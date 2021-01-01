« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo  (Read 10105 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:15:12 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:56:27 am
No question that Neville is a ma-husive c*nt but I'll give him credit for making comments on his respect for how Mane stays on his feet whenever he can.

It has been commented about at length how the media like to portray our forwards as going down easy so was nice to hear someone, especially someone who doesn't like us, give credit where it is due.

you're right - he is a massive c*nt but don't be fooled...

by saying 'he stays on his feet whenever he can' is still taking a dig at mo

neville only says what's in front of him most of the time - he ain't a genius, it's obvious

but he HATED our club and our fans when he played and he stirred up the shit every single time he could - now he has a wage packet to think about so he can't afford to lose his 'job' being that nasty again

carra - i dont know what went wrong with him

i think he's from the lane in bootle and i think he has some dodgy mates so being a bit of a scal was always part of him BUT when he spat at that fan that was going WAY too far

back to the result - fucking great! arsenal were shite but we got 3 and could've had more

just the type of game to take us into the first semi

brill


Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:08:29 am »
Well in Jürgen and the players. We look like LFC again just in time for the business end of the season. Did the England manager sting Trent into action? Dont really care, hes been playing himself back into form anyway, but if there was a bit of extra proving a point  there then all well and good, and who could really blame him. Thanks for keeping his legs fresh for us Southgate.

I was starting to feel a bit worried that wed seen this story before, dominating with no reward, then on came Jota. What a signing hes been, not much sign of rustiness after his long lay off. Love his attitude (and his goals).

Great performances all over the pitch. Bring on Real.

Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,694
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:23:06 am »
We have tended to struggle in February under Jurgen (and Jan to some extent) but in recent seasons have still managed to grind out results, although most of the points we dropped in 18/19 were in that period.

What we have done is finished well in seasons, although last season the title was already won so we didn't have to go flat out. Hopefully we can be solid from here on in and get minimal distractions from internationals, covid, injuries, bent officials etc.

Need to do all we can to ensure CL next season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
Maximum of 13 games remaining and team looking a lot better all round.  Arsenal were shite but you have to beat the crap teams and that is something we have struggled with.  Get a decent result on Tuesday then beat Villa and we will be set up nicely for the run in. Hopefully Hendo will play a part.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,565
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:37:23 am »
Incredible performance by the side against a decent team.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #365 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Fantastic win last night. In fairness, Arsenal were utterly rancid, but that doesn't take away from how much like the Liverpool of last season we looked, particularly in the second half. When Milner missed that golden opportunity in the 1st half, I did fear that this may be yet another repeat of a sucker-punch 1-0 defeat, but our 2nd half performance was exceptional, and it was satisfying to put a team like Arsenal to the sword in such a convincing manner.

Obviously Jota will receive all the praise, but special shout outs to Fabinho (the best DM in the world if you ask me), Trent (get fucked Southgate), Kabak and Phillips. Kabak in particular is starting to look more and more of a steal at £18 million, and I hope we make the deal permanent, regardless of whether or not we sign Konate too.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,137
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #366 on: Today at 11:18:00 am »
Special praise to Kabak and Phillips who both had solid games. They attacked every ball and didnt give the Arsenal forwards a sniff.
Logged
#JFT96

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:20:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
Is Micah Richards pissed.
Saying Trent isnt a great defender...
Like wan Bissaka.

Fucking Manc dickhead
Most biased pundit on tv. He is an absolute joke.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,628
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #368 on: Today at 11:27:35 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 07:27:37 am
I think the statistic might have gone unnoticed but last night was Milner's 200th dead-legging of an opponent in his career. He just keeps on going.

People were tearing their hair out when they heard he was in the team.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,254
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #369 on: Today at 11:36:23 am »
On 60mins it felt a bit same ol story, just not knitting things together in the final third. Was glad that Jota made it on quickly, the key is that he is adding a directness close to goal that we have missed for much of this season, especially Mane and Bobby. He is always getting into goal scoring positions and that movement is what TAA and Robbo need for their crosses to be taken advantage of.

There were signs and Mane, Bobby and Salah's play outside the box is getting better, just need to get sharper when in the box.

The way Salah took that goal was brilliant, again it was night and day compared to his previous bad touches when in the area.

Haven't a clue who we'll play on Tuesday, I'm happy with any
 combination of the 3/4 knowing that we can change it

A long way to go but win the next couple of games and things look better.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,370
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:40:27 am »
How shite are the rest if we can still get top 4 after this season ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #371 on: Today at 11:42:32 am »
Really, really good performance.

Think this is a good little shot in the arm before playing Madrid. The intensity was good and we looked relatively solid - dont think Arsenal had a good night at all but the two lads at the back did what was expected of them. Kabak especially, I thought was good. Looks to be growing in confidence and when the camera cuts to him he looks more and more vocal.

