Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo  (Read 5516 times)

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:29:12 pm »
Live scenes in the Emirates away dressing room:

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:31:19 pm »
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:35:23 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:31 pm
I hope you're right  ;D

I just look at fixtures like Villa next weekend and think "Yeah, I'd fancy us to win that with a week to prepare".  Less confident when we've got a tough CL game in-between.

As you say though, Klopp and this group of players are well practised and the squad is looking quite stacked in the areas that generally need rotation.  Fitness permitting I'm sure Kabak and Nat could play twice a week without any fatigue problems.

That Villa game is crucial if we win that then I think we win the next 2 til the Utd game
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:37:56 pm »
brillant performance
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #244 on: Today at 10:38:13 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:24:12 pm
I can not figure out Bissaka. It seems like a smart winger could get him booked for a dumb slide tackle inside 20 mins and would then have him on toast, but it never seems to happen.

Will never forget Bobby sitting him down twice in a matter of seconds in front of the Kop.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:40:30 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:20:28 pm
Where is the excitement from most of the forum? This would have 20 pages already if the result was reversed. So odd...  ???
You've been here a few good years, surely you know that should you not know a result it is easily determined: Go on the forum, look at the post match thread and if it is 20 or more pages it means we have lost, if it is in single digits we have won, probably comfortably. For many people whinging and moaning apparently is more fun than being happy.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:45:26 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:40:30 pm
You've been here a few good years, surely you know that should you not know a result it is easily determined: Go on the forum, look at the post match thread and if it is 20 or more pages it means we have lost, if it is in single digits we have won, probably comfortably. For many people whinging and moaning apparently is more fun than being happy.

Sure, but a smashing vs Arsenal in this season of seasons feels like something to get up for. Oh well. I will be extra ecstatic for all the glass half empty humdrums.  ;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:47:11 pm »
Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool vs. Arsenal:

◉ Most open-play crosses (6)
◉ Most chances created (4)
◉ Most interceptions (3)
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:49:00 pm »
Great performance. Having an extra goal threat to come off the bench is a wonderful asset to have. I think if Jota was fit all season we'd have had a good few more points in the board. With the fixtures remaining I think today's results have us as a slight favourite to make Top 4
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:49:19 pm »
I might for the first time in a long, long while....watch MOTD.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:57:04 pm
first thing first, wtf was that referee's haircut?

Glad I'm not the only one that noticed it, was horrendous.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:49:19 pm
I might for the first time in a long, long while....watch MOTD.

You would want to hurry the fuck up so ;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:50:32 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:20:28 pm
Where is the excitement from most of the forum? This would have 20 pages already if the result was reversed. So odd...  ???

The only thing more predictable than a lower number of posts after a win is a very similar version of the above being posted....every single time

Anyway. it had that well known feeling of domination-yet-blunt that we've known so well all season until the irresistible force entered the fray and fed all around him with energy

Keep that force on the pitch as much as possible...and keep the Fab/Thiago axis...and there's every chance the season could have an exciting and possibly even fruitful outcome

Excited for Tuesday now
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:51:31 pm »
That was so so good to watch.

What a difference Fabinho makes in midfield, the catalyst to everything. Top defensive performance too, Kabak and Phillips really settling in well and making the defensive crisis less of an issue now. Incredible how such subtle changes make a difference and then suddenly everything clicks.

If I'm being picky, the usual three still need to get their shooting boots on, certainly in comparison to Jota who is an out of this world signing. But what a player he is and how great it feels to have him back.

And as for Trent himself? Well, it just shows how poor a manager Southgate is if he doesn't have a fucking clue what to do with such an immense talent.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #254 on: Today at 10:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:49:27 pm
Glad I'm not the only one that noticed it, was horrendous.

Looks like a self-induced lockdown haircut I think!
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:49:19 pm
I might for the first time in a long, long while....watch MOTD.

YouTube mate.

Don't just eat what is served up to you - order what you want.

Its the new thing don't ya know  ;)
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #256 on: Today at 10:56:26 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:45:26 pm
Sure, but a smashing vs Arsenal in this season of seasons feels like something to get up for. Oh well. I will be extra ecstatic for all the glass half empty humdrums.  ;D

they are probably feeling a bit sheepish after their pre-match thread tantrums.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:58:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:05:49 pm
The tache and greased back hair made him look like Chilwells big brother.



Thought wed signed Ned Flanders
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #258 on: Today at 11:00:07 pm »
MOTD twice say Salah stayed on his feet 🤬🤬

Just remembered why I dont usually watch it.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #259 on: Today at 11:00:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:47:11 pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool vs. Arsenal:

◉ Most open-play crosses (6)
◉ Most chances created (4)
◉ Most interceptions (3)
yes, but he's off form and bissakka is a better defender so these stats mean nothing.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #260 on: Today at 11:04:34 pm »
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #261 on: Today at 11:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 10:58:54 pm
Thought wed signed Ned Flanders
:lmao

Okily-dokily
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #262 on: Today at 11:04:42 pm »
Just watching the highlights here.

Ugh. Fucking horrific. I have never seen anything like it before.

