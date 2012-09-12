Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Total Oranje Selection Thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Total Oranje Selection Thread (Read 1155 times)
Sarge
Fucker
Believer
Posts: 64,356
Ahh Ha!!
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #40 on:
April 2, 2021, 10:49:14 pm »
Michael Rizinger
Wim Jensen
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Lastrador
Believer
Posts: 3,641
Yes lad!
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #41 on:
April 2, 2021, 11:06:01 pm »
Willy van de Kerkhof
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,233
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #42 on:
April 2, 2021, 11:08:37 pm »
Gerald Vanenburg
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 62,567
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #43 on:
April 2, 2021, 11:14:03 pm »
Roy Makaay
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Max_powers
Believer
Posts: 7,761
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #44 on:
April 2, 2021, 11:21:15 pm »
Rafael Van Der Vaart
Logged
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Believer
Posts: 33,282
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #45 on:
April 2, 2021, 11:26:16 pm »
Gerrie Muhren
Logged
Gods_Left_Boot
Believer
Posts: 5,023
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #46 on:
April 2, 2021, 11:46:53 pm »
Wim Rijsbergen
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.
My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 14,721
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 12:03:48 am »
Wim Jonk
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 40,901
Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #48 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:40 am »
Artur Numan and Nigel de Jong
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 40,901
Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #49 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:45 am »
Trend picks Memphis Depay
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.
Gods_Left_Boot
Believer
Posts: 5,023
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:32 am »
Berry van Aerle
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.
My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Believer
Posts: 33,282
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 12:13:55 pm »
Sonny Silooy
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,233
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 01:59:14 pm »
Bolo Zenden
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Lastrador
Believer
Posts: 3,641
Yes lad!
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 02:01:14 pm »
Stefan de Vrij
Logged
Sarge
Fucker
Believer
Posts: 64,356
Ahh Ha!!
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 02:04:22 pm »
Jan Wouter
Matthijs de Ligt
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Lastrador
Believer
Posts: 3,641
Yes lad!
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 02:06:32 pm »
Daley Blind
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,233
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 02:50:25 pm »
Perr Schuurs
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Max_powers
Believer
Posts: 7,761
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:41 pm »
van Tiggelen
Van Der Viel
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 62,567
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #58 on:
Yesterday
at 03:28:03 pm »
Barry Hulshoff
&
Mario Melchiot
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Believer
Posts: 33,282
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #59 on:
Yesterday
at 04:42:02 pm »
Arnold Muhren
Logged
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 14,721
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #60 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:28 pm »
Nathan Ake
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
Gods_Left_Boot
Believer
Posts: 5,023
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #61 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:25 pm »
Ronald de Boer
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.
My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
fucking appalled
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 40,901
Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #62 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:53 pm »
Richard Witschge And Van Breukelen
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 14,721
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #63 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:15 pm »
Joris Mathijsen
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly
We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp
You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer
Gods_Left_Boot
Believer
Posts: 5,023
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #64 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:09 pm »
Coen Moulijn
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.
My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
deFacto please, you bastards
farKnow.
Believer
Posts: 33,282
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 04:37:40 am »
John Schip
Logged
Max_powers
Believer
Posts: 7,761
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 05:01:39 am »
Frans Thijssen
Logged
Max_powers
Believer
Posts: 7,761
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 05:10:09 am »
Sami Hyypia
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:12:05 am by Max_powers
»
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 62,567
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 09:22:40 am »
Andre Ooijer
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 9,233
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Total Oranje Selection Thread
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 09:48:51 am »
Ryan Gravenberch
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Total Oranje Selection Thread
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2