CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #480 on: Today at 12:05:21 am
I'm not going to quote anyone or start trawling through the thread. I knew it'd fuck me right off if I kept reading it after the game. But, anyone who is sticking the boot in saying this is the end of an era, we need a whole revamp or there is something seriously wrong needs to have a word with themselves and that's putting it politely.

We're without our 2 main leaders in Virg and Hendo. We've a makeshift cb pairing, who deserve credit for doing as well as they have all things considered. That's without mentioning we're in the middle of a pandemic and our players won the league last year and never got to celebrate it. There's fuck all wrong, we've one of the best teams in the world and anyone who says different must not understand footy or just looks at results. For some to say we need a new spine is laughable. We've been spoilt with how well we've played over the past few years and some of you sound like spoilt little entitled kids. It's football at the end of the day, we can't expect to win every game. Look at who we won it with in 05, look at how we came back against Barca. Some of you don't deserve this team and would be the ones who leave at half time and the exact fan Klopp told to do for hitting the exits before full time.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #481 on: Today at 12:06:08 am
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
No, the media have decided that he can't so that means he can't. Like Glen Johnson couldn't defend, and like Kuyt had a bad first touch. As long as enough media hacks keep repeating it, it means it's true.

I love Dirk Kuyt, think he's an exceptional footballer.....and he had a VERY bad first touch.  Consistently.  Facht!
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #482 on: Today at 12:08:35 am
Awful, closed my eyes a few times when they broke away, could have been far worse than 3-1. away goal keeps us right in it as long as we are up for it.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #483 on: Today at 12:09:10 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm
Firstly, well done tro Real Madrid. That was a first class performance by them. It wasn't just the technical skill on display, but the way the setup, worked to close down space and avenues for progression, the way they picked out weaknesses in Liverpool's formation (playing in behind the fullbacks and pinning them back, shutting down the midfield and limiting the options of the front three) and their decision-making was excellent. In fact, that was the difference for me, Liverpool looked so nervous, playing flat and square, making easy passes look difficult and giving away needless possession. They needed a top class performance and didn't give one, but credit to Madrid, they were ruthless and decisive.

So, where was the game lost? I think Klopp's gamble with Keita was the biggest issue, he was brought in to run at the Madrid backline, but ended up ceding space and control in the middle. So much damage was done in the first forty minutes that Klopp felt forced to act and sacrifice Keita (and let's be clear, he was not playing well anyway) and bring in Thiago. That actually changed the game for a while. If you want to see the class of Thiago, watch how he still plays his normal game against Madrid, even as others around him were intimidated. He had a huge impact and for 20 minutes and changed the flow of the game, culminating in an away goal. Then he got booked and the game just slipped away. However, 3-1 away is not the end of the tie (it just feels bad tonight). For one thing, I doubt RM will be as agressive at Anfield as they were tonight, crowd or no crowd. If they sit back and try to counter, it will give Liverpool a good chance to pick them off. 1 early goal and they have an entire game to get a winner. The away goal is huge and that backline is as ropey as Liverpools.

Tonight we saw the limitations of Phillips and Kabak. Raw, lacking pace, positionally unsure they were given a torrid time by RMs attacking unit. Then again, they are unlikely to meet players as good as that too often, so they might still have a role to play in the future. 4th and 5th choice CBs is no bad thing. If nothing else comes of this awful season only that it will be a decent outcome.  Despite the poor performances of the entire backline, the bigger issue (and the one that exposed them the most) was the middle. Fabino had a tough time as he was overrun, Wijnaldum was industrious but ineffective and only Thiago came out of the game with credit in the bank. Again we enter the summer probably needing to recruit there again, albeit for the future and not medium/short term. Only up front did I feel liverpool did acceptably, lots of hard running and feeding off scraps. All three combined for the goal and Mane (big game player) was still running even after the needless booking.

On that, the ref clearly got the shoulder in the back wrong (god, macmamanamanamanan is a clown, he calls everything wrong), but other than that he was very fair. Madrid were just a lot smarter than Liverpool.

Tough night, fair result, but a precious away goal and a decent shout in the second leg if Liverpool can get past their stage nerves.
Nailed it. Split block absolutely killed our build up play out the back in the first half. Never got going from there.

Optimist in me says if we reverse our Anfield voodoo against Villa and Barcelona kill Madrid's domestic season at the weekend....who knows.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #484 on: Today at 12:11:40 am
I was surprised Thiago did not start instead of Keita, possibly a gamble that one which did not pay off but gambling with your midfield when you have two inexperienced CBs is not recommended.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #485 on: Today at 12:15:28 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm
Absolutely.

