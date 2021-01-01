No idea if people feel differently to this but we weren't good vs Wolves despite winning and I hope that isn't the set up we use for the home stretch
You can understand the desire to protect the centre backs but we played almost a flat 3 across midfield, dropped pretty deep and created almost nothing outside of punishing their mistake for the goal - not for the first time since the centre back injuries the front 3 were left to make their own chances or hope for mistakes.
Its a way to try and grind out results obv and Klopp's done it before (the 16/17 run in) I'm just not sure its our best way home, at least in the league - more understandable in the CL
Wolves was about stopping the rot and just getting a win. It's about results now not performances, and if that means we make sacrifices in other areas then so be it. It would be great if we can get a few 3 or 4 nil wins, but there's plenty of time for all that next season when we win number 20.
We have an important trio in Kabak, Phillips and Fabinho that have only played together for about 2 months, so we need to accept it won't always be spectacular or dominant performances. Our CB's still need protection, which might make Trent/Robertson more cautious. Salah and Jota are in good form, so perhaps we need to keep it tight, snatch goals, and grind out wins in some of our remaining games and see where we end up in May.
We have the motivation of top 4, plus the Real Madrid matches where they won't have Ramos for either of the games. There's still plenty to play for and we could still end the season on a high despite the disastrous injuries.