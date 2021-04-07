Bar the few obvious ones, the Dutch don't produce quality fullbacks [they haven't in the last 20 years]



Ronaldo went to PSV at 17, and by the time he was 18, he scored 54 goals in 57 matches and got his move to Barca [then scored 47 in 49 matches for them] and I will never ever understand why Barca sold him [even though Inter paid good money at the time]



That's why I went Van Bronckhorst early, I could justifiably repurpose him as a left back rather than a midfielder if I couldn't get another decent one. Just a shame my other picks weren't as versatile.There's a paucity of good defenders in general from the Dutch, relative to just how many amazing players they've produced for a country with a small-middling population.Probably the only ever footballer I've seen where I couldn't get my head round how he played the game and one of the very few who could make quality defenders look absolutely shit. I suppose £30m at the time would be like today's £100m+ transfers?I think I remember the issue was that a few individuals within the club who were meant to renegotiate his contract (trying to tie him down to an 8 year deal up to 2006 at the time) offered him some insane deal that the solicitors and financial directors then baulked at and tried to limit the terms and money on offer. Ronaldo's reps then said they wouldn't deal with Barca again. So it was a case of having to sell him at his release clause rather than lose him on a bosman a year or two later. Probably not that dissimilar, relatively, to what they did give Messi years later.