- Klopp sporting Harry Potter glasses
- Becker with a Ron Jeremy pornstar tache
- Firmino now looks like he escaped from a mental institution with that fade
- Wijnaldum seems to have got his facial hair online from www.saltyseamen.com

Only TAA refuses to buckle to the pressures of modern stylistics. Legend.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #263 on: Today at 11:06:39 pm »
Very, very good, apart from Alisson's Begbie moustache and the front three in the first half. This what happens when you have a world class holding midfielder in front of your defence. Current top four on notice, if Jota stays fit we shouldn't fear anyone.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #264 on: Today at 11:06:54 pm »
Best weve played all season in my opinion. First half we were just missing the final ball and killer instinct. When we introduced the killer instinct from the bench and started to find the final pass we got what we deserved. They barely got near our goal too. I think we can have similar enjoyment against Madrid, albeit theyll have more to challenge us in turnover situations.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #265 on: Today at 11:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:15:50 pm
Just proves how much Thiago needed Fabinho in beside him to let him do what he does, pundits miss these things too, Thiago was putting in tackles in his early games that he never does due to the defending he had to do without Fabinho in the engine room, big difference now as they are each others best player to have side by side.

Correct, sarge. Thiago is quietly getting back to his best alongside Stan, which was why we bought him of course.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:00 pm
by the way, 3 or 4 from the pre-match thread need to realise there is a reason they are sat tapping furiously at a keyboard on a Liverpool forum, and Jürgen Klopp is one of the best managers of the past goodness knows how many years  ;D

We will never learn with the cry-arsing over lineups.
Word!

On the other hand, maybe we should admire them and their courage.  They must momentarily think "Hmm, should I spout this monumental whinge in public? I might look a complete tit in a couple of hours time...oh well, what the hell, publish and be damned..."

Woodwards and Bernsteins, the lot of 'em!  :P
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #267 on: Today at 11:08:24 pm »
That referees haircut as well :lmao

Like when your mum used to literally cut around a bowl on your head, except he must have just been balancing a saucer on his
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #268 on: Today at 11:09:31 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 10:16:14 pm
Southgate will probably try and claim that he was right to drop Trent and that it clearly gave him the motivation to go out and show what he's capable of, the bad waistcoat wearing bell (Southgate, not Trent).

Fucking useless piece of flotsam and jetson (Southgate, not Trent). Enguurland deserve the prick
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #269 on: Today at 11:10:15 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:07:53 pm
Correct, sarge. Thiago is quietly getting back to his best alongside Stan, which was why we bought him of course.
Nah, Thiago isnt performing any differently, he just has more quality beside him now.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #270 on: Today at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:00 pm
by the way, 3 or 4 from the pre-match thread need to realise there is a reason they are sat tapping furiously at a keyboard on a Liverpool forum, and Jürgen Klopp is one of the best managers of the past goodness knows how many years  ;D

We will never learn with the cry-arsing over lineups.

Haha, the armchair tacticians were out in force tonight on social media too. Well and truly humbled with that performance - we were fantastic from the word go.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #271 on: Today at 11:10:55 pm »
Aubameyang's head seemed to be elsewhere tonight..no idea why he was so poor.

Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #272 on: Today at 11:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:16:56 pm
Oh and were are all the fucking crying, foot stomping, whinging, moaning fuckers tonight, they must hate this.

Don't go there, Sarge You're better than that... ;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #273 on: Today at 11:11:11 pm »
brilliant. best ever result at AFC
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #274 on: Today at 11:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:10:15 pm
Nah, Thiago isnt performing any differently, he just has more quality beside him now.

Nope i disagree, Thiago was making tackles unlike he did with Barca and Bayern, Fabinho was his missing link, he has freedom to play now before that he did not.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #275 on: Today at 11:12:03 pm »
Intrigued to see how we line up against villa with Madrid a couple of days after that. Do we rotate or go full team again? Guess a lot will depend on how this Tuesday night goes. If its tight with just a goal or so in it, can see some rotating but if we have a 2 goal lead can see us going full team against villa and rotating slightly against Madrid in the return leg.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #276 on: Today at 11:12:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:10:56 pm
Don't go there, Sarge You're better than that... ;D

;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #277 on: Today at 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:21:16 pm
Two bold style choices tonight with contrasting results.

Klopps new glasses are Lennon-esque and cool.

The referees hairstyle? Need to be about 14 for that to be forgivable.
I thought that when i saw the pre match interview. A born again scouser. Jurgen Winston Klopp!
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #278 on: Today at 11:14:09 pm »
I think Auba and the ref have the same hairdresser. Which clearly must be blind.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #279 on: Today at 11:15:08 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:12:03 pm
Intrigued to see how we line up against villa with Madrid a couple of days after that. Do we rotate or go full team again? Guess a lot will depend on how this Tuesday night goes. If its tight with just a goal or so in it, can see some rotating but if we have a 2 goal lead can see us going full team against villa and rotating slightly against Madrid in the return leg.

Madrid is guaranteed to be what Klopp considers his first 11 for both legs unless we're 4/5 goals up after the first game.
