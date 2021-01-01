« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm  (Read 1689 times)

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« on: Today at 06:47:57 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Growing up in the 70s and early 80s Arsenal felt like one of the big rivals in those days. Never liked them and have some scars mentally because of them, Charlie George and Michael Thomas being the main culprits!
They are a strange side these days and do not seem to have got a real personality under Arteta but have some good players, are attractive to watch and in Aubameyang and Lacazette carry threats. Saka, Tierney and Smith Rowe are decent too.
It feels ages since we played and I hope we dont see the slow return after a break that has been evident for the last couple of seasons. Real Madrid feels close particularly with the late KO on Saturday.
However, I think we will go pretty strong. The back four picks itself with Fab certain too play in midfield. It depends how Gini is after the international break as he played a lot. I suspect we see Thiago and either Curtis or Naby.
If Bobby is fit he is likely to start after the long break.
Should be a tight game but one we can come away from with three points.
What are your pre-match thoughts ?
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:29:58 am »
Referee: Martin Atkinson (pictured). Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Sian Massey-Ellis. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Jonathan Moss. Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:24 am »
Both us n the Arse have European QUARTERfinals next week. Could be the kids vs the kids!

And I would mind not one bit
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:07 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
Huge game, just got to keep up with Chelsea this weekend as they aren't dropping points then hopefully gain when things get a bit harder for them. Fail to win and top 4 is all over. Perhaps we'll rest Robbo as Steve Clarke took the absolute piss, maybe Naby for Gini but other than that full steam ahead!
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:22:16 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:06:24 am
Both us n the Arse have European semifinals next week. Could be the kids vs the kids!

And I would mind not one bit

We havent played for about 27 weeks. We will be full strength.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:54:59 am »
Time to play the Greek for this game, Robertson should be resting for this after 3 games in 6 days by his Dinosaur of a Manager.

Gini should be rested as well as he played 3 games as well.

Martin Atkinson is the Ref, should be grim viewing.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:54:59 am
Time to play the Greek for this game, Robertson should be resting for this after 3 games in 6 days by his Dinosaur of a Manager.

Gini should be rested as well as he played 3 games as well.

Martin Atkinson is the Ref, should be grim viewing.
Ive still yet to understand how the hell liverpool management didnt have influence over Steve Clarke?  Seeing Robertson tear around being 4 - 0 up against the Faroe Islands having played 3 x 90 min matches in 6 days was the piss take of piss takes.    How the feck was that allowed to happen?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:23:12 am »
i think the players will be up for it before facing real so i don't think it'll be the kids

...and winning and a winning run is always good for a team's confidence

it's a bigger game this than it appears

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,543
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:53:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:06:24 am
Both us n the Arse have European semifinals next week. Could be the kids vs the kids!

And I would mind not one bit

Reckon Damien Plessis will have a stormer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,379
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
We're fucked.

Atkinson refereeing. Marriner 4th official. Jonathon Moss on VAR

Fucking hell.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline drirfan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • From doubters to believers
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:21:20 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:06:24 am
Both us n the Arse have European semifinals next week. Could be the kids vs the kids!

And I would mind not one bit

I must have missed our quarter final win
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:29 am
Reckon Damien Plessis will have a stormer.

I FEAR NO TAYLOR FORAN
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:20:36 am
We're fucked.

Atkinson refereeing. Marriner 4th official. Jonathon Moss on VAR

Fucking hell.

Can't say that Arsenal love them either. It's more likely to be generalised inability to ref a football game than any particuliar bias against us. That said, the chaos factor could be very high.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 09:15:11 am
Ive still yet to understand how the hell liverpool management didnt have influence over Steve Clarke?  Seeing Robertson tear around being 4 - 0 up against the Faroe Islands having played 3 x 90 min matches in 6 days was the piss take of piss takes.    How the feck was that allowed to happen?

