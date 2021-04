- select only Dutch players bar 1 exception, which would be 1 foreign player who has played in Holland per team. [limited to only 1 such player]

- snake order

- no limit for the 1st round, 1 hour limit for the following rounds until draft completion

- knockout elimination following the draft



Draft Order:



- Lobo

- Trend

- Gods left Boot

- DeFacto

- Maxpowers

- Hazell

- DrinksSangria

- Lastrador



Timestamp: 2021-04-01 16:32:27 UTC