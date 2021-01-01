Come on Redmen!!

Growing up in the 70s and early 80s Arsenal felt like one of the big rivals in those days. Never liked them and have some scars mentally because of them, Charlie George and Michael Thomas being the main culprits!

They are a strange side these days and do not seem to have got a real personality under Arteta but have some good players, are attractive to watch and in Aubameyang and Lacazette carry threats. Saka, Tierney and Smith Rowe are decent too.

It feels ages since we played and I hope we dont see the slow return after a break that has been evident for the last couple of seasons. Real Madrid feels close particularly with the late KO on Saturday.

However, I think we will go pretty strong. The back four picks itself with Fab certain too play in midfield. It depends how Gini is after the international break as he played a lot. I suspect we see Thiago and either Curtis or Naby.

If Bobby is fit he is likely to start after the long break.

Should be a tight game but one we can come away from with three points.

What are your pre-match thoughts ?