If Ox doesn't play at weekend then his career here is over. Origi etc we all know about.

Do think Robertson badly needs a rest. I can't remember the last game he's played well in an attacking sense.

Him and Robertson are getting marked out of games. They haven't got any space to do anything.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #486 on: Today at 12:16:58 am
Embarrassing, dreadful, pathetic, shocking, etc etc.  Pick any of your favorite negative adjectives you want and whos to argue it? 

Id put that down as the worst opening 45 minutes of the Klopp era.  Madrid played just as any bottom half PL team has over the last 18 months against us and we were so shocked that we couldnt play?  Could we give Kroos any more time to pick a pass?  Could Trent and Nat get any more torched by Vinicius? Its as if they had never played together on top of having no idea who they were playing.  Im honestly still stunned. 

You could put the boot in on any player but for me it was Zidane and his team making the choices that worked and Klopp/Ljinders/Kraweitz making all the wrong ones.  The Keita sub is about as damning as it gets.  Nobody is perfect and Id take Klopp over any other manager in the world but here him and his team got it about as wrong as possible and were lucky we even still have a chance.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #487 on: Today at 12:24:24 am
Im not particularly concerned by us losing 3-1 away to Real Madrid and playing badly in the same way that Im not particularly encouraged by us winning 3-0 away at Arsenal and playing well. Were still a good team with enough great players, but Ive accepted at this point that the arse fell out of our season a long time ago (probably when Gomez was injured really) and results like this are just an inevitable outcome of that.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #488 on: Today at 12:25:35 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:16:58 am
Embarrassing, dreadful, pathetic, shocking, etc etc.  Pick your favorite negative adjective and you want and whos to argue it? 

Id put that down as the worst opening 45 minutes of the Klopp era.  Madrid played just as any bottom half PL team has over the last 18 months against us and we were so shocked that we couldnt play?  Could we give Kroos any more time to pick a pass?  Could Trent and Nat get any more torched by Vinicius? Its as if they had never played together on top of having no idea who they were playing.  Im honestly still stunned. 

You could put the boot in on any player but for me it was Zidane and his team making the choices that worked and Klopp/Ljinders/Kraweitz making all the wrong ones.  The Keita sub is about as damning as it gets.  Nobody is perfect and Id take Klopp over any other manager in the world but here him and his team got it about as wrong as possible and were lucky we even still have a chance.

I think you are being incredibly harsh. This is the top end of European football and Madrid are a quality side. Militao and Nacho are levels above our centre backs. We were undone by 3 defensive errors.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #489 on: Today at 12:33:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:35 am
I think you are being incredibly harsh. This is the top end of European football and Madrid are a quality side. Militao and Nacho are levels above our centre backs. We were undone by 3 defensive errors.

Well said Al. We have dominated Europe during Klopps reign. Get some perspective folks. This season, these conditions are not normal. The only people who don't realise that are those brainwashed by the media who won't dare speak i'll of their product. Even if they were normal conditions, get behind the team ffs. Constructive analysis and criticism is one thing but kneejerk reactions calling for wholesale change are another.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #490 on: Today at 12:42:56 am
Ive come to accept these types of defeats much more easily now. I have a sense of peace about the situation which stems from the fact that weve won the CL and PL over the last 2 seasons. Had we not have won those I probably would have taken it much harder. That is no excuse for the performances this season though, regardless of the injuries as it is clear some players have regressed. We just looked nervous and timid and by the time we figured out we shouldnt be either of those we were already 2 goals down.

Basically anything we achieve from now on until the end of the season is going to be gravy with what has happened over the season. I got jumped on for saying this last time but we are not challenging for anything next season if we dont change our front line. That doesnt automatically mean sell Salah or Mané. But collectively the front 3 have had awful seasons. Bobby and Mané have been absolutely woeful. Their regression has been alarming especially Bobby. Jota, and to some small extent Salah, can walk away with any credit.

Basically we need a packed Anfield to turn this around and that isnt happening and coupled with our last 6 results at Anfield its very difficult to see how we win this tie from here.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #491 on: Today at 12:46:06 am
How good is Modric still by the way? His quality on the ball goes without saying but at 35 and well into the second half he was still mugging Mane in a fashion that plenty of younger, bigger and more specialised DMs would struggle to emulate. Fantastic player to watch.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #492 on: Today at 12:50:42 am
Its all but done.  I think we needed something like this to makes us mad again. Weve lost 1-3 just enough to put our feet on the ground and with a better game at Anfield, We can still reach semis. We just need to play with more guts and concentrate more.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #493 on: Today at 12:52:47 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:46:06 am
How good is Modric still by the way? His quality on the ball goes without saying but at 35 and well into the second half he was still mugging Mane in a fashion that plenty of younger, bigger and more specialised DMs would struggle to emulate. Fantastic player to watch.