Tierney played all but ten minutes as well, so thats something. Think both will play on Saturday.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm »
Firmino back according to Klopp, Hendo still a way off and Ben Davies has officially been promoted to kit man.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,969
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:18:32 pm »
Guess we will see the 11 that will start v Madrid start this .
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:18:32 pm
Guess we will see the 11 that will start v Madrid start this .

cue RAWK cringing at potential injuries

(myself included)
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:18:32 pm
Guess we will see the 11 that will start v Madrid start this .

I think that probably makes sense though we should be able to rest Wijnaldum and possibly Robertson for Arsenal. I think we have to go strong though as in reality surely we have a much better chance of Top 4 (looking how shite the teams around us are) then we do of actually winning the CL. Don't get me wrong anything is possible but without our best defenders I think top 4 is the more doable even if we get past Madrid.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,541
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:51:44 pm
I think that probably makes sense though we should be able to rest Wijnaldum and possibly Robertson for Arsenal. I think we have to go strong though as in reality surely we have a much better chance of Top 4 (looking how shite the teams around us are) then we do of actually winning the CL. Don't get me wrong anything is possible but without our best defenders I think top 4 is the more doable even if we get past Madrid.

Disagree. I think top four is much harder because there is no chance we win all our remaining games.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:50:33 pm »
They seem to have some decent youngsters coming through. Partly that means they are a threat, also means they are likely to make mistakes.  I would say it should be a fun game, but I expect them to play a very defensive setup as that seems to have 'worked' for them against us before.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Back four does pick itself. Don't want to take Fab out of midfield. Time to trust Phillips and Kabak. a good performance is important with Madrid coming up. Hopefully we are playing our way into form again now. Onus on the forwards, need to be putting the chances away.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:43 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm »
Arsenal are probably playing their best football in years.  We're still better but this might be the hardest game against them in quite sometime.  Probably whichever defenders make the bigger mistakes will decide the game.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,969
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:06:39 pm »
Dont think Arsenal had any players scheduled for 3 internationals
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 11:20:36 am
We're fucked.

Atkinson refereeing. Marriner 4th official. Jonathon Moss on VAR

Fucking hell.

Atkinson replaced by Attwell. Equally incompetent
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,760
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:15:46 pm »
Robertson has to be rotated surely? Keep him ready for Madrid.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Ah life returns to normal 😁
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • Seis Veces
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:06:29 pm »
Time to marginally improve our terrible record away to Arsenal. I know we're doing poorly in the league and it isn't our biggest game of the week, but we should still be turning up here looking to win. Said it plenty of times about Arsenal in the past few years but this is the worst side I've ever seen them have, I still can't believe we lost that match to them at the end of last season. No excuses redmen.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:11:53 pm
Atkinson replaced by Attwell. Equally incompetent

Just for this fact alone I can't be bothered with any PL games. Waiting for Europe where 11 men play against 11, like the good old days.

I will however be watching to see how our second string players do, like I would watch a preseason. This is what the PL is effectively turning it's own brand into.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:44:36 pm »
Same back 4, Fab Gini Thiago, Jota Mo Mane
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:45:56 pm »
 #freenaby
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,074
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:45:58 pm »
Were usually very rusty after such a long break.... lets hope its had the opposite effect this time...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:58 pm
Were usually very rusty after such a long break.... lets hope its had the opposite effect this time...

We've been rusty all season so at least it would show consistency.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,074
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:54:29 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:52:45 pm
We've been rusty all season so at least it would show consistency.
Yes... will this time have helped us heal, or will it have made us worse?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,541
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:16:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:29 pm
Yes... will this time have helped us heal, or will it have made us worse?

Can we get any worse? I guess we could start losing away games as well as home ones.
Logged

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:29:59 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 06:19:45 pm
Just for this fact alone I can't be bothered with any PL games. Waiting for Europe where 11 men play against 11, like the good old days.

I will however be watching to see how our second string players do, like I would watch a preseason. This is what the PL is effectively turning it's own brand into.

This.

Exactly.

This.

Fucking.

Sad.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 