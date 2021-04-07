Total Members Voted: 12
Voting closes: April 7, 2021, 02:36:20 am
Max how many wives do you have?
Went with DeFacto. Silooy at right back swung it.
Always felt that you were a true genius
The only player I think you could have justifiably picked ahead of him was Kromkamp.
DeFacto more outstanding individuals, Max with a better overall XI potentially.I do however, refuse to vote against O Fenomeno. Max also has good wingers and decent defenders.
It was a tough decision
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.
I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]