Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo  (Read 7769 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #320 on: Today at 12:35:08 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm
Never has someone posted so much and expressed so little.  Such a one-note bore.

Oh and the point to that post stands, the outrage gang must be very annoyed tonight they cannot be well, outraged, how are you btw?
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:01 am
I can vouch for that lads.

Thank you.
Offline redman64

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:39:04 pm
I think today was better. For all Arsenal are a terrible outfit these days theyve still got tons more quality than Palace and to see how we crushed their soul from the first minute was nice.
I see your point but the palace performance was pure perfection. For all 90 mins. First half today, though we dominated, we weren't our clinical selves like in the 2nd half.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #323 on: Today at 12:42:00 am »
Quote from: redman64 on Today at 12:38:50 am
I see your point but the palace performance was pure perfection. For all 90 mins. First half today, though we dominated, we weren't our clinical selves like in the 2nd half.

Thing is the first half and second half is our season rolled into one, bar conseeding a horrible goal.
Offline redman64

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #324 on: Today at 12:44:09 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm
I was at that game.

Fucking freezing at the manor it was.

Everything was in black and white. Especially the refereeing.

"The Pall Mall Gazette wasn't impressed with the referee, reporting on 30th October : "The referee was the same gentleman who ordered two players off the field in the Arsenal v Walsall match. Many people considered that he acted in an extremely harsh fashion on that occasion. On Saturday he went to the other extreme and was too lenient. Hence the rough play."

We still stuffed 'em like. Never mind their "rough play".

Some things never change.

Refs out. VAR out. etc etc.
;D brilliant that
Offline afc turkish

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #325 on: Today at 12:56:53 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:34:02 am
Me a one note bore, i'll have you know i have a degree in being a bore.

So :nirnir

Was five notes as well, not one.

 ;)
Offline buttersstotch

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #326 on: Today at 01:00:51 am »
It was a great performance. I know in the first half we struggled a little bit to break Arsenal down, but the difference between this game and others is that we didn't look totally toothless. Even faced with a ridiculous low-block, we were creating chances, pulling Arsenal about all over the place and they had no outball.

I still think our defence can be got at if tems are brave enough, Arsenal tried to press Kabak and Phillips, but they didn't overcomplicate matters and we found a way out most of the time in the first half especially.

With regards to the Champions League games.. I suspect there will be some minor rotation next weekend (3-4 players) but the schedule falls quite kindly for us I believe? We played Saturday (Arsenal), Tuesday, Saturday (Villa), Wednesday, Monday (Leeds) then we don't play that midweek. So not a lot of time to train, but from a recovery perspective the schedule is quite kind.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #327 on: Today at 01:18:38 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:14:14 am
All the wisdom earlier - don't rate that midfield, don't rate these second rate centre backs, Bobby is finished, sell Salah

Fuckin' no marks - must've hated that performance so intensely  :wave
I seem to recall someone questioning why Jota was on the bench as it's difficult to make an impact when coming on. Two goals tell the story, same person now pretty much arguing with itself
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #328 on: Today at 01:20:58 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:56:53 am
Was five notes as well, not one.

 ;)

;D Cheers
Offline rawcusk8

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #329 on: Today at 01:21:57 am »
Well done to the team, was a pretty flawless performance, only slight issue was not leading at half time but second half we blew them away. Can we swing it so all our games are in London?
Offline Dougle

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #330 on: Today at 01:22:51 am »
Well that was rather good.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #331 on: Today at 01:23:28 am »
What was the crack with Robbo, injured or rested or tactical?
Offline MacAloolah

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #332 on: Today at 01:23:57 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:21:57 am
Well done to the team, was a pretty flawless performance, only slight issue was not leading at half time but second half we blew them away. Can we swing it so all our games are in London?
it's only an issue not leading at half-time when you are not in front at full-time though Shirley?
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #333 on: Today at 01:24:06 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:22:51 am
Well that was rather good.

Well i guess we have had worse days Rodney.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #334 on: Today at 01:25:23 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:23:28 am
What was the crack with Robbo, injured or rested or tactical?
Rested would be my first guess but it could be tactical as the guy who replaced him won the game for us.  Probably a combination of the two
Offline Gaz75

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #335 on: Today at 01:27:00 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 01:00:51 am
It was a great performance. I know in the first half we struggled a little bit to break Arsenal down, but the difference between this game and others is that we didn't look totally toothless. Even faced with a ridiculous low-block, we were creating chances, pulling Arsenal about all over the place and they had no outball.

I still think our defence can be got at if tems are brave enough, Arsenal tried to press Kabak and Phillips, but they didn't overcomplicate matters and we found a way out most of the time in the first half especially.

With regards to the Champions League games.. I suspect there will be some minor rotation next weekend (3-4 players) but the schedule falls quite kindly for us I believe? We played Saturday (Arsenal), Tuesday, Saturday (Villa), Wednesday, Monday (Leeds) then we don't play that midweek. So not a lot of time to train, but from a recovery perspective the schedule is quite kind.
yes it was, we know how good we are we are champions after all, but it's been an absolute freak season and any reasonable fan knows this. The thing is we finally are getting a full squad back together and getting a few wins and as we know when this team gets on a roll they keep winning. Hopefully now we will all get together again and give the CL a real go, we know we are capable of winning it and when you have a manager like Klopp we know there's every chance we can get number 7
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #336 on: Today at 01:27:07 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:25:23 am
Rested would be my first guess but it could be tactical as the guy who replaced him won the game for us.  Probably a combination of the two

Can live with those guesses, the third i will not except.
Offline mallin9

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #337 on: Today at 01:36:03 am »
Jurgen ordered the Full Milner, and it was glorious.

Feel as though the squad is on the other side of something. Looking forward toMadrid matches
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #338 on: Today at 01:37:42 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:23:28 am
What was the crack with Robbo, injured or rested or tactical?

All 3, Sarge. It was tactical so he could be rested before he got injured you one note boring fecker. Anyone for a kitkat before I shuffle off?
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #339 on: Today at 01:43:53 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:37:42 am
All 3, Sarge. It was tactical so he could be rested before he got injured you one note boring fecker. Anyone for a kitkat before I shuffle off?

;D It worked all the same.
Offline Pie Eyed

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #340 on: Today at 01:48:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:11:14 am
Also claimed that we should play more like we were doing at 2-0 up when its 0-0, seemingly oblivious to the increased space we were being given on account of being 2-0 up which isnt there when its 0-0. Hes just a tit. Talks as though hes got a great analytic mind but its all utter nonsense.

His most biased moment (for me at least) came when he claimed that the Arsenal defender "did well not to tackle" because "Salah is looking for it" and "wants to go down" - This despite the fact that the Arsenal player DID attempt the tackle, Mo hurdled his outstretched legs and then nutmegged the 'keeper for our second goal.

Neville is just a 2@
Online harleydanger

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:41:29 am »
What I liked after Jota came on was seeing passes through the middle. Before that it was channels only.
Online RogerTheRed

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:46:04 am »
Domination from start to finish! Pleased that the three pre match threads I have started have led to wins 👍😂