Absolute quality. Probably one of the best players on the planet for the last decade.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #494 on: Today at 12:56:59 am
It really has upset me the way we seemed to approach this game. Getting tactically outdone or beaten by better players is understandable. Being outfought, being so careless with the ball is unforgivable. We played as if this was our first big match and we didn't know how to handle it. Motivation should've been sky high and we should've been in their faces from the first minute. Did we press them even once? The only time we strung 3 passes together is when they dropped back and intentionally let us have the ball.

I'm glad Jurgen called it right in the interview,  the goals we conceded were bad and mostly the fault of an inexperienced back line but it was the rest of the play (esp 1st half) that was the big issue.

Glad we got the goal back, but we did throw it away somewhat. Last few mins were frustrating esp injury time, no1 seems to know what to do with the ball.

Don't think Mane helped himself, he fell over so many times it's hard to know when he is being fouled or not. Needs to be stronger else we simply can't contribute. He was deffo fouled before their goal but I guess we got away with one as well on the edge of our area.

Need a miracle, can be done if we turn up but I'm not sure the desire is there from enough of the players.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #495 on: Today at 01:14:25 am
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 12:33:39 am
Well said Al. We have dominated Europe during Klopps reign. Get some perspective folks. This season, these conditions are not normal. The only people who don't realise that are those brainwashed by the media who won't dare speak i'll of their product. Even if they were normal conditions, get behind the team ffs. Constructive analysis and criticism is one thing but kneejerk reactions calling for wholesale change are another.

I said our management team got everything wrong and we were horrible.  I didnt say to burn it all down. 
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #496 on: Today at 01:16:55 am
Go all out in the 2nd leg,  either succeed brilliantly or fail brilliantly, but make it as hard as possible for them to get through the match.

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #497 on: Today at 01:21:53 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:14:25 am
I said our management team got everything wrong and we were horrible.  I didnt say to burn it all down. 

That is bang out of order. Madrid are a quality side and our centre backs were always likely to struggle against their front three. When you have such a mismatch between their attack and our defence then to be honest there is very little the management team can do.

They played really well and exploited our weaknesses. For me if we had a combination of our senior centre backs then we could have pressed far more aggressively. 
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #498 on: Today at 01:24:27 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:16:55 am
Go all out in the 2nd leg,  either succeed brilliantly or fail brilliantly, but make it as hard as possible for them to get through the match.



Our only chance for me is to create a situation in which we somehow create the intensity of a full Anfield. It sounds impossible but we have Klopp.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #499 on: Today at 01:27:27 am
Very concerning how spooked the team looked playing Madrid at their training ground with no fans. Imagine being at the Bernabeu with fans  :o

I hope we have saved a fucking special performance for Anfield.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #500 on: Today at 01:28:02 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:40 am
I was surprised Thiago did not start instead of Keita, possibly a gamble that one which did not pay off but gambling with your midfield when you have two inexperienced CBs is not recommended.
When i saw Kieta starting.......i say.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #501 on: Today at 01:29:28 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:21:53 am
That is bang out of order. Madrid are a quality side and our centre backs were always likely to struggle against their front three. When you have such a mismatch between their attack and our defence then to be honest there is very little the management team can do.

They played really well and exploited our weaknesses. For me if we had a combination of our senior centre backs then we could have pressed far more aggressively.

For sure but the rest of the side were having problems passing to one another in all parts of the pitch. Klopp alluded to it in his presser
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #502 on: Today at 01:34:53 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:29:28 am
For sure but the rest of the side were having problems passing to one another in all parts of the pitch. Klopp alluded to it in his presser

It was a timid performance. Given our results this season though it is understandable.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #503 on: Today at 01:35:39 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:29:28 am
For sure but the rest of the side were having problems passing to one another in all parts of the pitch. Klopp alluded to it in his presser

So whos fault is that?  The whole team just collectively shit their pants today.  Personally I think they came out to play a game one way and when it didnt turn out that way they just seemed to not know what to do.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #504 on: Today at 01:42:47 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:35:39 am
So whos fault is that?  The whole team just collectively shit their pants today.  Personally I think they came out to play a game one way and when it didnt turn out that way they just seemed to not know what to do.

