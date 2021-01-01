« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away  (Read 4696 times)

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:25:58 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 12:22:55 am
Suspect Klopp will go with.....

                    Freddie

Trent      Ozan   Bolton-Baresi     Robbo

                      Fab

           Thiago        Wijnaldum

Mo                Bobby          Sadio


Don't think he'll start with Diogo, suspect he'll come on circa 65 mins
and get the third goal 😁
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • Born and Bred
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:31:48 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:25:58 am
and get the third goal 😁

Yes and the first of his hat-trick  ;)
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:39:26 am »
Must be part of Klopp that's tempted to go with Firmino in the 10 behind Jota, Mane, and Salah. Thiago and Fabinho are best suited to being the 2. But struggle to see Klopp not going with Gini and Firmino in a big away game like this but leaving Jota out also seems impossible. At least we have some positive selection headaches for once!
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 12:31:48 am
Yes and the first of his hat-trick  ;)
Bolton Baresi 😄, he deserves to win something this season would love to see it happen.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:55:08 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:15:28 am
I'd like to see this lineup:

Alisson

Trent
Phillips
Kabak
Dossena

Fabinho
Thiago
Benayoun

Mane
Salah
Firmino

YNWA :scarf

Barney Rubble on the bench   ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  • JFT 96
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:07:58 am »
Expect Real to be absolute shit-houses to the highest degree. They will pull out all the stops. Diving, snide fouls, talking shite, the lot.

We've seen it enough recently and I hope we are ready for it this time. They'll defo target the inexperience of Kabak and Phillips and try get one of them sent off. Look out for Benzema falling over holding his face every time he goes up and loses a header. Getting back up and throwing an imaginary elbow type gesture.

As is always the case with the likes of Real, Barca, Atletico and PSG, they will cheat like fuck. The ref really needs to have a pair of balls.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:12:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:07:58 am
Expect Real to be absolute shit-houses to the highest degree. They will pull out all the stops. Diving, snide fouls, talking shite, the lot.

We've seen it enough recently and I hope we are ready for it this time. They'll defo target the inexperience of Kabak and Phillips and try get one of them sent off. Look out for Benzema falling over holding his face every time he goes up and loses a header. Getting back up and throwing an imaginary elbow type gesture.

As is always the case with the likes of Real, Barca, Atletico and PSG, they will cheat like fuck. The ref really needs to have a pair of balls.
if it's one thing Real know it's how to win in Europe, I think think the refs we have seen in European games have been pretty good and have seen it all before so I would be hopeful that they won't fall for it.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:30:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm
Hopefully Real will be the type of team that plays into our hands by attacking us, like Leipzig did. No reason at all why we cant beat them. Id play Jota in the middle of Salah and Mané. Thiago , Fab and Gini in midfield. The back 5 picks itself now I reckon. I do wonder how brave Klopp is feeling tho. Will he go with the front 4 with Firmino in?

It's fuck all to do with how 'brave' the boss is feeling. He's got balls of steel if you haven't noticed. It's about winning over two legs of football against probably the best exponents of it ever. Thing is, we're not bad at it either...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:45:12 am »
Think were the better team but Benzema vs. Kabak/Nat is a worry.  Hope they prove me wrong as I think it will decide the tie.
Logged

Online redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:52:01 am »
Imagine how Nat Phillips must be feeling...

He looked like being sold before the season started and last season played in the German 2nd Division (admittedly he helped his team get promoted). Now he is playing against Real Madrid in a Champions League quarter final. And could possibly even end up in Istanbul..... What a rise.

It's similar for Kabak too. Goes from playing the first half of the season for an absolutely basket case of a team almost certainly headed for relegation, to a Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid.

Just shows that anything can happen in football. It's a massive game for these two and their performances could be the making or breaking of us in this tie. I know that Kabak has played Internationals but UCL is another step up again. Hopefully they shower themselves in glory.

I think many are underestimating RM. I know they have lost a lot of quality players and have a couple of injuries to big players, but they are still a very good side who must be respected immensely. Like it or not, this is a Champions League quarter final and it's the best 8 teams in Europe left pretty much. Even Porto knocked Juventus out and will be no pushover for the Plastics.

I think Jurgen will go with our standard team for the big games. Thiago takes Hendo's spot and obviously the back five picks itself. Gini and Fabs in midfield as well. That means that Bobby probably starts with Jota to come on after 60-65 minutes. The only deviation to that is that Jurgen thinks Bobby may be tired after Sunday's game (after recovering from injury only last week) and needs more recovery time.

Whatever happens, I have a feeling this tie will not be dull.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:48:12 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:45:12 am
Think were the better team but Benzema vs. Kabak/Nat is a worry.  Hope they prove me wrong as I think it will decide the tie.

Well hes great technically if he can get the half yard and hes smart and experienced but i think they match up fine. Better than some speed merchant with the same footwork. Also hes hopefully never gonna get or get to the ball anyway.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 