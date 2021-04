Almost the same team that started the Arsenal game, with Gini in place of Milner. I don't think Jota plays in place of Bobby, as Bobby still has the ability to pull strings, especially against an aged/leggy defense. If Jota starts then it will be as part of a four-pronged attack with Fabinho and Thiago as the two sitting midfielders.



I think we will smother them similar to how we did to Arsenal and come back with an away goal. Going for a 1-0 great European Cup away performance by the lads!