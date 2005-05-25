« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away  (Read 1106 times)

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« on: Today at 06:57:44 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Not seen a thread and as it is tomorrow night will start one off. We do know Felix Brych is the referee. Good start there!
We know Ramos and Hazard are out for them and possibly a couple of others. They beat Eibar 2-0 at the weekend with Benzema scoring again.
They have, so I heard on TAW, lost 7 of their last 10 CL matches when they dont have Ramos. This alone made me go for an LFC away win in my acca.
Over the last two seasons I used to use the analogy of a boa constrictor in the way we played, squeezing the other team to death, penning them in their own half, dominating and winning. I saw the snake again on Saturday away at Arsenal and it is a combination of the press8 g of the front three and Fabinho around the half way line with busy other midfielders and high full backs completing the suffocation.
If we can impose ourselves on them this will be a massive achievement with their ageing but technically excellent midfielders.
Salah will be up for this, Gini has been kept back for it and will be firing. Key questions are who has the third midfield slot and who of the front three start.
My guess is Keita in midfield and Bobby to start with Mo and Jota with Mane the one to provide impact from the bench.
Thoughts?
A narrow away win for me and Salah on the scoresheet is my prediction.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:15:28 am »
I'd like to see this lineup:

Alisson

Trent
Phillips
Kabak
Dossena

Fabinho
Thiago
Benayoun

Mane
Salah
Firmino

YNWA :scarf
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
Real to me are an utterly despicable club.

Every dealing I've had with them has been negative, from interaction with "fans" to the obvious shithousery of the way they conduct their business and of course, on-field antics. (Ramos especially being the latest example of this)

Arrogant, blase and downright unlikable in all areas. Think they can do what they want (Barca the same) and fuck all the rest. Loathesome.

Got to be honest and say that losing to these is more unthinkable and unpalatable than losing to City would be.

No matter how - just win. We have the team to do so and the motivation. Just make it happen.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:04:20 am »
Let's be having these on toast. There for the taking I reckon. And we battered Arsenal who while only Arsenal is a good start
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,979
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:22:01 am »
Hazard may make the bench .
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:23:42 am »
Time to exorcise those Demons from Kiev.

I've been comfortable about this tie for weeks, settled team, pressing is back and we are in that part of the season now where under Klopp's reign we go into locked in red machine mode.

0-2 Salah (2).

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,194
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:25:07 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:22:01 am
Hazard may make the bench .

Hope theyve reinforced it.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:00:03 am »
Nice one Roger. Fucking hell this is what its all about.
European cup Quarter final against Real Madrid.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,274
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »
Puta de la madre Real. Lets hope for a performance that turns all their bocadillos soggy
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,188
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:12:25 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:00:03 am
Nice one Roger. Fucking hell this is what its all about.
European cup Quarter final against Real Madrid.

19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.

Shame there are no fans in, what a night this was, we could have scored 10 only for Casillas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo</a>
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,244
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:14:59 am »
Jota and Gini in for Milner and Bobby is what I'd go for but think Bobby will start and can't see Klopp going with 4 attackers away in 3Europe. We just look completely stale in attack without Jota at the minute.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,586
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:19:29 am »
Nice one Roger, I'd like to see Keita start tomorrow too, I get so frustrated when he gets injured because he's been so good when he has been on the pitch and would be exactly the player I'd pick to play alongside Fabinho and Thiago tomorrow.

Oh and Phillips will have Benzema for breakfast :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,586
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:25 am
19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.

Shame there are no fans in, what a night this was, we could have scored 10 only for Casillas

Nice one, great memories of that era under Rafa :)

And just for completeness' sake:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qi0XgBaUhYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qi0XgBaUhYE</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,110
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:36:31 am »
Lets batter these!
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
So I'm guessing Real will have to load their midfield since they don't have any forwards of quality other than Benzema (no Ronaldo, Bale, Hazard). Plus the legs are older so they can't afford the midfield to be overrun when out of possession. Finally, with no Ramos (or even with him) there needs to be some serious midfield cover to double up on Salah (red hot revenge mission), Jota (GOAT) and even Mane who will be a nuisance with his dribbling, needing two to stop him.

The only danger I can think of is Modric and Kroos having too much time on the ball, which means they can pick out Benzema. And this may be exclusively what Fab and Gini will be tasked to stop. That leaves one midfielder to offer us quality, and that surely has to be Keita.

Are the Madrid fullbacks likely to cause us any trouble? Will they risk forays forward at the risk of conceding precious away goals?
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:05:19 am »
It's all setting in now. The sun shining well into the evening, the weather getting much nicer. Champions League knockout football. Feels like these are the moments we live for. Unfortunately the occasion has nothing on what it would be like under normal circumstances, but it's still a big moment for us. Just imagine what next week would have been like, especially if we'd have gone to Madrid and got a good score  :( :butt

We need to score here. I'd probably take one if you offered it to me now, but I think we can get a couple if we really turn up. I don't expect us to win in Madrid, I think they'll be more than happy to try and keep the game under their control and look to score first, then see the game out. They're really good at that. It'd be a bit of a disaster if they come away from this having won by more than a goal. I actually think we'll get a score draw here, which would be a nice result. As unfortunate as it is that we're missing our three main centre halves, we know that Madrid are weaker all over the pitch than they were 3 years ago. They have a few players who are getting on now, Modric, Benzema, Marcelo, all well into their thirties, and this may represent the last really great chance they have to win it again. Game by game and all, but I'm convinced whoever wins this tie will play the final. I think both sides will have been relatively happy with this draw when it was made. I know these won 4 in 5 years, but make no mistakes, the last few years we've been a far better side, and I think even with our injuries and relatively poor form, that if both teams played to their best, we'd win this time around. That said, I expect nothing from the referees, playing against these is like being a man down, although I do believe we can rise above it.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:09:37 am »
I'd very much doubt Keita starts. Surely Fabinho, Gini and Thiago in the midfield?

