday - Spurs or United will drop points,  Palace could take points off Chelsea, And West Ham or Leicester will drop points, so its vital we must win.
Starting Keita was a terrible decision.

Still amazed as done nothing to deserve it.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:54:53 am
Agree that Madrid were superb, but I don't think they played at any kind of slow pace. They worked unbelievably hard and passed very quickly around us constantly. Early in the game I thought they'd tire if it stayed 0-0, as their effort was massive, but unfortunately throughout the game we gave them goals just when we needed to hang on for another five or ten, which helped them sustain what they were doing.

I don't follow Madrids league games at all, but I'd be astonished if they've played as well as that (or run as much and worked as hard) in any other game this season. We were poor, but no side (not even City) have passed it as well against us for a good while. I'm predicting they get walloped in the Clasico, because they put a huge amount into beating us and they can't replicate that performance too often.

Agree to be honest. If the roles were reversed and we played like that at home I'd say it was one of our great all time European performances. Yeah we're vulnerable at the back but they completely suffocated us. We didn't get a kick in the whole first half and they worked their balls off stopping us. We were schooled last night. Easily the best performance we've come up against this season. Unfortunately looked like it took the lads by surprise and the bt sport pre game talk of how slow a lethargic they are simply turned out to be rubbish. They pressed us hard and were so tight on the front 3. We did press them at times but they played around us better than any team I can remember for a long while
Despite us losing, you just gotta admire Toni Kroos - what a magnificent player he is.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:17:50 am
Agree to be honest. If the roles were reversed and we played like that at home I'd say it was one of our great all time European performances. Yeah we're vulnerable at the back but they completely suffocated us. We didn't get a kick in the whole first half and they worked their balls off stopping us. We were schooled last night. Easily the best performance we've come up against this season. Unfortunately looked like it took the lads by surprise and the bt sport pre game talk of how slow a lethargic they are simply turned out to be rubbish. They pressed us hard and were so tight on the front 3. We did press them at times but they played around us better than any team I can remember for a long while

Yep totally agree as well. I think what also didnt help from our perspective is that we threw in a player like Keita who has not played for a while and that kind of exposed us massively in the end until he went off.

We have a mountain to climb next week and I suppose the only advantage we can take is that Real have a massive game on the weekend which they wont be able to rotate to rest as theyll get slaughtered by their fans/media and hopefully that will shatter them.

We are Liverpool though, when do we ever do things easy in the CL?
Remember when the draw was made and everyone was delighted. Good times.
Quote from: Samio on Today at 07:34:59 am
Remember when the draw was made and everyone was delighted. Good times.

The optimism was justified to be fair - even when Madrid were winning Champions Leagues for fun, I rarely (if ever) saw them play as well as that. They raised their game about three levels from the usual for last night. Kroos and Modric turned the clocks back to 2014. Vinicius - who's largely been a flop - played like fucking Pele. If they played like that on even a semi-regular basis they'd be about 20 points clear in La Liga.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:39:17 am
The optimism was justified to be fair - even when Madrid were winning Champions Leagues for fun, I rarely (if ever) saw them play as well as that. They raised their game about three levels from the usual for last night. Kroos and Modric turned the clocks back to 2014. Vinicius - who's largely been a flop - played like fucking Pele. If they played like that on even a semi-regular basis they'd be about 20 points clear in La Liga.

based on our own shit season it wasnt
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:39:17 am
The optimism was justified to be fair - even when Madrid were winning Champions Leagues for fun, I rarely (if ever) saw them play as well as that. They raised their game about three levels from the usual for last night. Kroos and Modric turned the clocks back to 2014. Vinicius - who's largely been a flop - played like fucking Pele. If they played like that on even a semi-regular basis they'd be about 20 points clear in La Liga.

They did nothing different to teams like Brighton.

Sat deep with balls over the top as its the blueprint to beating us. The first goal was a nice take and finish but the other two were mistakes.

Kross had freedom to do what he wanted which was a concern.

Amazed we started with Naby in all honesty as hes done nothing to warrant his place.
What a disappointing game. Madrid had their back two out, Hazard out, and still it was so easy for them.

Could easily have lost by more than 3-1.

However, not much mention in here of the foul on Mane before their 2nd.  It's a foul all day and, by the letter of the law, should have been a sending off I think?

Different game then....
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:44:01 am
They did nothing different to teams like Brighton.

Sat deep with balls over the top as its the blueprint to beating us. The first goal was a nice take and finish but the other two were mistakes.

Kross had freedom to do what he wanted which was a concern.

Amazed we started with Naby in all honesty as hes done nothing to warrant his place.
Lol.
They had our whole team in a chokehold in the first half. We didn't have a sniff at their goal and barely had any forward passing lanes open when we had the ball. Second half we had 1 shot on target. They only sat back the last 15 or  so.
Fingers crossed Barca do some damage to their confidence at the weekend. This time next week, Real Madrids season could be hanging in the balance as well as our own.

Ill be relaxed watching the game, our season has been a shambles regardless of the result and we need a long break to regroup/get a few key players back. And the crowds.
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 07:53:38 am
Lol.
They had our whole team in a chokehold in the first half. We didn't have a sniff at their goal and barely had any forward passing lanes open when we had the ball. Second half we had 1 shot on target. They only sat back the last 15 or  so.

They didnt exactly have loads of chances.

Their tactics were spot on though. Attack the right side and defend deep.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:51:23 am
Madrid were excellent.

They are a quality side and when you play teams with exceptional quality without fans then it is always going to be hard to create the required intensity. Klopp called it before the match when he said we had to create our own intensity. Madrid are excellent at slowing the game down and making you play at their pace.

At Anfield we have to play the game at our pace.

This is possibly the worst post I've seen from you Al.
Madrid weren't excellent, if they were excellent we would be out of this tie.
Using Madrid's performance to excuse our own here doesn't wash.
That performance from us last night would have landed us the heaviest defeat in Europe against an excellent team.
That Madrid side we faced last night was easily the worst Madrid side I have ever seen, there was a reason reds fans had optimism.
Madrid done the basics, they were far from special & didn't have to play to their maximum to overcome us.
Not often I get really pissed with a performance..sometimes you get upset,angry,annoyed..last night,despite the improvement in the 2nd half we were fucking dreadful.
As for 3 errors that cost us..which 3?
There were 3 errors in their 3rd goal alone & that's without raising lethargy.
Errors to goals..you can just about take the first despite it being schoolyard stuff, Trent..even at his young age he has enough experience to know better for their second..the build up to the goal was more frustrating.
The third was a shocker & was a showcase of how to get punished for putting in a shit show of a performance.
The players deserve everything thrown at them today..Klopp too.
They have to brush themselves down & show us what they can do at Anfield.
The tie is far from over..we are lucky to still be in it..we are well capable of smashing Real Madrid here, we are also well capable of being smashed too.
We know what our players are capable of, this was an evening to forget..now is the time to create one we will remember next week.



On last nights performance, some of them players are just not good enough. I like Philips and was starting to wonder if he could develop into a first team player but could see he was out of his depth. I got slated for criticising Gini a few weeks ago but his performance was exactly what I was talking about, for me he was the worst player on the pitch. Keita was dreadful and cant see him ever becoming a regular starter. Mané has been one of my favourite players of the last few years but something is clearly not right and hasnt been for a long time. Hopefully he can get it back but its not looking likely right now. The rest had moments but certainly didnt play well enough. Not sure how Klopp can fix this without a sizeable injection of funds from the owners. I wouldnt be surprised if two of old front 3 are sold, likely Firmino and Mané to raise some funds.
