Haven't been at all impressed with anything from Real in Europe this season, think if we impose our game on them we should win this comfortably.



Not that it matters for much tonight but they were quite fortunate to make it out of the groups. Shaktar beat them twice if I remember correctly, they definitely won in Spain. I remember Gladbach were cruising against them too, until they conceded twice at the end. It's clearly not the Madrid side of 4 or 5 years ago but I'm still wary of their very good midfield and the likes of Benzema and Asensio. Whatever the result is I just hope we can get a couple of goals because with a few key men out we have a great chance of doing so. Zidane will be the happiest man in the world tonight if we pass up the chance to get an away goal.