It really has upset me the way we seemed to approach this game. Getting tactically outdone or beaten by better players is understandable. Being outfought, being so careless with the ball is unforgivable. We played as if this was our first big match and we didn't know how to handle it. Motivation should've been sky high and we should've been in their faces from the first minute. Did we press them even once? The only time we strung 3 passes together is when they dropped back and intentionally let us have the ball.



I'm glad Jurgen called it right in the interview, the goals we conceded were bad and mostly the fault of an inexperienced back line but it was the rest of the play (esp 1st half) that was the big issue.



Glad we got the goal back, but we did throw it away somewhat. Last few mins were frustrating esp injury time, no1 seems to know what to do with the ball.



Don't think Mane helped himself, he fell over so many times it's hard to know when he is being fouled or not. Needs to be stronger else we simply can't contribute. He was deffo fouled before their goal but I guess we got away with one as well on the edge of our area.



Need a miracle, can be done if we turn up but I'm not sure the desire is there from enough of the players.