The team collectively is at fault, from front to back. They couldn't do the basics, and they took too long to settle down. That happened at half-time and in the 2nd half once we scored, but again too many errors and we conceded a 3rd.

There were too many poor individual performances.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #505 on: Today at 01:44:36 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:27:27 am
Very concerning how spooked the team looked playing Madrid at their training ground with no fans. Imagine being at the Bernabeu with fans  :o

I hope we have saved a fucking special performance for Anfield.

I think playing at their training ground was a massive advantage for them. For our players it was a surreal experience, for Madrid's players it is probably the most comfortable place they could ever play a game.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #506 on: Today at 01:51:23 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:35:39 am
So whos fault is that?  The whole team just collectively shit their pants today.  Personally I think they came out to play a game one way and when it didnt turn out that way they just seemed to not know what to do.

Madrid were excellent.

They are a quality side and when you play teams with exceptional quality without fans then it is always going to be hard to create the required intensity. Klopp called it before the match when he said we had to create our own intensity. Madrid are excellent at slowing the game down and making you play at their pace.

At Anfield we have to play the game at our pace.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #507 on: Today at 01:59:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:35:39 am
Personally I think they came out to play a game one way and when it didnt turn out that way they just seemed to not know what to do.

That's the way the first half looked to me as well. It felt like we'd spent the last few days working on a game plan that for whatever reason just didn't work and then couldn't work a way around that till we got in for half time - after which we were much better but the damage was already done. In turn though I think that speaks to what we lose when both VVD and Henderson are out of the team - they are not just two of our best players but also two of the biggest personalities and probably the two players that are most 'keyed in' to the way that Klopp wants his team to play. With them both out it is so much harder for us to adjust tactically 'on the fly'.

FWIW whilst I was impressed with Real tonight I didn't see anything so exceptional to suggest that if we turn up next week and play well we can't get the 2-0 we need to go through.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #508 on: Today at 02:11:04 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:59:55 am
That's the way the first half looked to me as well. It felt like we'd spent the last few days working on a game plan that for whatever reason just didn't work and then couldn't work a way around that till we got in for half time - after which we were much better but the damage was already done. In turn though I think that speaks to what we lose when both VVD and Henderson are out of the team - they are not just two of our best players but also two of the biggest personalities and probably the two players that are most 'keyed in' to the way that Klopp wants his team to play. With them both out it is so much harder for us to adjust tactically 'on the fly'.

FWIW whilst I was impressed with Real tonight I didn't see anything so exceptional to suggest that if we turn up next week and play well we can't get the 2-0 we need to go through.

Thats where the Keita sub is a dead giveaway if hes not injured.  For whatever reason he cant adjust well to a change in game state.  The debacle at Aston Villa is another good example where Keita was still pressing the CB way past it being obvious we had issues that needed a change in tactics.  Whatever Klopp sent him out to do was clearly not working but he wasnt going to stop doing it regardless of anything else.  So he had to haul him off. 


As far as Madrid, not sure what others are saying but theyre nothing better than good which I guess kind of describes us as well.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #509 on: Today at 02:36:27 am »
Thought we'd go out this round so had zero expectation and it's a nice place to be.  Not surprised or disappointed by the result given how rough this season has been.

One thing that did surprise me was how poor we were in that 1st half passing the ball, I don't think I've ever seen us pass that badly before, where we were literally passing it straight to Madrid players. 

I thought tactically we played right into Madrid's hands as well, but I'm tired of criticising Klopp for the way we set up and accept that this is the way we'll play whether we have our best CB's on the field or our makeshift options.

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #510 on: Today at 02:40:46 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:11:04 am


As far as Madrid, not sure what others are saying but theyre nothing better than good which I guess kind of describes us as well.

Madrid are far better than good.

They won La Liga last season and are the form team in Spain. Above all they are exceptional in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #511 on: Today at 05:14:42 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Not so sure about that buddy !!
Our recent history is against us, of course, and it may well be a bridge too far this time, but on the other hand this club can do wonderful and unexpected things, particularly when our backs are against the wall and everyone has written us off.

Think Mo needs to send out T-shirts to everyone...
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #512 on: Today at 05:23:14 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm

If Ox doesn't play at weekend then his career here is over. Origi etc we all know about.
:lmao

I mean...
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #513 on: Today at 05:23:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:40:46 am
Madrid are far better than good.

They won La Liga last season and are the form team in Spain. Above all they are exceptional in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

True but we gave them too much respect. Hopefully Marca will produce another story 'Que, Anfield'? Another 4-0 win will be nice.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #514 on: Today at 05:23:46 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:40:46 am
Madrid are far better than good.

