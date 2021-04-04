Poll

3 way battle

Sarge
9 (47.4%)
Lastrador
5 (26.3%)
Lobo
5 (26.3%)

Total Members Voted: 19

Voting closed: Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm

Author Topic: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1  (Read 304 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« on: April 4, 2021, 11:53:58 pm »
Sarge




Lastrador




Lobo

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:34:25 am »
3 Very good teams....
Online Sarge

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:56:38 pm »
Thought match up but I know who is the best ;D
Offline Djozer

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:59:27 pm »
Tough, this one. Possibly Sarge cos I like how his attack has shaped up, but really tough.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:08:25 pm »
The winner gets a schmoke and a pancake
Online Sarge

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:08:25 pm
The winner gets a schmoke and a pancake

Was in Amsterdam 2 years ago and you could smell it everywhere and not the pancakes
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:15:57 pm »
How is that Ruud Geels not more famous? His goal scoring record is rickydiculous
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:33:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:08:25 pm
The winner gets a schmoke and a pancake



Ron Vlaar please pick up the white courtesy phone... Ron Vlaar


Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:34:17 pm »
Bump
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm »
Good teams all. Gonna have to go Sarge - one of the best attacks in the draft alongside a quality midfield and a reasonable defence.
Online Sarge

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
Good teams all. Gonna have to go Sarge - one of the best attacks in the draft alongside a quality midfield and a reasonable defence.

Did you click the right button ;D
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:35:23 pm
Did you click the right button ;D

If he voted for you then clearly not!
Online Sarge

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:42:38 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:37:13 pm
If he voted for you then clearly not!

;D

Was asking because my count did not go up.
Offline Elzar

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm »
I went Sarge, his system works best and players have the edge.
Online Sarge

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm
I went Sarge, his system works best and players have the edge.

Why thanks you kindy. My first two pick were Neeskens and Seedorf, its a nice base to work off.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Total Oranje Elimination Match 1
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm »
Sarge got his wives
