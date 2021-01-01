Never has someone posted so much and expressed so little. Such a one-note bore.
I can vouch for that lads.
I think today was better. For all Arsenal are a terrible outfit these days theyve still got tons more quality than Palace and to see how we crushed their soul from the first minute was nice.
I see your point but the palace performance was pure perfection. For all 90 mins. First half today, though we dominated, we weren't our clinical selves like in the 2nd half.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]