They won La Liga last season and are the form team in Spain. Above all they are exceptional in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

This point should be emphasised.

Vinicius is also starting to look like a player at Madrid and he's still only 20, but enough about Madrid. 
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #515 on: Today at 05:26:40 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:00:21 am
You can tell in the first three minutes if we're winning a game nowadays.
I do kind of agree. We seem to be finding it tough to really change it up and increase intensity and drive and performance when needed. We sometimes manage it for a few minutes but can't seem to maintain it. The in-game performance curves tend to go one way only
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #516 on: Today at 05:37:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:16:58 am
Embarrassing, dreadful, pathetic, shocking, etc etc.  Pick any of your favorite negative adjectives you want and whos to argue it? 

Id put that down as the worst opening 45 minutes of the Klopp era.  Madrid played just as any bottom half PL team has over the last 18 months against us and we were so shocked that we couldnt play?  Could we give Kroos any more time to pick a pass?  Could Trent and Nat get any more torched by Vinicius? Its as if they had never played together on top of having no idea who they were playing.  Im honestly still stunned. 

You could put the boot in on any player but for me it was Zidane and his team making the choices that worked and Klopp/Ljinders/Kraweitz making all the wrong ones.  The Keita sub is about as damning as it gets.  Nobody is perfect and Id take Klopp over any other manager in the world but here him and his team got it about as wrong as possible and were lucky we even still have a chance.

This jeremiad misses out at least two crucial factors: 1) this is, as Al has said, the top of the tree. At this level we're facing exceptional sides. Sometimes they are just going to be better and they are going to win tactical and/or performance battles because they are bloody amazing sides rammed full of quality and experience. It's a bloody nose but those with something about them will take it and shrug and get up again to try again. That's the correct spirit to show.

And 2) people are forgetting the context of the season, and where we have been, which is down in the arse end of bad form and low confidence. Of course we all dreamed that everything would suddenly click and we'd suddenly be peak Klopp Liverpool again in the CL , but if it doesn't happen, and sadly it didn't in this game, then really we need to be a bit more philosophical about it, and a bit more dignified. Given the context of the season it's not really unexpected. Sure, we hoped for more, but in fact we transpired that we *only* played at the kind of levels we have been showing for months now. Disappointing but not Götterdämmerung
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #517 on: Today at 06:02:37 am »
I'm gonna suggest something that I would usually laugh at if someone else had posted it but drastic circumstances and all...

Fit 1000s of small screens on the Kop with supporters watching live on cam, as they've done in some other stadiums. Take it further and do a City and pump stadium noise into the ground and hope psychologically you have a positive effect on the players.

Is that as mad as it sounds? We'd probably (rightfully) be laughed at, but if it means going through to the semis and clinching top 4 then I couldn't give a fuck to be fair.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #518 on: Today at 06:15:15 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm
Get the first goal at Anfield and then its game on.

When was the last time we scored from a corner? Is there even any point us crossing it in directly?

TBF, I remember "THE" corner.. scored in the same competition against another Spanish team..
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #519 on: Today at 06:38:41 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:37:40 am
This jeremiad misses out at least two crucial factors: 1) this is, as Al has said, the top of the tree. At this level we're facing exceptional sides. Sometimes they are just going to be better and they are going to win tactical and/or performance battles because they are bloody amazing sides rammed full of quality and experience. It's a bloody nose but those with something about them will take it and shrug and get up again to try again. That's the correct spirit to show.

And 2) people are forgetting the context of the season, and where we have been, which is down in the arse end of bad form and low confidence. Of course we all dreamed that everything would suddenly click and we'd suddenly be peak Klopp Liverpool again in the CL , but if it doesn't happen, and sadly it didn't in this game, then really we need to be a bit more philosophical about it, and a bit more dignified. Given the context of the season it's not really unexpected. Sure, we hoped for more, but in fact we transpired that we *only* played at the kind of levels we have been showing for months now. Disappointing but not Götterdämmerung

Both teams were and have been dealing with issues but lets not beat around the bush here.  We were the betting and stats favorite in this tie because we for all our issues have still performed way better than them.  Thats not a fluke.  I have no idea what Al is saying nor do I care.  The first 45 minutes was shocking unless your Alaves, who beat them I might add, so Id love to hear which other 45 minutes ranked worse for you in the Klopp era.

For #2, I have no idea what your talking about.  I think most posters are hoping we can turn it around.  We did get the away goal regardless of what our performance deserved.
