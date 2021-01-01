« previous next »
Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm

RogerTheRed

Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Today at 06:47:57 am
Come on Redmen!!
Growing up in the 70s and early 80s Arsenal felt like one of the big rivals in those days. Never liked them and have some scars mentally because of them, Charlie George and Michael Thomas being the main culprits!
They are a strange side these days and do not seem to have got a real personality under Arteta but have some good players, are attractive to watch and in Aubameyang and Lacazette carry threats. Saka, Tierney and Smith Rowe are decent too.
It feels ages since we played and I hope we dont see the slow return after a break that has been evident for the last couple of seasons. Real Madrid feels close particularly with the late KO on Saturday.
However, I think we will go pretty strong. The back four picks itself with Fab certain too play in midfield. It depends how Gini is after the international break as he played a lot. I suspect we see Thiago and either Curtis or Naby.
If Bobby is fit he is likely to start after the long break.
Should be a tight game but one we can come away from with three points.
What are your pre-match thoughts ?
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:29:58 am
Referee: Martin Atkinson (pictured). Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Sian Massey-Ellis. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Jonathan Moss. Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday.
ToneLa

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:24 am
Both us n the Arse have European semifinals next week. Could be the kids vs the kids!

And I would mind not one bit
DelTrotter

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:21:31 am
Huge game, just got to keep up with Chelsea this weekend as they aren't dropping points then hopefully gain when things get a bit harder for them. Fail to win and top 4 is all over. Perhaps we'll rest Robbo as Steve Clarke took the absolute piss, maybe Naby for Gini but other than that full steam ahead!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:22:16 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:06:24 am
Both us n the Arse have European semifinals next week. Could be the kids vs the kids!

And I would mind not one bit

We havent played for about 27 weeks. We will be full strength.
RedSince86

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:54:59 am
Time to play the Greek for this game, Robertson should be resting for this after 3 games in 6 days by his Dinosaur of a Manager.

Gini should be rested as well as he played 3 games as well.

Martin Atkinson is the Ref, should be grim viewing.
