Imagine how Nat Phillips must be feeling...



He looked like being sold before the season started and last season played in the German 2nd Division (admittedly he helped his team get promoted). Now he is playing against Real Madrid in a Champions League quarter final. And could possibly even end up in Istanbul..... What a rise.



It's similar for Kabak too. Goes from playing the first half of the season for an absolutely basket case of a team almost certainly headed for relegation, to a Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid.



Just shows that anything can happen in football. It's a massive game for these two and their performances could be the making or breaking of us in this tie. I know that Kabak has played Internationals but UCL is another step up again. Hopefully they shower themselves in glory.



I think many are underestimating RM. I know they have lost a lot of quality players and have a couple of injuries to big players, but they are still a very good side who must be respected immensely. Like it or not, this is a Champions League quarter final and it's the best 8 teams in Europe left pretty much. Even Porto knocked Juventus out and will be no pushover for the Plastics.



I think Jurgen will go with our standard team for the big games. Thiago takes Hendo's spot and obviously the back five picks itself. Gini and Fabs in midfield as well. That means that Bobby probably starts with Jota to come on after 60-65 minutes. The only deviation to that is that Jurgen thinks Bobby may be tired after Sunday's game (after recovering from injury only last week) and needs more recovery time.



Whatever happens, I have a feeling this tie will not be dull.