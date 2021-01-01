« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool  (Read 286 times)

PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 06:51:08 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 06:47:57 am
Come on Redmen!!
Growing up in the 70s and early 80s Arsenal felt like one of the big rivals in those days. Never liked them and have some scars mentally because of them, Charlie George and Michael Thomas being the main culprits!
They are a strange side these days and do not seem to have got a real personality under Arteta but have some good players, are attractive to watch and in Aubameyang and Lacazette carry threats. Saka, Tierney and Smith Rowe are decent too.
It feels ages since we played and I hope we dont see the slow return after a break that has been evident for the last couple of seasons. Real Madrid feels close particularly with the late KO on Saturday.
However, I think we will go pretty strong. The back four picks itself with Fab certain too play in midfield. It depends how Gini is after the international break as he played a lot. I suspect we see Thiago and either Curtis or Naby.
If Bobby is fit he is likely to start after the long break.
Should be a tight game but one we can come away from with three points.
What are your pre-match thoughts ?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm »


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:58:48 pm »
Martyn Tyler, Gary Neville and the grim reaper of referring referring teams.

Fowler help us


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:03 pm »
Attwell standing in for Anderson.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:21 pm »
0 and were off.  Apologies for us not scoring on my shift.

I am a curse.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:00:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:00:03 pm
Attwell standing in for Anderson.
Dumb and dumberer
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:07 pm »
3 not much action so far....
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm »
4 brilliant take down by Mane...  surges into the area. He passes rather than shooting....

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
That was an insane take from the man.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:06:33 pm »
6 Phillips wins a sliding tackle on half way.  Good but dangerous

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm »
9 very quiet right now... like a training match. 

We need the fans back..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Arsenal vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:28 pm »
11 Bobby with some skills on the edge of the area,


His cross is blocked and Milner shoots wide for the edge of the D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
