Poll

There can only be one winner

deFacto
4 (33.3%)
Max Powers
8 (66.7%)

Total Members Voted: 12

Voting closes: April 7, 2021, 02:36:20 am

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: T.O. Elimination Match 2  (Read 242 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
T.O. Elimination Match 2
« on: Today at 02:36:20 am »
deFacto





Max Powers


Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:09:02 pm »
Max how many wives do you have?
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:16:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:09:02 pm
Max how many wives do you have?

I am fully single to be honest. I dont whose wives are voting for my team.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,396
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm »
Good to see you back in the drafting world Maxwell.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,928
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm »
Yeah I went for Max

Both good teams to be fair, but too many 'need to google as I have no idea who they are's in defactos team
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,594
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:36:59 pm »
Went with DeFacto. Silooy at right back swung it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:36:59 pm
Went with DeFacto. Silooy at right back swung it.

Always felt that you were a true genius
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,594
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:45:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:41:57 pm
Always felt that you were a true genius

The only player I think you could have justifiably picked ahead of him was Kromkamp.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,252
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:46:41 pm »
DeFacto more outstanding individuals, Max with a better overall XI potentially.

I do however, refuse to vote against O Fenomeno. Max also has good wingers and decent defenders.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:45:49 pm
The only player I think you could have justifiably picked ahead of him was Kromkamp.

It was a tough decision
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:46:41 pm
DeFacto more outstanding individuals, Max with a better overall XI potentially.

I do however, refuse to vote against O Fenomeno. Max also has good wingers and decent defenders.
Ah the nasty things Ronaldo would do to Hyypia
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,252
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:29:16 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:47:30 pm
It was a tough decision
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:40:29 pm »
My man Max doing the business.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,594
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:29:16 pm
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.

I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,928
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:44:59 pm
I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.

I was pretty tempted to go cheesy near the end and just pick not very good Liverpool players like Kromkamp, Meijer or Westerveld
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,252
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:44:59 pm
I reckon Mad Erik would have been picked up front if we had had an extra round.
Towards the end I was reduced to looking at a wiki list of all the players the Dutch have capped in the last 30 years - I did see Erik Meijer pop up with a solitary cap  ;D

Ronaldo at 18 was better than Mbappe at the same age.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,332
Re: T.O. Elimination Match 2
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:29:16 pm
We laugh but I actually almost went Kromkamp over Janmaat. That's what you get when you leave RB to your 11th pick.

Bar the few obvious ones, the Dutch don't produce quality fullbacks [they haven't in the last 20 years]
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 