It was a great performance. I know in the first half we struggled a little bit to break Arsenal down, but the difference between this game and others is that we didn't look totally toothless. Even faced with a ridiculous low-block, we were creating chances, pulling Arsenal about all over the place and they had no outball.



I still think our defence can be got at if tems are brave enough, Arsenal tried to press Kabak and Phillips, but they didn't overcomplicate matters and we found a way out most of the time in the first half especially.



With regards to the Champions League games.. I suspect there will be some minor rotation next weekend (3-4 players) but the schedule falls quite kindly for us I believe? We played Saturday (Arsenal), Tuesday, Saturday (Villa), Wednesday, Monday (Leeds) then we don't play that midweek. So not a lot of time to train, but from a recovery perspective the schedule is quite kind.