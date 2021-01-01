Really, really good performance.



Think this is a good little shot in the arm before playing Madrid. The intensity was good and we looked relatively solid - dont think Arsenal had a good night at all but the two lads at the back did what was expected of them. Kabak especially, I thought was good. Looks to be growing in confidence and when the camera cuts to him he looks more and more vocal.



Fabinho in his proper position makes such a difference for us - I think that gives me hope more than anything else does, even the defence and the attack looking better.



Jota made a huge difference when he came on but part of me wonders if it was because he scored so soon and that took a bit of pressure of Salah / Firmino / Mané as they seemed to integrate a bit better. Credit to Jota - he doesnt give a fuck that the rest of them have been shite for a long time. He has just come in and taken his chance.