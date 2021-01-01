Fantastic win last night. In fairness, Arsenal were utterly rancid, but that doesn't take away from how much like the Liverpool of last season we looked, particularly in the second half. When Milner missed that golden opportunity in the 1st half, I did fear that this may be yet another repeat of a sucker-punch 1-0 defeat, but our 2nd half performance was exceptional, and it was satisfying to put a team like Arsenal to the sword in such a convincing manner.
Obviously Jota will receive all the praise, but special shout outs to Fabinho (the best DM in the world if you ask me), Trent (get fucked Southgate), Kabak and Phillips. Kabak in particular is starting to look more and more of a steal at £18 million, and I hope we make the deal permanent, regardless of whether or not we sign Konate too.