The only choice really that I see is what to do with Jota? Does he start him, or bring him on for impact as a sub?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,577
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:11:03 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:22:01 am
Hazard may make the bench .
It's good to have some practical skills to fall back on
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,577
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:25 am
19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.

Shame there are no fans in, what a night this was, we could have scored 10 only for Casillas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo</a>
What a night that was. Masch at the end there. Getting a bit emotional here
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:25 am
19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.
Do Real's first 5 Franco European cups count? Those were the days when Hibernan were getting to the semis, and the tournament was so unbalanced that teams were winning by double digits. They're on 8 cups in my book, and if we win this year, then we're one behind  ;)

I've always thought of Real Madrid as the ultimate ego club - their players, fans, managers, and owners often epitomising the arrogance of modern football and greed. No player represents the DNA of the club more than Ramos - a talented but arrogant bully who plays the game without any class or conscience whilst pleading impunity. It's no coincidence that many of the players with the biggest egos (and who split opinions amongst fans) end up there - including the long list of galacticos, epitomised by Luis Figo making the unthinkable decision (at the time) to join from Barcelona. Ronaldo was the biggest ego of them all, but there are so many others from Gareth Bale to Eden Hazard that go to that club for the attention and glamour as much as the chance of winning things. However, for me they're not quite in the bracket of despicable clubs like City, Chelsea and PSG, and at least they have pedigree and a rich European history (and 8 European cups..).

This is a great time to be playing them - we're getting some rhythm and key players back to form, and although we're pushing for top 4, we're are not in a title race like they are. They're in with a shout of a domestic title - more than other seasons where they've given up to focus on Europe, and that might help us. No Ramos is a big deal for them - for all his faults, he's a vocal leader who often sets the tone for their games (and also pops up with late goals). At least it removes the disappointment I felt that he wouldn't get to feel the heat of Anfield - imagine us having a full stadium and finding out he's not playing. Hazard might be back, but has had a terrible season of injuries and I don't think he's anywhere near the threat he was. Benzema continues to score but he's no Ronaldo, and no doubt Fabinho will make it a tough night for him. For the first time in years, I don't think they have a single player that you'd consider a big threat to be feared.

There's plenty of sub-plots left over from the game in Kiev, and everyone who played that night will be motivated to get revenge. Even Thiago will no doubt be fired up given his previous Barcelona connections - apparently that Classico rivalry never really goes away. Their arrogance also makes them a very satisfying club to beat - in a different way to the satisfaction of beating a Bayern or a Juventus.

I'd go with Alisson, Trent, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Jota, Salah
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
Two changes for me, Gini for Milner and Jota for Bobby.  These arent the team they where but theyll still be a tough side to beat and expect all the usual shithousery from them throwing themselves on the floor whenever anyone even yawns in their direction.   

Think its four clean sheets in a row with Hansen and Lawrenson I mean Kabak and Phillips starting together so another one please tomorrow night lads although Ive got a sneaky feeling the score will be a reverse of the final from 3 years ago.  3-1 to the mighty reds. 
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,979
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
The royalties of European football take to the ring once more , 19 times champions combined.

The 1/4 final v Real Madrid will take place at the Castilla's Alfredo Di Stefano ground on April 6, rather than the Bernabeu .

Ramos is out and Hazard may make the bench at best .

Revenge will hopefully be the outcome with no Bale Ramos or Ronaldo for Madrid seems a huge hole in their side .

Van dyke and Gomez is a big loss for us but the the pairing off Kabak and Philips has looked good and more settled over the last 2/3 games.
Plus the biggest plus is it moves one of the best all round midfielders in Fabinho back into the middle of the park.


Madrid form looks good on paper no defeats in 11 with 9 wins and two draws .
Theyve still so many good players once if on form will be a handful for any side, so a special mention to a player Ive always highly rated in Benzema with 18 goals and 6 assists this season but getting on at 33.

Expecting like at the weekend v Eibar to go 3421
with Benzema leading the line and two wing backs over lapping their midfield , probably Vazquez and Marcelo.


V

.......................Ali

Trent ......Kabak....Philips......Robertson

..................Fabinho

..........Thiago....Wijnaldum

.....Mane......Firmino....Salah


Cant see us going with Jota and the above front 3 away to Madrid .
Personally Id start Jota for Bobby if not going with all 4.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:06 am by rocco »
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:47:39 am »
Gini and Jota for Milner and Mane
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 