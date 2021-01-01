« previous next »
Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away

Offline RogerTheRed

Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« on: Today at 06:57:44 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Not seen a thread and as it is tomorrow night will start one off. We do know Felix Brych is the referee. Good start there!
We know Ramos and Hazard are out for them and possibly a couple of others. They beat Eibar 2-0 at the weekend with Benzema scoring again.
They have, so I heard on TAW, lost 7 of their last 10 CL matches when they dont have Ramos. This alone made me go for an LFC away win in my acca.
Over the last two seasons I used to use the analogy of a boa constrictor in the way we played, squeezing the other team to death, penning them in their own half, dominating and winning. I saw the snake again on Saturday away at Arsenal and it is a combination of the press8 g of the front three and Fabinho around the half way line with busy other midfielders and high full backs completing the suffocation.
If we can impose ourselves on them this will be a massive achievement with their ageing but technically excellent midfielders.
Salah will be up for this, Gini has been kept back for it and will be firing. Key questions are who has the third midfield slot and who of the front three start.
My guess is Keita in midfield and Bobby to start with Mo and Jota with Mane the one to provide impact from the bench.
Thoughts?
A narrow away win for me and Salah on the scoresheet is my prediction.
aw1991

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:15:28 am »
I'd like to see this lineup:

Alisson

Trent
Phillips
Kabak
Dossena

Fabinho
Thiago
Benayoun

Mane
Salah
Firmino

YNWA :scarf
Kennys from heaven

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
Real to me are an utterly despicable club.

Every dealing I've had with them has been negative, from interaction with "fans" to the obvious shithousery of the way they conduct their business and of course, on-field antics. (Ramos especially being the latest example of this)

Arrogant, blase and downright unlikable in all areas. Think they can do what they want (Barca the same) and fuck all the rest. Loathesome.

Got to be honest and say that losing to these is more unthinkable and unpalatable than losing to City would be.

No matter how - just win. We have the team to do so and the motivation. Just make it happen.
ToneLa

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:04:20 am »
Let's be having these on toast. There for the taking I reckon. And we battered Arsenal who while only Arsenal is a good start
rocco

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:22:01 am »
Hazard may make the bench .
RedSince86

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:23:42 am »
Time to exorcise those Demons from Kiev.

I've been comfortable about this tie for weeks, settled team, pressing is back and we are in that part of the season now where under Klopp's reign we go into locked in red machine mode.

0-2 Salah (2).

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:25:07 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:22:01 am
Hazard may make the bench .

Hope theyve reinforced it.
kavah

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:00:03 am »
Nice one Roger. Fucking hell this is what its all about.
European cup Quarter final against Real Madrid.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »
Puta de la madre Real. Lets hope for a performance that turns all their bocadillos soggy
rob1966

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:12:25 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:00:03 am
Nice one Roger. Fucking hell this is what its all about.
European cup Quarter final against Real Madrid.

19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.

Shame there are no fans in, what a night this was, we could have scored 10 only for Casillas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo</a>
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:14:59 am »
Jota and Gini in for Milner and Bobby is what I'd go for but think Bobby will start and can't see Klopp going with 4 attackers away in 3Europe. We just look completely stale in attack without Jota at the minute.
Hazell

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:19:29 am »
Nice one Roger, I'd like to see Keita start tomorrow too, I get so frustrated when he gets injured because he's been so good when he has been on the pitch and would be exactly the player I'd pick to play alongside Fabinho and Thiago tomorrow.

Oh and Phillips will have Benzema for breakfast :)
Hazell

Re: Champions League QF first leg. Real Madrid away
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:25 am
19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.

Shame there are no fans in, what a night this was, we could have scored 10 only for Casillas

Nice one, great memories of that era under Rafa :)

And just for completeness' sake:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qi0XgBaUhYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qi0XgBaUhYE</a>
