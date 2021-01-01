Poll

There can only be one winner

deFacto
4 (26.7%)
Max Powers
11 (73.3%)

Total Members Voted: 15

Voting closed: Today at 02:36:20 am

T.O. Elimination Match 2  (Read 417 times)

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
T.O. Elimination Match 2
« on: Yesterday at 02:36:20 am »
deFacto





Max Powers


deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:09:02 pm »
Max how many wives do you have?
Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:16:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:09:02 pm
Max how many wives do you have?

I am fully single to be honest. I dont whose wives are voting for my team.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,398
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:19:11 pm »
Good to see you back in the drafting world Maxwell.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,944
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:33:31 pm »
Yeah I went for Max

Both good teams to be fair, but too many 'need to google as I have no idea who they are's in defactos team
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:36:59 pm »
Went with DeFacto. Silooy at right back swung it.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:36:59 pm
Went with DeFacto. Silooy at right back swung it.

Always felt that you were a true genius
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:45:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm
Always felt that you were a true genius

The only player I think you could have justifiably picked ahead of him was Kromkamp.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:46:41 pm »
DeFacto more outstanding individuals, Max with a better overall XI potentially.

I do however, refuse to vote against O Fenomeno. Max also has good wingers and decent defenders.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:45:49 pm
The only player I think you could have justifiably picked ahead of him was Kromkamp.

It was a tough decision
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:46:41 pm
DeFacto more outstanding individuals, Max with a better overall XI potentially.

I do however, refuse to vote against O Fenomeno. Max also has good wingers and decent defenders.
Ah the nasty things Ronaldo would do to Hyypia
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm
It was a tough decision
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,115
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:40:29 pm »
My man Max doing the business.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,600
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.

I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,944
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm
I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.

I was pretty tempted to go cheesy near the end and just pick not very good Liverpool players like Kromkamp, Meijer or Westerveld
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm
I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.
Towards the end I was reduced to looking at a wiki list of all the players the Dutch have capped in the last 30 years - I did see Erik Meijer pop up with a solitary cap  ;D

Ronaldo at 18 was better than Mbappe at the same age.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.

Bar the few obvious ones, the Dutch don't produce quality fullbacks [they haven't in the last 20 years]
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm
Towards the end I was reduced to looking at a wiki list of all the players the Dutch have capped in the last 30 years - I did see Erik Meijer pop up with a solitary cap  ;D

Ronaldo at 18 was better than Mbappe at the same age.

Ronaldo went to PSV at 17, and by the time he was 18, he scored 54 goals in 57 matches and got his move to Barca  ;D [then scored 47 in 49 matches for them] and I will never ever understand why Barca sold him [even though Inter paid good money at the time]
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:56:49 pm
Bar the few obvious ones, the Dutch don't produce quality fullbacks [they haven't in the last 20 years]
That's why I went Van Bronckhorst early, I could justifiably repurpose him as a left back rather than a midfielder if I couldn't get another decent one. Just a shame my other picks weren't as versatile.

There's a paucity of good defenders in general from the Dutch, relative to just how many amazing players they've produced for a country with a small-middling population.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm
Ronaldo went to PSV at 17, and by the time he was 18, he scored 54 goals in 57 matches and got his move to Barca  ;D [then scored 47 in 49 matches for them] and I will never ever understand why Barca sold him [even though Inter paid good money at the time]
Probably the only ever footballer I've seen where I couldn't get my head round how he played the game and one of the very few who could make quality defenders look absolutely shit. I suppose £30m at the time would be like today's £100m+ transfers?

I think I remember the issue was that a few individuals within the club who were meant to renegotiate his contract (trying to tie him down to an 8 year deal up to 2006 at the time) offered him some insane deal that the solicitors and financial directors then baulked at and tried to limit the terms and money on offer. Ronaldo's reps then said they wouldn't deal with Barca again. So it was a case of having to sell him at his release clause rather than lose him on a bosman a year or two later. Probably not that dissimilar, relatively, to what they did give Messi years later.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:00:40 pm
That's why I went Van Bronckhorst early, I could justifiably repurpose him as a left back rather than a midfielder if I couldn't get another decent one. Just a shame my other picks weren't as versatile.

There's a paucity of good defenders in general from the Dutch, relative to just how many amazing players they've produced for a country with a small-middling population.Probably the only ever footballer I've seen where I couldn't get my head round how he played the game and one of the very few who could make quality defenders look absolutely shit. I suppose £30m at the time would be like today's £100m+ transfers?

I think I remember the issue was that a few individuals within the club who were meant to renegotiate his contract (trying to tie him down to an 8 year deal up to 2006 at the time) offered him some insane deal that the solicitors and financial directors then baulked at and tried to limit the terms and money on offer. Ronaldo's reps then said they wouldn't deal with Barca again. So it was a case of having to sell him at his release clause rather than lose him on a bosman a year or two later. Probably not that dissimilar, relatively, to what they did give Messi years later.

Yeah huge deal at the time. His dribbling ability and the speed he played at, was spectacular and when he went to Italy he made the best defenders in the history in the game look average. What a shame for both him and Inter, that he only really got 1 or 2 full seasons there and then spent 3 years with knee injuries. It's a miracle he came back when he did, and still performed at a high level for several years following that.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:25:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
Yeah huge deal at the time. His dribbling ability and the speed he played at, was spectacular and when he went to Italy he made the best defenders in the history in the game look average. What a shame for both him and Inter, that he only really got 1 or 2 full seasons there and then spent 3 years with knee injuries. It's a miracle he came back when he did, and still performed at a high level for several years following that.
Yeah I watched a video of his hattrick at Old Trafford in 2002/3 (was it?) recently and you can tell he'd lost much of the pace, but was still legitimately a World Class forward despite being a shadow of his former self. I think that's a mark of just how good he was. Before his first bad injury at Inter, he was developing his game even further, starting to score free kicks, assist more, work on his build up play. He just was getting more well rounded and he was essentially unplayable.

I used to look at the transfer fees thrown around in Italy around that time and just think they were living on another planet. I didn't think I'd ever see Liverpool spend £75m on a player in my lifetime! 
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm »
Is that Sydney Jongbloed in goal Max?
Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm
Is that Sydney Jongbloed in goal Max?

 :D

With Hyypia and Virgil in front, even Sydney should have no problem keeping a clean sheet.
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,019
  • JFT96
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:33:31 pm
Yeah I went for Max

Both good teams to be fair, but too many 'need to google as I have no idea who they are's in defactos team

It probably doesn't help him having a the Manure brothers in central midfield, a Blind CB, Poor at left back, and Schit on the wing.
Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,496
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Easy one for me this.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,352
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:21:20 am »
Congrats Max
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,261
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:16:23 am »
Team  Van, in part voted for Max because his lot had a defender not at all fazed by any Phenomeno opponent.😆