Fabinho in his proper position makes such a difference for us - I think that gives me hope more than anything else does, even the defence and the attack looking better.

Jota made a huge difference when he came on but part of me wonders if it was because he scored so soon and that took a bit of pressure of Salah / Firmino / Mané as they seemed to integrate a bit better. Credit to Jota - he doesnt give a fuck that the rest of them have been shite for a long time. He has just come in and taken his chance.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:46:01 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:36:23 am
Haven't a clue who we'll play on Tuesday, I'm happy with any
 combination of the 3/4 knowing that we can change it

Personally, I quite like having all 4 on the pitch at the same time.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,917
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #373 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
The balance has been wrong this season - certainly over Christmas and the New Year. Two things have changed:

- Brilliant midfielders in midfield.
- Defenders establishing a partnership.

The delicate echo-system is back up and running. The team look like a team again.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #374 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:55:04 am
The delicate echo-system
You can say that again!
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:06 am
We have tended to struggle in February under Jurgen (and Jan to some extent) but in recent seasons have still managed to grind out results, although most of the points we dropped in 18/19 were in that period.

What we have done is finished well in seasons, although last season the title was already won so we didn't have to go flat out. Hopefully we can be solid from here on in and get minimal distractions from internationals, covid, injuries, bent officials etc.

Need to do all we can to ensure CL next season.


this so much. how sweet would be to be CL winners and finish top 4 and smashing any coming up the hill talk from our deluded neighbours in blue
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:56:05 am
You can say that again!

Fitzy doesn't have to  ;)
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
I know the tendency was for people to state how bad arsenal were but that is the best we have pressed the ball all season, the speed and co-ordination in which we closed them down and forced them back was really impressive, until it was left for Leno to just aimlessly launch the ball straight back to Kabak and Phillips.

We looked a very good side again yesterday, looking forward to Real on tuesday, the side picks itself.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:40:27 am
How shite are the rest if we can still get top 4 after this season ;D
Fully convinced if we had a full team we would have the league wrapped up long ago.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:55:04 am
The balance has been wrong this season - certainly over Christmas and the New Year. Two things have changed:

- Brilliant midfielders in midfield.
- Defenders establishing a partnership.

The delicate echo-system is back up and running. The team look like a team again.

return of jota big positive as well. still do think its a bit patching up where the holes are but credit to the players, coaches and klopp for making it tick.

and yes once our ecosystem starts running smoothly only a rare asteroid could stop it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:29:44 pm »
Jota and Salah are the main two strikers now. I think last night proved that Firminos days in the centre of a front 3 are done. Hopefully Klopp can find a role for him but until Jota came on we were heading for yet another stalemate. Still waiting for Mané to fire again. Tuesday night would be a good time to get his spark back.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,170
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:42:30 pm »
Still fucking made up with that last night. We were very good value for the win and it could easily have been more. We looked much closer to our best and of course we're still missing key players.
Logged

Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,515
  • Brace for Impact
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool ‘64 ‘82 Jota ‘68 Mo
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:43:33 pm »
Arsenal were shite but how many shit teams have we played this season and not come away with 3pts? A great and important win.

Can't believe that Kabak is 21, he has such a cool head.

On Friday, I didn't think it was likely that we could be 6pts better than Chelsea for the remainder of the season, now its 2 or 3pts (with the gap in goal difference completely slashed), and I am confident. We have a real chance of finishing top four and I thought that was long gone a month ago. Just shows how winning your games and focussing on that is all you need to do.

Dare I say it, we now look in a position to effectively rotate throughout the team through a tight schedule too. Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Firmino. Suddenly we have options to keep legs fresh and more importantly adjust effectively in-game.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:08 pm by Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word »
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #383 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
Having Fab and Thiago in midfield together is almost cheating.

Really hoping that we get to see a Fab, Thiago, Keita midfield 3 at some point this year. 
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #384 on: Today at 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:29:44 pm
Jota and Salah are the main two strikers now. I think last night proved that Firminos days in the centre of a front 3 are done. Hopefully Klopp can find a role for him but until Jota came on we were heading for yet another stalemate. Still waiting for Mané to fire again. Tuesday night would be a good time to get his spark back.

Is it just me who thinks Bobby would be great at CM? He has all the attributes for it.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,139
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 12:43:33 pm
Arsenal were shite but how many shit teams have we played this season and not come away with 3pts? A great and important win.

Can't believe that Kabak is 21, he has such a cool head.
That's a very good point that.

Thing I'd say was on the ball it was a similar performance to what we've been seeing, up until Jota got that first goal.

But I do think that the fact we looked so much more solid at the back and in midfield meant that it really ground Arsenal down more than we have in those other games

Possession is pointless if you're frail at the back and the other team believes they can easily cause you problems. As much as Jota is a game-changer in terms of goals, we just didn't have that same platform earlier
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 